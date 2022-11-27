VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– At one point, the State Road 163 bridge over Brouilletts Creek in Vermillion County was slated to be replaced. The condition of the bridge, which was built in 1933, had been deteriorating and needed renovations. But recently, it was declared a “select historic bridge,” by state and federal agencies, changing the way the Indiana Department of Transportation can move forward with the project.

VERMILLION COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO