Saratoga Sheriff’s Office investigating package thefts
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating several package thefts from the Thimbleberry Road area in Malta.
Police seize 9 guns, arrest Gloversville man on multiple charges
A Gloversville man was arrested on Wednesday. Jesse Smith, 39, faces multiple drug and weapon charges.
Police warn of trailhead vehicle break-ins in Essex County, New York
ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. — Police are issuing a warning to drivers in Essex County, New York, after a spate of recent vehicle break-ins. Officials said four separate car break-ins have been reported at trailheads along Route 9 in Keene, Moriah and Chesterfield. The Essex County Sheriff's Office is reminding...
Queensbury Walmart closed briefly after shooting in parking lot
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury closed briefly on Sunday afternoon following a shooting incident in the parking lot. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location just before 4 p.m., after receiving a call for a man who had been shot in the hip. The victim was taken […]
7 arrested in alleged SGF narcotics bust
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office announced the “narcotics arrests” of seven people after searching a South Glens Falls residence. They said they arrested Caitlin Pruess, 30, on November 23 after a lengthy drug trafficking investigation. She is accused of selling crack/cocaine heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetatime throughout Saratoga County.
Rutland County Sheriff's deputy intervenes after man shoots self
KILLINGTON, Vt. — A man who was stopped by a Rutland County Sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after he attempted to shoot himself on Tuesday. A Rutland County Sheriff's deputy stopped a driver on Route 4 in Killington for a motor vehicle infraction on Tuesday, at which time the driver said he was going to a nearby cemetery to kill himself. The driver then asked the deputy to shoot him.
Rensselaer County Sheriff’s office looking for missing man
The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person
Troy man arrested after alleged domestic dispute involving gun
A Troy man is being accused of menacing during an argument with a gun. Robert Lemner, 42, was arrested on Thursday.
Police bust potential drug ring in Saratoga County
Seven people are facing drug charges in Saratoga County, where police say they busted up a potential drug ring. Police say it started with Caitlin Pruess from South Glens Falls. They accuse her of selling cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crystal meth. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office then executed a search...
Three juveniles arrested after reportedly stealing vehicle, possessing loaded hand-gun
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Three teenage males are in custody, accused of threatening a woman with a loaded handgun and stealing her car Saturday night. The incident occurred on Benson Street in Albany. Those involved were two 15-year-olds who are Albany residents. The other suspect is a 16-year-old from...
Schenectady County D.A.: “He said, ‘I killed my mother’”
The 19-year-old man charged with a double murder in Schenectady County may have given prosecutors damning evidence to use against him at trial. That was just some of the gripping detail that came out of Monday night’s hours-long hearing for Nicholas Fiebka in Princetown Town Court. NewsChannel 13 tried...
6 arrested for DWI in Cohoes over holiday weekend
Over the holiday weekend, the Cohoes Police Department arrested six individuals who were driving while intoxicated.
Shaftsbury man charged with reckless endangerment after shots-fired call
SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WRGB) — A Shaftsbury man is in custody, charged with three counts of reckless endangerment after an incident Friday evening that brought multiple agencies to his door. Shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, Vermont State Police troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to reports of a weapons offense...
Suspected Gunman Charged In Killing Of Rashad Nicholson In Albany
More than a year after a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the region, the suspected gunman has been hit with formal charges. Nicholas Anderson, age 28, of Albany, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Rashad Nicholson in Albany County Court on Monday, Nov. 28.
Amsterdam man accused of escaping police following arrest
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Amsterdam Police say a 26-year-old man is in custody, facing a list of charges, accused of sending inappropriate messages to a teenager. Investigators say back on October 26th, police were alerted by parents, claiming their child received inappropriate messages and photographs from an adult. That...
17-Year-Old Dies in ATV Accident
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at about 3:05 pm, New York State Police responded to the area of Batter Street in Duanesburg, Schenectady County, NY, for the report of an ATV accident with injuries. According to the officers responding, a preliminary investigation determined an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) being operated on...
Woman hit by car outside Troy fire station
A woman is recovering, after being hit by a car while walking near Central Station Fire House in Troy on Sunday. The woman was in the road, and there was no crosswalk, say police. She was also wearing dark clothing. She is being treated for serious injuries, but is in...
Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry
On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
Schenectady PD find person who took picture of jacket
Detectives with the Schenectady Police Department are looking for the person who took a now-viral picture, showing a jacket thought to belong to missing teenager, Samantha Humphrey.
Seven North Country residents accused of drug possession
Seven North Country residents were arrested for allegedly possessing and some selling drugs.
