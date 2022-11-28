ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Police warn of trailhead vehicle break-ins in Essex County, New York

ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. — Police are issuing a warning to drivers in Essex County, New York, after a spate of recent vehicle break-ins. Officials said four separate car break-ins have been reported at trailheads along Route 9 in Keene, Moriah and Chesterfield. The Essex County Sheriff's Office is reminding...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

7 arrested in alleged SGF narcotics bust

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office announced the “narcotics arrests” of seven people after searching a South Glens Falls residence. They said they arrested Caitlin Pruess, 30, on November 23 after a lengthy drug trafficking investigation. She is accused of selling crack/cocaine heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetatime throughout Saratoga County.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Rutland County Sheriff's deputy intervenes after man shoots self

KILLINGTON, Vt. — A man who was stopped by a Rutland County Sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after he attempted to shoot himself on Tuesday. A Rutland County Sheriff's deputy stopped a driver on Route 4 in Killington for a motor vehicle infraction on Tuesday, at which time the driver said he was going to a nearby cemetery to kill himself. The driver then asked the deputy to shoot him.
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
WNYT

Police bust potential drug ring in Saratoga County

Seven people are facing drug charges in Saratoga County, where police say they busted up a potential drug ring. Police say it started with Caitlin Pruess from South Glens Falls. They accuse her of selling cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crystal meth. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office then executed a search...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Shaftsbury man charged with reckless endangerment after shots-fired call

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WRGB) — A Shaftsbury man is in custody, charged with three counts of reckless endangerment after an incident Friday evening that brought multiple agencies to his door. Shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, Vermont State Police troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to reports of a weapons offense...
SHAFTSBURY, VT
WRGB

Amsterdam man accused of escaping police following arrest

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Amsterdam Police say a 26-year-old man is in custody, facing a list of charges, accused of sending inappropriate messages to a teenager. Investigators say back on October 26th, police were alerted by parents, claiming their child received inappropriate messages and photographs from an adult. That...
AMSTERDAM, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

17-Year-Old Dies in ATV Accident

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at about 3:05 pm, New York State Police responded to the area of Batter Street in Duanesburg, Schenectady County, NY, for the report of an ATV accident with injuries. According to the officers responding, a preliminary investigation determined an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) being operated on...
DUANESBURG, NY
WNYT

Woman hit by car outside Troy fire station

A woman is recovering, after being hit by a car while walking near Central Station Fire House in Troy on Sunday. The woman was in the road, and there was no crosswalk, say police. She was also wearing dark clothing. She is being treated for serious injuries, but is in...
TROY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry

On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy