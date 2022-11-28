KILLINGTON, Vt. — A man who was stopped by a Rutland County Sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after he attempted to shoot himself on Tuesday. A Rutland County Sheriff's deputy stopped a driver on Route 4 in Killington for a motor vehicle infraction on Tuesday, at which time the driver said he was going to a nearby cemetery to kill himself. The driver then asked the deputy to shoot him.

RUTLAND COUNTY, VT ・ 16 HOURS AGO