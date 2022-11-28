ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaftsbury, VT

Suspect in Shaftsbury standoff due in court

By Mike Hoey
 6 days ago

The suspect in a Friday night shots-fired incident and police standoff is scheduled to appear in court in Bennington on Monday afternoon.

Vermont State Police arrested Gerardo Zelayagranados , 31, without incident Saturday night at his home on Ehrich Road in Shaftsbury. That’s where he was accused of firing bullets into both the air and the ground near three different people the night before. No one was hurt.

Zelayagranados is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment. He was being held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional in Rutland on $200 bail.

When police arrived at the home Friday night, Zelayagranados reportedly shut off the lights and refused for several hours to come outside. Investigators have said they didn’t want to escalate the situation any further, so they withdrew from the scene without taking him into custody at that time.

