After multiple callers and a high speed chase, Selah PD arrests the suspect of a stolen car

FINLEY, Wash.-Benton County Sheriff’s Office recovers a stolen vehicle first reported stolen several weeks ago. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies have seen the car in the past weeks, but not the driver. Early Sunday morning, the car was seen leaving a gas station in Finley. However, the drivers sped off from deputies. Deputies eventually found the car abandoned off 7th Ave, ad Hawthorne Pl. BCSO says the suspect left a “freshly purchased unopened Fig Apple flavored Red Bulls” behind. The two suspect ran on foot. BCSO will share photos of the suspects after looking a gas station surveillance video. The sheriff’s office says Deputy Roberts and his co-pilot, a civilian rider, did a great job for leading the investigation and Deputy Kroner for finding the car.

BENTON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO