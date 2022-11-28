After multiple callers and a high speed chase, Selah PD arrests the suspect of a stolen car

Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Man with gun arrested after brief stand-off in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Officers with the Yakima Police Department responded to a call of a male suspect pointing a gun at neighbors and passing cars in the area of South 10th and Spokane Street. According to the YPD, when Officers arrived the suspect pointed a gun at them too. The suspect...
Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City
Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired. Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City. Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR...
FOX 11 and 41
DNA leads Utah cold case investigators to dead Yakima man
VERNAL, UT — A man who died in Yakima in 2019 has been identified by DNA as one of two suspects in a Utah murder and rape case from Thanksgiving weekend 1972, according to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office. An army veteran, Gregory Dahl Nickell, was killed near Vernal in 1972 while on a date with a woman, who was then abducted and raped. Two men were reportedly involved in the crime.
FOX 11 and 41
Patrol incident in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police are asking drivers and the public to avoid the area of Spokane Street and S. 10th Avenue due to a patrol incident. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it. FOX41...
FOX 11 and 41
Benton County Sheriff’s Office recovers another stolen vehicle, suspects left on foot
FINLEY, Wash.-Benton County Sheriff’s Office recovers a stolen vehicle first reported stolen several weeks ago. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies have seen the car in the past weeks, but not the driver. Early Sunday morning, the car was seen leaving a gas station in Finley. However, the drivers sped off from deputies. Deputies eventually found the car abandoned off 7th Ave, ad Hawthorne Pl. BCSO says the suspect left a “freshly purchased unopened Fig Apple flavored Red Bulls” behind. The two suspect ran on foot. BCSO will share photos of the suspects after looking a gas station surveillance video. The sheriff’s office says Deputy Roberts and his co-pilot, a civilian rider, did a great job for leading the investigation and Deputy Kroner for finding the car.
Yakima Police Make Arrest After Sunday Shooting
An arrest has been made in a shooting reported Sunday in Yakima. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says detectives worked through Sunday night and into Monday morning help identify the person and make an arrest. The person arrested was wanted in connection to a shooting reported at about 5:20 pm...
Military veteran arrested after hours-long standoff near Benton City
Neighbors heard gunfire and yelling before calling 911.
Yakima Police Department fire at suspect, injuries unknown
YAKIMA, Wash. — An independent investigations team is looking into an incident involving Yakima Police officers shooting at a suspect. According to the Yakima Police Department, officers were fueling their vehicles Sunday, Nov. 27, near 2nd Street and Pacific when a pickup truck drove by. Officers say the suspect fired into a house and then pointed a gun...
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish man accused in stabbing death of another man last week
A 26-year-old Toppenish man is facing possible second-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of another man last week. The suspect made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. He is accused of the Nov. 23 stabbing death of Jose Mendoza-Ramirez, 19, in the 400 block of Division Street in Toppenish, according to a Toppenish police probable cause affidavit.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: YPD 'cannot verify that shots were actually fired at the officers' in Sunday night officer-involved shooting
YAKIMA, Wash. — UPDATE. 11-28-22. 6:25 a.m. According to a Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU) news release, no one was injured in the officer-involved shooting on November, 27. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Union Gap Police Lieutenant...
City of Yakima settles lawsuit over dangerous intersection crash for $3 million
YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima’s insurance company is paying out a $3 million settlement in a lawsuit claiming poor road design and the city’s lack of action to correct it led to a crash that permanently injured a Yakima man. In the fall of 2015, Mario Garcia, Jr. was struck by another driver while trying to cross Fruitvale...
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: One in custody after shots fired on scene outside Benton City
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Update 10:00 p.m. State Route 225 will remain closed between Wagon Wheel PR and Trinity PR while BCSO continues with their investigation, according to officials. Official said the man involved surrendered and was taken into custody. Several law enforcement agencies were on scene during the...
KEPR
Deputies investigating after reported shots fired; Regional SWAT team assisting
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — [UPDATE 10PM] --- Deputies said the man who had allegedly fired off the shots surrendered and was taken into custody. ------------------------- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating an active scene with shots being fired near SR/225 and Montana PR outside of Benton City.
FOX 11 and 41
Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
ifiberone.com
Trial date set for Ellensburg man who allegedly conspired to 'crash' Idaho pride event with 30 others
A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to disrupt a pride event in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho last spring. The trial for Spencer Simpson has been set for January 23, 2023 after being charged with criminal conspiracy to riot. Simpson pleaded 'not guilty' to the charge in August 2022.
nbcrightnow.com
I-82 closed due to dump truck rollover
INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 6:27 p.m. Lanes headed west on I-82 are completely clear. The closure is down to one lane. NOVEMBER 29, 2022 3:30 p.m. A dump truck rollover on Interstate 82 has closed all lanes headed west around milepost 38, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima fire causes estimated $100,000 in damages
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Fire Department (YFD) crews responded to a structure fire around 6 a.m. on November 29, on the 900 block of South 80th Avenue. Firefighters arrived on scene to see heavy fire coming from a downstairs bedroom window. After confirming that everyone was out of the house, firefighters...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima firefighters save person trapped for 5.5 hours
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Fire Department was joined by firefighters at the IAFF Yakima Training Center on November 25 for an entrapment emergency, according to the IAFF YTC post. Someone had gotten stuck after “the void they were in suddenly collapsed,” according to the post. As rocks and...
Yakima Juvenile Killers Could Gain Freedom in 2023
It was a brutal killing in Parker in 1988 when two suspects killed Dorothy and and Mike Nickoloff. The brutal and violent stabbings of the couple shocked the community. Herbert "Chief" Rice Junior and Russell McNeil both 17 at the time of the killings were arrested and charged with First-Degree murder. After a trial both teens were sentenced to life in prison with no parole.
KIMA TV
Burned body found in August now identified, investigation now turns to suspect
WAPATO--A partially burned body found in Wapato mid-August is now identified with the Yakima County Sheriff's Department revealing that 46-year-old Miguel Peredes from Nicaragua was the man found in the car that morning. This comes four months after he was initially found, which is an unusual amount of time for...
