ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
losalamosreporter.com

LAPS School Board Accepting Applications For Vacancy In District 5

The Los Alamos School Board is in search of a person to fill the vacancy left on the board with the departure of current member Erin Green who represents District 5. Ms. Green cited personal reasons for her resignation from the School Board, saying that she is deeply sad to be leaving the School Board but that it is something she needs to do for herself and her family at this time.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

‘AREA’ job board helps employers, job-hunters

The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance leads and executes strategies focusing on growing and diversifying the greater Albuquerque economic base. Danielle Casey, president and CEO of Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance, gave an update on some of the current projects they are working on. What do you think we are going to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Laboratory Retiree Group Meets For First Tuesday Breakfast Dec. 6

Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the LRG monthly breakfast, Tuesday December 6, between the hours of 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Drive, Los Alamos, across from the high school. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their breakfast; LRG will pay for coffee or tea. Contact sgirard@losalamos.com or 505-672-3497 for more information.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

UNM-LA Is Grateful For Giving Community This Holiday Season

UNM-Los Alamos would like to express its gratitude to the many generous donors who have seen the great potential in our students and institution and have turned their support into action by donating. Thanks to bighearted people and their donations, UNM-LA has been able to open doors to promising futures...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

County closes Cuba road due to unsafe bridge

Sandoval County Public Works Department is closing County Road 11 in Cuba to all traffic at Mile Marker 6 as of Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m., for an undetermined amount of time. The bridge on this roadway has been identified as unsafe following an inspection by the New Mexico...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealthcare, New Mexico health system hit contract impasse

Contract negotiations have stalled between UnitedHealthcare and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, the Albuquerque Journal reported Nov. 26. Lovelace operates five hospitals and 51 clinics across New Mexico. According to a system spokesperson, a break between the two organizations could affect up to 13,400 UnitedHealthcare members, including 9,700 Medicare Advantage patients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Belen putting hold on new cannabis retail applications

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen is not accepting any new cannabis retail applications. The mayor is worried the number of stores could overwhelm the city of nearly 7,400 people. The resolution was approved three-to-one at the latest council meeting. Council members say the existing ordinance was passed as a living document to be reviewed and changed as […]
BELEN, NM
bernco.gov

Sheriff-elect John Allen Announces Selection for BCSO Undersheriffs

Bernalillo County – Sheriff-elect John Allen has made his selections for undersheriff for his administration that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Lt. Aaron Williamson and Sgt. Johann Jareno will be appointed to the positions of undersheriff. In addition, retired Sgt. Hollie Anderson will be appointed to the position of major, which is new to the Sheriff’s Office. Williamson, Jareno, and Anderson have over 50 years of combined law enforcement experience in multiple areas.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Sandia National Labs expresses EV chargers concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As more car makers move towards electric models, Sandia National Labs (SNL) is voicing some cyber-security concerns when it comes to charging these vehicles. “We identified several different areas where there were potential risks,” said Jay Johnson, a cyber-security researcher for SNL. According to Sandia National Labs, more than 667,000 electric cars […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Northern New Mexico Toy Drive Is In Full Swing

With Thanksgiving over for this year, many people are realizing how much they have to be thankful and are beginning to think about those less fortunate in our Northern New Mexico region. This year’s fires have devastated many in communities very close to Los Alamos and there is of course existing, ongoing poverty in the region.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police Chief details new plan after disbanding Open Space unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police (APD) says it will revamp the department’s open space law enforcement services after a recent decision to disband the smaller, specialized unit within the department. The announcement from APD Chief Harold Medina was made Tuesday afternoon in a roughly three-minute YouTube video posted to the department’s social media channels. Responding […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2

Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nob Hill business owner frustrated with parking meter problems

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A business owner in Nob Hill is frustrated with the parking situation along Central. Kim Apodaca, the owner of Andy and Edie in Nob hill, says parking enforcement officers are making an already complicated situation worse. She’s being ticketed, even though her meter is paid. “I’m not going to pay $20 for a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque intersection closed during River of Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of Central and Tingley, near the River of Lights, will be closed to pedestrians during the event. Monday night barriers were placed at the intersection, which was the site of a deadly hit and run last year. The barriers will prevent people from crossing the intersection. Instead, people attending will have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

Gladiators field scandal highlights folly of Amendment 2

KRQE’s Larry Barker has uncovered an example of corruption in both the City of Albuquerque and State of New Mexico governments. Ironically, while what happened is clearly illegal under current State law, voters’ (misguided) decision to pass Amendment 2 on Election Day seems to allow for future deals like this one.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy