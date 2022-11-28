The Los Alamos School Board is in search of a person to fill the vacancy left on the board with the departure of current member Erin Green who represents District 5. Ms. Green cited personal reasons for her resignation from the School Board, saying that she is deeply sad to be leaving the School Board but that it is something she needs to do for herself and her family at this time.

