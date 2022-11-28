Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Cook Co. deputy struck during traffic stop
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A Cook County deputy suffered injuries after being struck by a car during a traffic stop, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday at approximately 3:54 p.m., a Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy was performing a traffic stop on Interstate 75/GA 401 in the area of the 37-mile marker northbound when he was struck by a passing car.
wfxl.com
One dead, one injured after 2-vehicle accident in Dougherty County
A man has died and another injured in a Dougherty County accident. On Sunday, November 27, around 1 p.m., Dougherty County police responded to an accident at the intersection of Liberty Expressway Southeast and Holly Drive. Upon arrival, police found a 2005 Chevy Impala and a 2021 Honda Fit. The...
douglasnow.com
School system police officer arrested, charged for allegedly breaking into cars
The Coffee County Board of Education Assistant Police Chief Chad Odum has resigned after being arrested on eight felony counts. According to copies of the arrest warrant and a Douglas Police Department incident report, Odum allegedly entered multiple automobiles at a local business with the intent to commit theft. According...
Thomas County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in relation to death investigation
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it made an arrest in relation to a death investigation.
Cook County Sheriff’s deputy injured in Georgia treated in Tallahassee
A deputy from Georgia’s Cook County Sheriff’s Office is being treated in Tallahassee for injuries sustained in an incident on Interstate 75 Sunday.
wfxl.com
Cordele police looking for information related to weekend shooting
CORDELE, Ga. -- Cordele Police and Crisp County Deputies are looking for one or more suspects in a shooting that took place on South 15th Street over the weekend. A release from the Cordele Police Department says that a man and a woman were shot by someone in either a red or maroon SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, according to witnesses.
WALB 10
2 injured in Saturday night Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting that happened in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of S 15th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Police said a man and a woman were shot. The suspected shooter...
wfxl.com
Mitchell County woman arrested for arson, insurance fraud
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Monday that 67-year-old Linda Troendle, of Camilla, has been arrested for arson and insurance fraud. On October 6th, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office in reference to a residential structure fire on Red Hill Road.
News4Jax.com
‘My daughter was innocent’: Ware County mother speaks after daughter found fatally shot in crashed car
WARE COUNTY, Ga. – A Ware County mother on Monday spoke with News4JAX for the first time following the death of her 16-year-old daughter, who in August was found fatally shot in a crashed car. She was identified as Jakayla Hicks. Her father, Jacmine Hicks, has been charged with...
wfxl.com
One injured in Corn Avenue shooting on Thanksgiving morning
Albany police responded to the 900 block of Corn Avenue in reference to a shooting, early Thanksgiving day. Upon arrival, police made contact with 32-year-old Trantavis Farmer, who was lying next to a red-in-color truck with a gunshot wound to his back. The victim's sister told police that her brother...
WALB 10
APD: 2 injured in Albany hit and run, identity of driver wanted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in an Albany hit-and-run on Saturday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The crash happened around 11 p.m. on the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard. Police say they responded to the scene after a bicyclist and a pedestrian were crossing...
wfxl.com
APD needs public help identifying Shoe Station shoplifter
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect for theft by shoplifting. Officers say on Tuesday, November 29, surveillance video shows the suspect allegedly committed shoplifting at the Shoe Station located at 2600 Dawson Road and was seen leaving the scene in a black Jeep.
28-year-old arrested after shooting at brother in Cordele
CORDELE, Ga. — A 28-year-old man was arrested by Cordele Police officers Saturday afternoon after he shot into a car that had two children under the age of 5 inside. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, two brothers had been traveling from Florida back to Macon and stopped in Cordele. They got into an argument, and the 28-year-old was put out of the car.
wfxl.com
Albany family took cover to avoid injury after home shot at 18 times Friday
No injuries were reported after an Albany home was shot at Friday. Albany police responded to an apartment located in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue. The victim told police he was in the living room playing video games when he heard gun shots. Immediately he told his girlfriend to grab their daughter and get on the floor.
wfxl.com
Albany man recovering after accidental shooting
A man is recovering after an accidental shooting on Thanksgiving day. Albany police responded to the 2100 block of Robinhood Road for a shooting around 2:45 p.m. The victim told police that he accidentally shot himself in the leg while unloading his pistol due to forgetting there was a bullet in the chamber.
douglasnow.com
Douglas woman arrested on shoplifting, drug possession charges after allegedly stealing shoes
Billy Jean Spell of Douglas was recently arrested after she allegedly walked out of Walmart with a pair of unpaid shoes on her feet. Officers also allegedly found a Schedule IV controlled substance in her bag in the ensuing investigation. Although Spell initially denied the theft, she seemed to have inadvertently confessed to the crime while being booked in the Coffee County Jail.
Thomasville Woman Charged with Malice Murder of Husband
Torrii Fedrick (Robinson)Photo byThomas County Sherriff Office. According to Thomas County Sheriff's Office Facebook: On Sunday, September 5, 2021, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office received a request from the Thomas County Coroner’s Office to Investigate a possible poisoning death. The Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Thomasville Office of Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A joint 14-month investigation ended on Monday, November 28, 2022, with the arrest of Torrii Fedrick (Robinson), the victim’s widow. Fedrick (Robinson) was booked into the Thomas County Jail and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and felony theft by taking. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the GBI and the Coroner’s Office for their assistance in this case. The Sheriff’s Office sends its condolences again to the family of Mr. Phil Fedrick.
Ga. man attacks woman with crowbar, kicks police officer, authorities say
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta police arrested a man on Tuesday after they say he hit a woman with a crowbar and assaulted an officer. Authorities said several officers went to a residence on North Troup Street after a witness reported that a man assaulted a woman with a crowbar.
wgxa.tv
UPDATE: New details revealed in a sibling rivalry that turned into a gunfight
CORDELE, Ga. (WGXA) -- A dispute between brothers sees one man in jail and another released after the fight ended in gunfire in the presence of children. According to a press release from the Cordele Police Department, 28-year-old Quendarius Robinson, his brother, and two children were traveling back to Macon and made a stop in Cordele, where an argument led to Robinson being put out of the car by his brother.
wfxl.com
Police: Two Fitzgerald men hiding in the woods were arrested for breaking into vehicles
The Fitzgerald Police Department responded to the area of Clare Road, Tuesday morning in reference to vehicles being broken into. According to a Facebook post, officers say they were able to locate a suspect hiding in the woods and took him into custody. Another suspect was located nearby in a...
Comments / 0