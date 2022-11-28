ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Miami (Ohio) 95, Jackson St. 78

JACKSON ST. (0-6) Cook 0-5 2-4 2, Mansel 6-10 0-0 12, Adams 3-8 1-1 8, Evans 7-17 0-0 18, C.Young 7-14 1-1 20, Jones 6-6 6-9 18, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, T.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, T.Young 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 10-15 78.
OHIO STATE
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN MISS 64, MONTANA 54

Percentages: FG .383, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Martin 4-10, Di.Thomas 3-7, Nap 1-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-2, Brown 0-2, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 8 (Bannan 2, Brown 2, Martin 2, Nap 2). Steals: 3 (Whitney 3). Technical Fouls:...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Porterville Recorder

No. 11 LSU 63, SE Louisiana 55

LSU (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Carson 4-11, Morris 1-6, Johnson 0-2, Poa 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Smith 5, Johnson 2, Bartlett 1) Turnovers: 18 (Carson 6, Reese 3, Morris 3, Smith 2, Poa 2, Johnson 1, Poole 1) Steals: 10 (Reese 3, Smith 3,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 3 VIRGINIA 70, MICHIGAN 68

Percentages: FG .509, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Beekman 1-1, Shedrick 1-1, Vander Plas 1-1, Clark 1-2, McKneely 0-1, Franklin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 7 (Beekman, Caffaro, Clark, Franklin, Gardner, McKneely, Vander Plas). Steals: 7 (Gardner 3, Shedrick 2, Beekman, Clark). Technical...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 118, Portland 112

Percentages: FG .461, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Powell 4-5, Covington 3-4, Mann 2-4, Jackson 2-7, Preston 1-1, Batum 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Morris Sr. 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Batum 2, Diabate, Jackson, Mann, Morris Sr., Zubac). Turnovers: 13 (Powell 4, Jackson 3, Mann...
Porterville Recorder

Queens (NC) 72, Bowling Green 66

QUEENS (NC) (6-2) McLaurin 1-6 4-4 6, Dye 9-14 5-8 24, Mathews 2-4 0-0 6, McKee 4-10 3-7 11, McCluney 1-2 0-0 3, J.Turner 4-9 1-2 9, Rains 2-2 0-0 4, Ashby 3-6 0-0 9, Wyche 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 13-21 82. BOWLING GREEN (2-5) Towns 1-5 0-0 2,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
FOX Sports

Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing

Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Green Bay hosts Freeman and Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Green Bay Phoenix after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee's 84-68 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Phoenix are 0-1 in home games. Green Bay has a 0-5 record against teams above .500. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Porterville Recorder

MARQUETTE 96, NO. 6 BAYLOR 70

Percentages: FG .482, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Flagler 4-7, Cryer 3-6, Love 1-4, George 1-5, Bonner 0-1, Bridges 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (George 4, Cryer 3, Flagler 3, Bonner 2, Bridges 2, Thamba 2, Love, Ojianwuna ). Steals: 5 (Bonner 2, Cryer, George,...
WACO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee set for matchup against New York

Milwaukee Bucks (14-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (10-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -5.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the New York Knicks. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA scoring 30.9 points per...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (12-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Mitchell currently ranks seventh in the league scoring 28.9 points per game. The Cavaliers are 11-4 against Eastern Conference...
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

WAKE FOREST 78, WISCONSIN 75

Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Appleby 4-6, Monsanto 2-8, Carr 1-2, Williamson 1-4, Hildreth 0-2, Klintman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carr, Klintman). Turnovers: 15 (Hildreth 5, Appleby 3, Bradford 2, Carr 2, Klintman, Marsh, Monsanto). Steals: 3 (Monsanto 2, Carr).
MADISON, WI
Porterville Recorder

Detroit hosts Dallas after Doncic's 41-point game

Dallas Mavericks (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Detroit Pistons after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 116-113 win against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons are 3-7 in home games. Detroit is 1-1...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy