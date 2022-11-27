Read full article on original website
Good Samaritan Hospital increases masking policy
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Due to rising rates of the flu and RSV, as well as lingering COVID cases, one local hospital is raising its masking policy to a higher level. Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes recently announced that effective Tuesday, universal masking will be required in all patient-facing areas of all Good Samaritan locations, as well as in all common areas within Good Samaritan.
‘Country Christmas’ festival looks to celebrate Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A holiday tradition made its return to Parke County, as Bridgeton hosted the “Country Christmas Festival” over the weekend. Mike Roe, owner of the Bridgeton Mill, said he was pleased with the turnout for the opening weekend of the event. “People just love this...
Armed unwanted guest arrested in Dugger
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Dugger man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, among other charges. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, deputies were called to a Dugger residence at 3 p.m. Friday for a report of an unwanted guest with a weapon. When deputies arrived on scene they found Brant Boyd, 40, sitting in a vehicle parked in front of the residence.
Stop light taken down after crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Indiana Sheriff’s Office has issued a “traffic alert” Sunday evening after an accident. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers announced that the stop lights on SR57 South at the Pike County line have been removed for the evening. The...
1 airlifted to the hospital after a Parke Co. crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A single-car crash required one person to be airlifted to a local hospital. Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole confirmed that the single-car crash happened late Saturday night and closed Highway 36 in Parke County near Billie Creek Village. The driver of the car had...
BUSTED: Traffic stop ends in drug bust, Washington Police say
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A normal Friday night turned into a large drug bust for the Washington Police Department late last week. On November 25 around 10:30 p.m., officers say they pulled over a car near Meridian Street on E National Highway. During the stop, a Daviess County Sheriff’s...
