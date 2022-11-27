ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Stetson 125, Johnson 51

JOHNSON (0-2) Burnett 1-5 0-0 2, Bradley 1-3 0-0 3, Burton 1-5 0-0 2, Gonzalez 2-5 2-4 6, Vickers 0-2 0-0 0, Dawson 3-10 0-0 8, J.Aime 3-4 0-0 6, De Los Rios 2-5 0-0 4, Taylor 4-11 2-2 14, Barnes 0-3 0-0 0, Noel 2-4 0-0 6, Bron 0-7 0-0 0, H.Aime 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 4-6 51.
Porterville Recorder

BROWN 59, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 51

Percentages: FG .396, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Cowan 3-7, Lilly 2-5, Ndur 1-1, Cooley 0-1, Ferrari 0-1, Owusu-Anane 0-1, Wojcik 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anya 2, Cowan, Owusu-Anane). Turnovers: 13 (Anya 4, Owusu-Anane 3, Wojcik 3, Cowan, Lilly, Ndur). Steals: 7 (Lilly...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN MISS 64, MONTANA 54

Percentages: FG .383, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Martin 4-10, Di.Thomas 3-7, Nap 1-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-2, Brown 0-2, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 8 (Bannan 2, Brown 2, Martin 2, Nap 2). Steals: 3 (Whitney 3). Technical Fouls:...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Porterville Recorder

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 74, PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST 67

Percentages: FG .383, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Barnard 2-4, Bradford 2-5, Cooper 2-6, Irvin 2-6, Steinman 1-2, Dillon 1-6, Ezekwesili 0-1, Whitehead 0-1, Gentry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Cooper 2, Irvin 2, Barnard, Bradford, Ezekwesili, Njie, Steinman). Steals: 9 (Cooper...
HAMMOND, IN
Porterville Recorder

PRESBYTERIAN 72, VMI 57

Percentages: FG .333, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Houser 3-4, Conway 2-3, Butler 2-5, Felder 1-3, Woods 1-4, Bradley 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 2, Butler, Houser). Turnovers: 11 (Woods 5, Bradley 3, Felder 2, Conway). Steals: 4 (Bradley, Houser, Jackson,...
Porterville Recorder

NO. 3 VIRGINIA 70, MICHIGAN 68

Percentages: FG .509, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Beekman 1-1, Shedrick 1-1, Vander Plas 1-1, Clark 1-2, McKneely 0-1, Franklin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 7 (Beekman, Caffaro, Clark, Franklin, Gardner, McKneely, Vander Plas). Steals: 7 (Gardner 3, Shedrick 2, Beekman, Clark). Technical...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Porterville Recorder

MARQUETTE 96, NO. 6 BAYLOR 70

Percentages: FG .482, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Flagler 4-7, Cryer 3-6, Love 1-4, George 1-5, Bonner 0-1, Bridges 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (George 4, Cryer 3, Flagler 3, Bonner 2, Bridges 2, Thamba 2, Love, Ojianwuna ). Steals: 5 (Bonner 2, Cryer, George,...
WACO, TX
Porterville Recorder

No. 11 LSU 63, SE Louisiana 55

LSU (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Carson 4-11, Morris 1-6, Johnson 0-2, Poa 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Smith 5, Johnson 2, Bartlett 1) Turnovers: 18 (Carson 6, Reese 3, Morris 3, Smith 2, Poa 2, Johnson 1, Poole 1) Steals: 10 (Reese 3, Smith 3,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

GRAND CANYON 80, ALCORN STATE 72

Percentages: FG .417, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Joshua 5-5, Thorn 2-6, Jordan 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marshall). Turnovers: 5 (Joshua 4, Brewton). Steals: 3 (Joshua, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. McGlothan283-70-13-7136. Ouedraogo322-46-61-60410. Baker301-40-20-2403. Blacksher267-75-61-25421. Harrison276-124-50-44318.
Porterville Recorder

Green Bay hosts Freeman and Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Green Bay Phoenix after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee's 84-68 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Phoenix are 0-1 in home games. Green Bay has a 0-5 record against teams above .500. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Porterville Recorder

MIAMI (OH) 95, JACKSON STATE 78

Percentages: FG .475, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (C.Young 5-10, Evans 4-7, Adams 1-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cook, Evans). Turnovers: 14 (Cook 4, Evans 3, Jones 3, Adams, C.Young, Hunt, Mansel). Steals: 3 (Mansel 2, Cook). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Mirambeaux215-92-21-77312.
JACKSON, MS
Porterville Recorder

Queens (NC) 72, Bowling Green 66

QUEENS (NC) (6-2) McLaurin 1-6 4-4 6, Dye 9-14 5-8 24, Mathews 2-4 0-0 6, McKee 4-10 3-7 11, McCluney 1-2 0-0 3, J.Turner 4-9 1-2 9, Rains 2-2 0-0 4, Ashby 3-6 0-0 9, Wyche 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 13-21 82. BOWLING GREEN (2-5) Towns 1-5 0-0 2,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Porterville Recorder

Marshall hosts Akron following Johnson's 21-point outing

Akron Zips (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -4; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Tavari Johnson scored 21 points in Akron's 62-58 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Thundering Herd are 4-0 in home games. Marshall has a...
AKRON, OH
Porterville Recorder

CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 90, LA SIERRA 49

Percentages: FG .278, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Thomas 5-8, Beckles 4-5, Reyes 1-5, Bluitt 1-6, Alviar 0-1, Kreitel 0-1, McKenney 0-4, Lejtman 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (McKenney 3, Reyes 3, Tinker 3, Alviar, Beckles, Bluitt, Kreitel, Lejtman, Tabarez). Steals: 4...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy