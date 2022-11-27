Read full article on original website
Defensive Pressure Propels Alabama Past Gardner-Webb
The Crimson Tide came out with fiery defensive intensity leading to a huge first quarter lead.
Alabama RB details Clemson official visit, says Tigers ‘at the top’
A talented running back prospect from Alabama returned to Tiger Town as an official visitor this past weekend. After unofficially visiting Clemson for the Syracuse game on Oct. 22, when he picked up an offer (...)
Porterville Recorder
Stetson 125, Johnson 51
JOHNSON (0-2) Burnett 1-5 0-0 2, Bradley 1-3 0-0 3, Burton 1-5 0-0 2, Gonzalez 2-5 2-4 6, Vickers 0-2 0-0 0, Dawson 3-10 0-0 8, J.Aime 3-4 0-0 6, De Los Rios 2-5 0-0 4, Taylor 4-11 2-2 14, Barnes 0-3 0-0 0, Noel 2-4 0-0 6, Bron 0-7 0-0 0, H.Aime 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 4-6 51.
4-Star Wide Receiver Commits to Alabama
Jaren Hamilton chooses the Crimson Tide over Florida, Tennessee and Michigan.
Porterville Recorder
BROWN 59, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 51
Percentages: FG .396, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Cowan 3-7, Lilly 2-5, Ndur 1-1, Cooley 0-1, Ferrari 0-1, Owusu-Anane 0-1, Wojcik 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anya 2, Cowan, Owusu-Anane). Turnovers: 13 (Anya 4, Owusu-Anane 3, Wojcik 3, Cowan, Lilly, Ndur). Steals: 7 (Lilly...
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt takes a side in the Tennessee vs Alabama rankings debate
One of the biggest debates in college football right now is whether or not the Tennessee Vols should be ranked above the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings. The new rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night and if Tennessee is ranked higher than Alabama, it will...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN MISS 64, MONTANA 54
Percentages: FG .383, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Martin 4-10, Di.Thomas 3-7, Nap 1-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-2, Brown 0-2, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 8 (Bannan 2, Brown 2, Martin 2, Nap 2). Steals: 3 (Whitney 3). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
CENTRAL MICHIGAN 74, PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST 67
Percentages: FG .383, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Barnard 2-4, Bradford 2-5, Cooper 2-6, Irvin 2-6, Steinman 1-2, Dillon 1-6, Ezekwesili 0-1, Whitehead 0-1, Gentry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Cooper 2, Irvin 2, Barnard, Bradford, Ezekwesili, Njie, Steinman). Steals: 9 (Cooper...
Porterville Recorder
PRESBYTERIAN 72, VMI 57
Percentages: FG .333, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Houser 3-4, Conway 2-3, Butler 2-5, Felder 1-3, Woods 1-4, Bradley 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 2, Butler, Houser). Turnovers: 11 (Woods 5, Bradley 3, Felder 2, Conway). Steals: 4 (Bradley, Houser, Jackson,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 3 VIRGINIA 70, MICHIGAN 68
Percentages: FG .509, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Beekman 1-1, Shedrick 1-1, Vander Plas 1-1, Clark 1-2, McKneely 0-1, Franklin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 7 (Beekman, Caffaro, Clark, Franklin, Gardner, McKneely, Vander Plas). Steals: 7 (Gardner 3, Shedrick 2, Beekman, Clark). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
MARQUETTE 96, NO. 6 BAYLOR 70
Percentages: FG .482, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Flagler 4-7, Cryer 3-6, Love 1-4, George 1-5, Bonner 0-1, Bridges 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (George 4, Cryer 3, Flagler 3, Bonner 2, Bridges 2, Thamba 2, Love, Ojianwuna ). Steals: 5 (Bonner 2, Cryer, George,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 11 LSU 63, SE Louisiana 55
LSU (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Carson 4-11, Morris 1-6, Johnson 0-2, Poa 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Smith 5, Johnson 2, Bartlett 1) Turnovers: 18 (Carson 6, Reese 3, Morris 3, Smith 2, Poa 2, Johnson 1, Poole 1) Steals: 10 (Reese 3, Smith 3,...
Porterville Recorder
GRAND CANYON 80, ALCORN STATE 72
Percentages: FG .417, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Joshua 5-5, Thorn 2-6, Jordan 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marshall). Turnovers: 5 (Joshua 4, Brewton). Steals: 3 (Joshua, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. McGlothan283-70-13-7136. Ouedraogo322-46-61-60410. Baker301-40-20-2403. Blacksher267-75-61-25421. Harrison276-124-50-44318.
Porterville Recorder
Green Bay hosts Freeman and Milwaukee
Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Green Bay Phoenix after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee's 84-68 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Phoenix are 0-1 in home games. Green Bay has a 0-5 record against teams above .500. The...
Porterville Recorder
MIAMI (OH) 95, JACKSON STATE 78
Percentages: FG .475, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (C.Young 5-10, Evans 4-7, Adams 1-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cook, Evans). Turnovers: 14 (Cook 4, Evans 3, Jones 3, Adams, C.Young, Hunt, Mansel). Steals: 3 (Mansel 2, Cook). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Mirambeaux215-92-21-77312.
Late Kick: Georgia will take care of business against LSU in SEC Championship
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the SEC Championship between Georgia and LSU.
Porterville Recorder
Queens (NC) 72, Bowling Green 66
QUEENS (NC) (6-2) McLaurin 1-6 4-4 6, Dye 9-14 5-8 24, Mathews 2-4 0-0 6, McKee 4-10 3-7 11, McCluney 1-2 0-0 3, J.Turner 4-9 1-2 9, Rains 2-2 0-0 4, Ashby 3-6 0-0 9, Wyche 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 13-21 82. BOWLING GREEN (2-5) Towns 1-5 0-0 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Marshall hosts Akron following Johnson's 21-point outing
Akron Zips (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -4; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Tavari Johnson scored 21 points in Akron's 62-58 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Thundering Herd are 4-0 in home games. Marshall has a...
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 90, LA SIERRA 49
Percentages: FG .278, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Thomas 5-8, Beckles 4-5, Reyes 1-5, Bluitt 1-6, Alviar 0-1, Kreitel 0-1, McKenney 0-4, Lejtman 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (McKenney 3, Reyes 3, Tinker 3, Alviar, Beckles, Bluitt, Kreitel, Lejtman, Tabarez). Steals: 4...
