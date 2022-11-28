Read full article on original website
Related
NFL flexes Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers matchup to prime time
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has moved the Dec. 11 game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers to “Sunday Night Football.” The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC, with the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos moving to 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS. It will be the second meeting between quarterbacks and 2020 draft classmates Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. They faced each other in Miami during their rookie season. Tagovailoa, who went fifth overall to the Dolphins, has bragging rights after a 29-21 over the Chargers, who took Herbert with the sixth-overall selection. This will be the Chargers’ third Sunday night appearance of the season. They had fourth-quarter leads against San Francisco on Nov. 13 and Kansas City on Nov. 20 before losing. The Bolts also are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night on Jan. 1 in Week 17, but with the defending Super Bowl champions decimated by injuries, that game also could be flexed.
Revisiting the Los Angeles Chargers Offense
Injures have continued to keep the Los Angeles Chargers offense from the ceiling that so many NFL observers think they can reach
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Chargers-Raiders, pick
The Chargers and Raiders have relocated multiple times since the franchises joined the AFL in 1960 as the longtime AFC West Division rivals meet Sunday. The Chargers started in Los Angeles, played in San Diego from 1961-2016 and moved back to L.A. in 2017. The Raiders played in Oakland from 1960-81, moved to Los Angeles from 1982-94, back to Oakland from 1995-2019 and the franchise relocated to Las Vegas in 2020.
NFL Analysis Network
The San Francisco 49ers Are Looking Perfect For Tom Brady
The future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is up in the air. Brady is set to be a free agent after the season, but it is anyone’s guess right now as to whether or not he will continue his Hall of Fame career. Could the San Francisco 49ers be in his future if he does keep playing?
Sporting News
Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury not worried about job security after Chargers loss: 'Our best football is in front of us'
The Cardinals suffered a disappointing 25-24 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, a defeat that dropped the home team to 4-8 on the season — and raised questions as to the job security of fourth-year coach Kliff Kingsbury. Arizona took a 24-17 lead with 11:31 remaining in the game,...
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 9, Los Angeles 8
Los Angeles3320—8 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kopitar 5 (Doughty, Fiala), 0:16. 2, Seattle, Beniers 8 (Wennberg, Schultz), 5:21 (pp). 3, Seattle, McCann 9 (Schultz, Eberle), 8:42. 4, Los Angeles, Arvidsson 5 (Durzi), 9:16 (pp). 5, Seattle, Wennberg 5 (Sprong, Schultz), 12:55 (pp). 6, Los Angeles, Vilardi 12 (Doughty, Fiala), 18:52 (pp). Penalties_Danault, LA (Holding Stick), 3:45; Dunn, SEA (Illegal Equipment), 9:07; Durzi, LA (Interference), 12:37; Durzi, LA (Misconduct), 12:37; Larsson, SEA (Holding), 16:57.
Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury’s time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touchdown pass and 2-point conversion with 15 seconds left.
Kyler Murray Gets Brutally Honest in Press Conference After Loss to Chargers, NFL Fans Lose It
Another week of the NFL season, another loss for the Arizona Cardinals. This time, Kyler Murray and Co. dropped a 25-24 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers, falling to 4-8 on the year. And to say Arizona’s franchise quarterback is a little frustrated would be an understatement. Following the...
West Virginia Hires North Texas AD Wren Baker
His hiring follows the surprising dismissal earlier this fall of Shane Lyons, who is now deputy athletic director at Alabama.
First look: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys odds and lines
The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) face the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) for Sunday Night Football in Week 13. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we look at Colts vs. Cowboys odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Colts were...
Porterville Recorder
Miami (Ohio) 95, Jackson St. 78
JACKSON ST. (0-6) Cook 0-5 2-4 2, Mansel 6-10 0-0 12, Adams 3-8 1-1 8, Evans 7-17 0-0 18, C.Young 7-14 1-1 20, Jones 6-6 6-9 18, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, T.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, T.Young 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 10-15 78.
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 90, LA SIERRA 49
Percentages: FG .278, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Thomas 5-8, Beckles 4-5, Reyes 1-5, Bluitt 1-6, Alviar 0-1, Kreitel 0-1, McKenney 0-4, Lejtman 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (McKenney 3, Reyes 3, Tinker 3, Alviar, Beckles, Bluitt, Kreitel, Lejtman, Tabarez). Steals: 4...
Porterville Recorder
Green Bay hosts Freeman and Milwaukee
Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Green Bay Phoenix after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee's 84-68 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Phoenix are 0-1 in home games. Green Bay has a 0-5 record against teams above .500. The...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 3 VIRGINIA 70, MICHIGAN 68
Percentages: FG .509, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Beekman 1-1, Shedrick 1-1, Vander Plas 1-1, Clark 1-2, McKneely 0-1, Franklin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 7 (Beekman, Caffaro, Clark, Franklin, Gardner, McKneely, Vander Plas). Steals: 7 (Gardner 3, Shedrick 2, Beekman, Clark). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
No. 11 LSU 63, SE Louisiana 55
LSU (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Carson 4-11, Morris 1-6, Johnson 0-2, Poa 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Smith 5, Johnson 2, Bartlett 1) Turnovers: 18 (Carson 6, Reese 3, Morris 3, Smith 2, Poa 2, Johnson 1, Poole 1) Steals: 10 (Reese 3, Smith 3,...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN MISS 64, MONTANA 54
Percentages: FG .383, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Martin 4-10, Di.Thomas 3-7, Nap 1-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-2, Brown 0-2, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 8 (Bannan 2, Brown 2, Martin 2, Nap 2). Steals: 3 (Whitney 3). Technical Fouls:...
How Bridget Cahill is stepping up as a leader on the court for Nevada girls basketball
Bridget Cahill knows she can shoot the ball. The Nevada senior entered the 2022-2023 girls basketball season as a top outside shooting threat on back-to-back winning teams for the Cubs. She made 25 3-pointers and averaged 4.3 points as an All-Heart of Iowa Conference performer during her sophomore year to...
Comments / 0