Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Wednesday’ Easter egg we guarantee you missed calls back to one of Tim Burton’s best movies
Unsurprisingly for a series that is the latest chapter in a beloved franchise stretching back to the 1960s (or the 1940s, if you include creator Charles Addams’ original New Yorker cartoons), Wednesday is a show that’s as drenched in Easter eggs as its eponymous morbid heroine was drenched in blood during the Rave’N dance in episode four. But, aside from the many callbacks to Addams lore, the latest Netflix smash-hit also slots in a sly nod to the history of its director, Tim Burton. And we guarantee you missed it.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Disney character turned slasher villain’ horror film fatigue is already setting in
We’ve had movies, animated films, and cinema more broadly in our lives for roughly a century now. Now that copyright is expiring on the earliest works across these mediums and they become a part of Creative Commons, we’re slowly and surely seeing more and more once-upon-a-time innocent children’s stories getting adapted into tried and true nightmare fuel. Winnie the Pooh, Peter Pan, and Bambi have all fallen victim to it so far.
Box Office: Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Grosses Disappointing $800,000 in Previews
Disney’s “Strange World,” an animated adventure about a family of legendary explorers, is having trouble discovering a great deal of treasure. The well-reviewed film grossed a disappointing $800,000 in Tuesday previews, which likely means that initial estimates that “Strange World” would pull in between $30 million to $40 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday may prove to be overly optimistic. That all comes with important caveats. Animated fare doesn’t usually do explosive business in previews, with families usually seeking out earlier showings. That said, “Strange World’s” Tuesday preview number is less than the $1.5 million that Disney’s “Encanto” generated in...
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
Thanksgiving brings mixed box office for Disney
Thanksgiving often serves up a feast of new family movies at the box office, but the Walt Disney Co.’s animated offering “ Strange World ” fizzled with audiences out of the gates.
Before Groot, Vin Diesel Played Another Larger-Than-Life Character
When he's not driving fast cars, Vin Diesel voices Groot in the MCU. But the actor has played another, similar character before.
wegotthiscovered.com
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
ABC13 Houston
'Willow' fans ask for sequel, get whole series premiering this week
PHILADELPHIA -- Fans of George Lucas' 1988 fantasy adventure "Willow" have been asking for a sequel for more than 30 years. This week, they finally get it in the upcoming Lucasfilm series, "Willow", debuting Wednesday on Disney+. Thirty-four years later, Warwick Davis says he feels humbled to return as the...
digitalspy.com
Ryan Reynolds reveals he wrote a Deadpool Christmas movie
Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. Speaking to Big Issue about the release of his new Christmas film Spirited, Reynolds said that he co-wrote the festive Deadpool film with writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernic. "I would love to see a song and dance...
Disney+’s ‘Willow’ Series Is Just Like the Movie—Except Much, Much Worse
To a significant extent, Disney’s streaming strategy appears to involve raiding their archives for every last available property capable of being turned into a multi-season series. Arriving in the wake of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, High School Musical: The Musical – The Series and various Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars efforts—and ahead of The Santa Clauses and National Treasure: Edge of History—Willow continues that tactical trend.Premiering Nov. 30, Willow revisits producer George Lucas and director Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy film about a sinister queen, a prophesied child, a would-be sorcerer, and dashing mercenary tasked with saving the world. Those...
DreamWorks Animation Debuts New Animated Logo Sequence – Watch
DreamWorks Animation on Friday unveiled a new, 32-second curtain raiser that will open its films going forward. The animated logo sequence watches as DreamWorks’ iconic moonchild soars through the stars amongst its celebrated franchises including this year’s The Bad Guys, alongside iconic characters from How to Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda, The Boss Baby, Trolls and Shrek. The piece was developed and produced by a creative team at DreamWorks that included including producer Suzanne Buirgy and production designer Kendall Cronkhite. Harry Gregson-Williams served as its composer. DreamWorks’ new curtain raiser will be introduced during screenings of the studio’s upcoming animated feature Puss...
Collider
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel movies always kick off with a bang, but the MCU has never bettered the finest intro of them all
Dating right back to the James Bond franchise and its signature pre-title action sequence, Hollywood blockbusters have always had a penchant for kicking off with a bang to instantly engage audiences and let them know that they’re in for a nonstop thrill-ride. That’s continued right through to the current slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but Kevin Feige’s outfit has yet to top the comic book company’s finest opening scene ever.
thebrag.com
Everything coming to Disney+ in December 2022
David O. Russell’s latest star-studded film and a National Treasure TV series are coming to Disney+ this December. On December 7th, Amsterdam arrives on the streaming platform. Despite controversy, David O. Russell assembled a stupendously impressive cast for the period thriller: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington lead proceedings, accompanied by the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, and even pop superstar Taylor Swift.
Little Mermaid Actress Gets Support From Tara Strong And More After Posting TikTok Of Original Part Of Your World Recording
The Little Mermaid icon Jodi Benson got some major praise after posting one of her classic recording sessions.
Willow Review: Disney+ Sequel Series Is Worth the Wait — Fun, Accessible Fantasy at Its Most Charming
Offbeat fantasy doesn’t get much better than Ron Howard’s Willow. The 1988 film may have played out like a by-the-numbers epic about plucky heroes overcoming despotic evils, but its reputation as an all-ages adventure outweighs its triteness. Now, with a sequel series on Disney+ (premiering today), Willow Ufgood (again played by Warwick Davis) and the denizens of this quirky universe make their long-awaited return. Luckily, judging by the first three episodes, Disney may have a new family favorite on its hands. SIGN UP FOR DISNEY+ to watch Willow, Andor, Tales of the Jedi, Zootopia+, Disenchanted and more! Willow‘s boiled-down lore and steadfast commitment...
Why Val Kilmer Pulled Out of Disney+’s Willow Series
Madmartigan's return was closer than we thought. The new Disney+ series Willow, premiering Nov. 30 on the streamer, is based on the 1988 fantasy adventure movie of the same name. In the film, Val...
thedigitalfix.com
The Guardians Holiday Special has a DC movie cameo you might miss
James Gunn and Disney Plus have given us an early Christmas present this year in the form of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Part Marvel series, part Christmas movie, the Holiday Special is all fun (read more in our The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special review). Still, it seems Gunn didn’t want Marvel to have all the fun and invited a few choice DC movie stars to cameo in the special.
A.V. Club
Legendary officially breaks things off with Warner Bros., will now work with Sony instead
Warner Bros.’ decision to release its entire 2021 slate of movies on HBO Max on the same day they came out in theaters was arguably one of the best things to happen that year (the first COVID vaccines are a close second), but that might only be the case for regular people who really wanted to see, say, Mortal Kombat but weren’t necessarily willing to risk going out into the COVID-infested public just to see, say, Mortal Kombat. In fact, the deal was deeply frustrating to a lot of people in Hollywood with established relationships with Warner Bros., so much so that it drove Christopher Nolan—one of the only filmmakers with an actual blank check from WB—into the waiting arms of Universal. Now, after pretty much immediately expressing its frustration over the deal, Legendary Entertainment has also ditched Warner Bros. for a new distribution partner.
Comments / 0