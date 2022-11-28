Read full article on original website
WBTV
One injured after crash in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was flown to a trauma center after a crash on Monday night in Cabarrus County. According to the Allen Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to Highway 200 at Vanderburg Dr. for a vehicle accident. Allen...
WBTV
Interstate crash in Gastonia expected to impact traffic for hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash shut down Interstate 85 South in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at Exit 17 for North Chester Street in Gastonia. By 3 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation said all but one lane had reopened. The remaining lane...
Interstate 85 southbound shut down in Gastonia
North Carolina Department of Transportation officials anticipate reopening the road before 6 p.m.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Hurt After Shooting On Dr. Carver Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2500 block of Dr. Carver Road, located in West Charlotte. Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting or...
Car with child inside catches fire while driver is in store: Rock Hill PD
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing charges after leaving a child and two dogs inside a vehicle that caught fire while he was in a store, Rock Hill Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding a car fire around 12:30 p.m. at a Big Lots on Cherry Road. Fire […]
Multiple road closures after gas line cut in northeast Charlotte
Traffic from University City Village Shopping center Drive will be diverted; officials urge those traveling in that direction to seek an alternate route.
cn2.com
One Victim Linked to Overnight Shooting in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Police Department says one person has been shot after a shooting overnight on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill. Detectives say they notified of the 22 year old victim who was found at Gold Hill Emergency Department with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
qcnews.com
Mooresville men charged in Oct. traffic wrecks
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mooresville Police Department charged two men after investigating two fatal October wrecks. In a press release, the police said the worked with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and...
Driver charged after fatal crash on I-77 in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol says a man from Virginia is facing a criminal charge after a crash on Interstate 77 in Mooresville left one person dead and two others hurt Monday evening. The crash happened around 6 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-77. Highway Patrol...
Semi driver arrested for deadly I-77 collision in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A tractor-trailer driver was arrested and charged after a deadly collision on I-77 in Iredell County on Monday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 6 p.m. Monday on I-77 southbound near Langtree Road. Davidson resident Patrick Mays, 66, […]
Man charged after child sets vehicle on fire with torch outside Big Lots in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department has arrested a man after a vehicle caught on fire with a child still inside. On Nov. 24, shortly before 12:30 p.m., police said they were dispatched to the Big Lots on Cherry Road for a car fire with a child inside the vehicle.
Video shows Roberta roundabout sending cars for a rowdy ride
Speeders and other drivers on Roberta Road often don’t realize the roundabout is there and end up veering off the side of the road to avoid it or driving over the median altogether.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Police Investigating 100th Homicide This Year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the 2300 block of Rachel Street. On Tuesday, shortly after 12:40 p.m. officers say they were called to an assault with a deadly weapon call. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced the victim on scene.
19 pounds of marijuana, $12K in cash seized after Iredell County traffic stop
A traffic stop in Iredell County led to the seizure of 19 pounds of marijuana and over $12,000 in cash, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said.
wccbcharlotte.com
A Silver Alert Has Been Cancelled For A Missing Man From Clover, SC
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been cancelled for a missing man from Clover, South Carolina. Clyde Ray Carson was last seen at the Goodwill store on Union Road in Gastonia, NC. Gastonia Police say he was located safe and unharmed in Chester, SC.
Neighbors concerned for wildlife being impaled while hopping fences in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Some neighbors in south Charlotte are upset with their homeowner’s association after spiked fences were installed because they say they’re causing harm to wildlife in the area. Channel 9 reporter Almiya White spoke with residents about one incident over the weekend that raised alarms. Sue...
Two people killed in overnight crash outside uptown Charlotte: Medic
Two people were killed in an overnight crash just outside of uptown Charlotte, Medic confirmed.
Catawba holiday shopping weekend turns violent outside Dollar General shooting
CATAWBA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Catawba Police said a man is under arrest after an argument turned into a shooting in a Dollar General parking lot this weekend. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday at the store’s Oxford School Road location. According to a press release from the Catawba Police Dept., officers […]
Armed man caught with bag of cigarettes in Rock Hill Dollar General break-in: Sheriff
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An armed man was arrested after trying to steal cigarettes from a Rock Hill Dollar General, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to a break-in around midnight Monday at a Dollar General store on Pinckney Road and found what appeared to be a rock smashed […]
Brookshire Blvd. reopens after fatal accident investigation: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Department of Transportation said both directions of Brookshire Boulevard were closed near Idaho Drive in Charlotte due to what Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police called a fatal accident investigation on Monday. NCDOT said the incident happened sometime around 7:45 a.m. on NC-16. Inbound and Outbound lanes were blocked and the […]
