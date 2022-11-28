ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weddington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBTV

One injured after crash in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was flown to a trauma center after a crash on Monday night in Cabarrus County. According to the Allen Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to Highway 200 at Vanderburg Dr. for a vehicle accident. Allen...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Interstate crash in Gastonia expected to impact traffic for hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash shut down Interstate 85 South in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at Exit 17 for North Chester Street in Gastonia. By 3 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation said all but one lane had reopened. The remaining lane...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Hurt After Shooting On Dr. Carver Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2500 block of Dr. Carver Road, located in West Charlotte. Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting or...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

One Victim Linked to Overnight Shooting in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Police Department says one person has been shot after a shooting overnight on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill. Detectives say they notified of the 22 year old victim who was found at Gold Hill Emergency Department with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
FORT MILL, SC
qcnews.com

Mooresville men charged in Oct. traffic wrecks

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mooresville Police Department charged two men after investigating two fatal October wrecks. In a press release, the police said the worked with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Police Investigating 100th Homicide This Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the 2300 block of Rachel Street. On Tuesday, shortly after 12:40 p.m. officers say they were called to an assault with a deadly weapon call. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced the victim on scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Brookshire Blvd. reopens after fatal accident investigation: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Department of Transportation said both directions of Brookshire Boulevard were closed near Idaho Drive in Charlotte due to what Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police called a fatal accident investigation on Monday. NCDOT said the incident happened sometime around 7:45 a.m. on NC-16. Inbound and Outbound lanes were blocked and the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

