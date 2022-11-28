Hutsonville schools update board on upcoming events

The Hustonville Community Unit School District 1 Board of Education met in regular session for its monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 21.

Superintendent Julie Kraemer spoke to the board about the Veterans Day program.

“I am very proud of our staff and students for keeping the annual Veterans Day program alive,” she said.

Kraemer also commended Michelle Goodwine for “another awesome job with the Veterans Day wall.”

During the meeting, the board approved to have the Truth in Taxation hearing for the tentative 2022 tax levy, on Dec. 19 at the Board of Education meeting that will start at 6:45 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend the hearing as well as any meetings.

The board members updated the risk management plan as well as approved Kraemer to advertise for fuel and oil products.

Jodi Davison was hired as the volunteer Hutsonville Junior High Volleyball coach.

Hutsonville High School Principal Jason Blankenbaker gave the board updates on events going on at HHS.

Blankenbaker stated that the Illinois State Scholar and Student of the Month is Lyssa Nave.

In order for a student to receive this award, the student must perform in the top one-half of the high school class at the end of the third semester prior to graduation and score above the 95th percentile on the SATs.

Blakenbaker also stated that the first boys basketball game was held on Nov. 26.

The OPH girls basketball is also underway.

The Homecoming game will be held on Dec. 17.

The Hutsonville High School and Junior High School will hold a Christmas Musical at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Hutsonville Grade School Principal Shawna Heldebrandt informed the board of items going on in her school.

Aims web bench marking for students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade will begin on Dec. 1 and run through Dec. 16.

The Christmas concert for the grade school band will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18 as part of the Christmas Musical.

The HGS Christmas concert will perform at 7 pm. on Dec. 20.

Polar Express will be seen by students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade at the movie theater on Dec. 21.