Marques Warrick sets Northern Kentucky scoring record as Norse top Tennessee Tech

By Associated Press
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick put up 45 points as Northern Kentucky beat Tennessee Tech 85-77 in overtime on Sunday.

Warrick shot 18 for 31 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Norse (3-4). Warrick's total is the highest for the school in its Division I era. Hubertas Pivorius was 5 of 11 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to add 16 points. Trevon Faulkner shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

NKU vs. UC:Norse, community celebrate historic win over Bearcats

Brett Thompson led the Golden Eagles (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. Jaylen Sebree added 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Tennessee Tech. Jayvis Harvey also had 10 points and four assists.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

