El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Man saves driver from burning car in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Alex Mayorga stationed in El Paso from Hesperia, California pulled a man out of his car after it had rolled over and caught fire on the east side of El Paso late Friday evening. Alex, 21, and his girlfriend Karla Araujo were out on...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police arrest man accused of shooting outside of east El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 27-year-old man was arrested and accused of shooting a person outside of an eastside bar, according to Crime Stoppers of El Paso. The El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit took custody of Ricardo Llamas on Monday. The shooting took place outside Bad...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

DPS arrests man after vehicle, foot pursuit in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 38-year-old man from El Paso was arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said he led a trooper on a pursuit on Wednesday. A DPS trooper attempted to stop Rogelio Fernando Guevara near Joe Battle and Zaragoza for a defective tail light when the pursuit began, according to DPS.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash in Santa Teresa sends 3 to hospital

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Santa Teresa Friday night, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department. Two cars collided at Pete Domenici Highway and McNutt Rd. The individuals have non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. Sunland Park Police...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso DA shows up for day 2 of Walmart shooting case status hearing

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales showed up to court Thursday after she failed to appear Wednesday. Rosales was facing a "show cause" court order after not appearing Wednesday. The embattled DA was called to the stand to answer questions from the defense. She...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso DA, former ADA invoke Fifth Amendment at Walmart shooting case hearing

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales and former Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox repeatedly invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination at hearings in the Walmart mass shooting case this week. Rosales, who was ordered to appear at Thursday's hearing, did not answer any...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Judge rules family of El Paso Walmart shooting victim did not violate gag order

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Judge Sam Medrano ruled Wednesday the Hoffman family of El Paso Walmart shooting, Alexander Hoffman, did not violate a gag order. Hoffman's family members, Rosa Maria Valdez and Thomas Hoffman, described what they called "harassment" and "abuse" from El Paso District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales', legal advisor, Roger Rodriguez.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

McDonald's basketball tournament to be held this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The McDonald's classic basketball tournament will be held this weekend. The event will take place from Dec. 1-3 at Eastlake High School. The tournament will host top-ranked girls and boys teams from different parts of the country. The tournament was founded 11 years ago...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rain chances increase for this weekend

After near record warmth, Friday, we return to a cooler weekend. A cold front will move in on Saturday. This, along with more clouds and rain will keep us in the 60s for afternoon highs. As of right now, our best chance for rain is on Saturday. We are looking...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Texas governor Greg Abbott accepts Yvonne Rosales' resignation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas governor Greg Abbott accepted the El Paso District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales, resignation on Friday. Rosales submitted her resignation to the governor on November 28. Rosales' resignation will be effective Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. Rosales' resignation comes after several issues within the El...
TEXAS STATE

