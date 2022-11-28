Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Man saves driver from burning car in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Alex Mayorga stationed in El Paso from Hesperia, California pulled a man out of his car after it had rolled over and caught fire on the east side of El Paso late Friday evening. Alex, 21, and his girlfriend Karla Araujo were out on...
KFOX 14
Police arrest man accused of shooting outside of east El Paso bar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 27-year-old man was arrested and accused of shooting a person outside of an eastside bar, according to Crime Stoppers of El Paso. The El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit took custody of Ricardo Llamas on Monday. The shooting took place outside Bad...
KFOX 14
DPS arrests man after vehicle, foot pursuit in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 38-year-old man from El Paso was arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said he led a trooper on a pursuit on Wednesday. A DPS trooper attempted to stop Rogelio Fernando Guevara near Joe Battle and Zaragoza for a defective tail light when the pursuit began, according to DPS.
KFOX 14
Crash in Santa Teresa sends 3 to hospital
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Santa Teresa Friday night, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department. Two cars collided at Pete Domenici Highway and McNutt Rd. The individuals have non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. Sunland Park Police...
KFOX 14
Woman severely injured by 2 dogs who ran out of south-central El Paso home, report says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was attacked by two dogs in south-central El Paso as she was making a visit to a home, a case report from El Paso Animal Services revealed. According to the report, Christina Rivera suffered severe injuries to her legs, her right hand,...
KFOX 14
El Paso DA shows up for day 2 of Walmart shooting case status hearing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales showed up to court Thursday after she failed to appear Wednesday. Rosales was facing a "show cause" court order after not appearing Wednesday. The embattled DA was called to the stand to answer questions from the defense. She...
KFOX 14
Retired El Paso judge expresses disbelief over events surrounding DA Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — As the drama out of the El Paso District Attorney’s Office appears to be slowing down, a retired El Paso judge spoke out regarding the events that occurred over the past week. The events began with District Attorney Yvonne Rosales announcing her resignation...
KFOX 14
El Paso DA, former ADA invoke Fifth Amendment at Walmart shooting case hearing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales and former Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox repeatedly invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination at hearings in the Walmart mass shooting case this week. Rosales, who was ordered to appear at Thursday's hearing, did not answer any...
KFOX 14
Border Patrol agents rescue 25 smuggled migrants in 'knock and talk' investigation
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued 25 smuggled migrants during a "knock and talk" investigation. Agents from Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations El Paso and deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office led the investigation. The law enforcement officers showed up...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces Police Officers offer safety tips after porch pirate caught in the act
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is encouraging residents to take steps to protect their packages after they caught a man trying to steal a parcel from outside a home. Police arrested 34-year-old Gabriel J. Sierra Wednesday after officers saw him approach a home and...
KFOX 14
Sheriff comments on DA resignation; calls for requirement reform of those seeking office
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles released a statement on the resignation of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. Wiles said there needs to be an improvement in the "qualifications and requirements for an individual who seeks public office." "Until that occurs, it is...
KFOX 14
El Paso ice cream shop employs individuals with intellectual, developmental disabilities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new ice cream shop in El Paso is employing teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Howdy Homemade, located at 601 N Oregon St., was started by Tom Landis in Dallas in December 2015. Adam Tirres, program officer for the El Paso...
KFOX 14
Judge rules family of El Paso Walmart shooting victim did not violate gag order
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Judge Sam Medrano ruled Wednesday the Hoffman family of El Paso Walmart shooting, Alexander Hoffman, did not violate a gag order. Hoffman's family members, Rosa Maria Valdez and Thomas Hoffman, described what they called "harassment" and "abuse" from El Paso District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales', legal advisor, Roger Rodriguez.
KFOX 14
'I didn't know how to get help': What is being done to track drug addiction in El Paso?
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Fighting against drug and alcohol addiction was a years long battle for Anthony Torres. Torres, originally from Atlas, Oklahoma, was raised in Las Cruces, New Mexico. "I was addicted to cocaine for almost nine years. I was addicted to drugs for a very, very...
KFOX 14
Sunland Park mayor out of office for more than a month for conference, personal time
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Mayor of Sunland Park, Javier Perea, has been out of the office in another country for more than six weeks and will continue to be out for a little while longer, according to a copy of his schedule obtained by KFOX14. Perea has...
KFOX 14
Aurellia's Brewery to have its beer available in El Paso grocery stores
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Aurellia’s Brewery, a local brewery in El Paso Texas, will be the first local brewery in 60 years to have its beer available in El Paso grocery stores. This is a historic day for El Paso and an exciting one for Aurellia’s,” said...
KFOX 14
McDonald's basketball tournament to be held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The McDonald's classic basketball tournament will be held this weekend. The event will take place from Dec. 1-3 at Eastlake High School. The tournament will host top-ranked girls and boys teams from different parts of the country. The tournament was founded 11 years ago...
KFOX 14
'Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer' event returns to TTUHSC El Paso campus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Tech University Health Science will hold its 8th annual "Cookies, Cocoa, Holiday Cheer" event on Friday. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center of TTUHSC El Paso campus at 5001 El Paso Drive. It will be...
KFOX 14
Rain chances increase for this weekend
After near record warmth, Friday, we return to a cooler weekend. A cold front will move in on Saturday. This, along with more clouds and rain will keep us in the 60s for afternoon highs. As of right now, our best chance for rain is on Saturday. We are looking...
KFOX 14
Texas governor Greg Abbott accepts Yvonne Rosales' resignation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas governor Greg Abbott accepted the El Paso District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales, resignation on Friday. Rosales submitted her resignation to the governor on November 28. Rosales' resignation will be effective Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. Rosales' resignation comes after several issues within the El...
