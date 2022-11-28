Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
MMA Fighting
Tyson Fury explains why he couldn’t walk away from boxing, guarantees dad would ‘rip Jake Paul’s heart out’
Tyson Fury was ready to hang up the gloves for good until he wasn’t. Eight months after his most recent fight and four months after announcing his retirement from competition, the heavyweight boxing star returns to the ring to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout that takes place Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez On Crawford-Spence: Terence Is F------ Up His Money Due To His Pride
Teofimo Lopez Jr. enjoyed the first major breakout of his career on Dec. 14, 2019 as the co-feature to a Terence Crawford fight, knocking out Richard Commey to win the 135-pound IBF championship title. The event was broadcast on ESPN immediately following the NCAA Heisman Trophy presentation. Fast forward three...
Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect
World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder once knocked out his own trainer in 96 seconds
Deontay Wilder has a special relationship with his trainer Malik Scott having knocked the man out in under one hundred seconds. When Wilder announced his new trainer for the Tyson Fury trilogy, a startling fact went under the radar as reports circulated regarding the ex-heavyweight contender. Firstly, in 2014, the...
Boxing Scene
Terence Crawford: “Jermell Charlo, He’s Not On My Level Nor Errol Spence Level”
Though he’s at the tail end of his career, Terence Crawford has set several lofty goals. Amongst them, of course, is an undisputed showdown against current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. Should the WBO trinket holder truncate Spence’s title reign, his next objective would be to move on from...
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank on Benn's Second Positive Drug Test: 'I Was, Like, Wow, So He Lied'
Chris Eubank Jr. was all for giving Conor Benn the benefit of the doubt when it was first revealed to him that he tested positive for a banned substance ahead of their projected 157-pound catchweight bout in October. Whatever feelings of bonhomie and charity Eubank had for his embattled rival,...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney is “too smart” for Lomachenko says George Kambosos
By Sam Volz: George Kambosos Jr predicts that former three-division world champion Vasyl Lomachenko will go down to defeat when he challenges Devin Haney for his undisputed lightweight championship in 2023. The former unified lightweight champion Kambosos says Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) lacks the size or, surprisingly, the ring IQ...
Yardbarker
Deontay Wilder sets sights on Anthony Joshua fight – and it could happen sooner than you think
Deontay Wilder has revealed that he wants to fight Anthony Joshua next. Wilder returned to the ring in emphatic fashion, knocking out Robert Helenius and sending a warning to the rest of the heavyweight division. He now appears to have turned his attention towards one of the division’s biggest names,...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Alvarez Picks Benavidez To Beat Plant: 'It's Going To Be Competitive'
Canelo Alvarez will be an interested observer once David Benavidez and Caleb Plant clash in 2023. The winner of the bout will become the mandatory challenger for the undisputed super middleweight champion Avlarez’s 168-pound WBC title. The 32-year-old Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) knocked out Plant last year in the...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury-Chisora 3: “Pension plan for Chisora before he retires” – Teddy Atlas
By Craig Daly: Teddy Atlas sees this Saturday’s headliner as a “pension plan” for Derek Chisora in being given a title shot against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Atlas feels that the 38-year-old warhorse Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) has earned...
themaclife.com
‘I need this’: Tyson Fury explains retirement reversal
Tyson Fury won’t be the last boxer to come out of retirement to take on new challenges in the ring — but the reigning WBC heavyweight champion says that his decision to do so was because he can’t quite live without the sport just yet. Fury revealed...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn criticizes fans for saying Whyte vs. Franklin was a robbery
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn’s tea kettle was boiling over last Saturday night following his fighter Dillian Whyte’s controversial 12 round majority decision win over American Jermaine Franklin at the OVO Arena in London, England. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing) For the many fans that viewed the...
SkySports
Chris Eubank Jr won't forgive Conor Benn after failed drug test: 'I wouldn’t have accepted the fight if I’d known'
Chris Eubank Jr has moved on from Conor Benn after the collapse of their mooted fight in October. Eubank will take on former world champion Liam Smith in his next fight, live on Sky Sports Box Office on January 21. But he's not going to forget Conor Benn failing a...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury – Chisora 3 live on ESPN+ & BT Sport this Saturday
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against #14 WBC Derek Chisora in a trilogy match on December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England live on ESPN+ and BT Sport in UK. In the eyes of many fans, this fight is an abomination,...
Boxing Scene
Tim Bradley Doesn't Like Caleb Plant's Chances Against Benavidez
Caleb Plant and David Benavidez have fulminated in the public eye for the better part of the past five years. With both fighters making their way up the super middleweight ranks and earning their own transient world title reigns, a matchup between them has finally come to fruition. Although the date and venue are still under wraps, both have revealed that their showdown will take place in the first quarter of 2023.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury says he’ll slap Usyk for calling him a drunk if he’s at ringside Saturday
By Jack Tiernan: Tyson Fury says he might give Oleksandr Usyk a slap in the mouth if he attends his fight against Derek Chisora this Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. With Usyk’s faster hand speed and slickness, it might be a mistake for Fury to give him...
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson on Gervonta Davis: “He knows I’m coming”
By Allan Fox: Shakur Stevenson says the ONLY reason Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has suddenly started mentioning his name on social media is because he’s got two fights lined up against Hector Luis Garcia and Ryan Garcia in 2023. The unbeaten #2 WBO, #3 WBC, #5 IBF, and...
Comments / 0