ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect

World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder once knocked out his own trainer in 96 seconds

Deontay Wilder has a special relationship with his trainer Malik Scott having knocked the man out in under one hundred seconds. When Wilder announced his new trainer for the Tyson Fury trilogy, a startling fact went under the radar as reports circulated regarding the ex-heavyweight contender. Firstly, in 2014, the...
Boxing Scene

Terence Crawford: “Jermell Charlo, He’s Not On My Level Nor Errol Spence Level”

Though he’s at the tail end of his career, Terence Crawford has set several lofty goals. Amongst them, of course, is an undisputed showdown against current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. Should the WBO trinket holder truncate Spence’s title reign, his next objective would be to move on from...
Boxing Scene

Chris Eubank on Benn's Second Positive Drug Test: 'I Was, Like, Wow, So He Lied'

Chris Eubank Jr. was all for giving Conor Benn the benefit of the doubt when it was first revealed to him that he tested positive for a banned substance ahead of their projected 157-pound catchweight bout in October. Whatever feelings of bonhomie and charity Eubank had for his embattled rival,...
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney is “too smart” for Lomachenko says George Kambosos

By Sam Volz: George Kambosos Jr predicts that former three-division world champion Vasyl Lomachenko will go down to defeat when he challenges Devin Haney for his undisputed lightweight championship in 2023. The former unified lightweight champion Kambosos says Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) lacks the size or, surprisingly, the ring IQ...
Boxing Scene

Canelo Alvarez Picks Benavidez To Beat Plant: 'It's Going To Be Competitive'

Canelo Alvarez will be an interested observer once David Benavidez and Caleb Plant clash in 2023. The winner of the bout will become the mandatory challenger for the undisputed super middleweight champion Avlarez’s 168-pound WBC title. The 32-year-old Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) knocked out Plant last year in the...
BoxingNews24.com

Fury-Chisora 3: “Pension plan for Chisora before he retires” – Teddy Atlas

By Craig Daly: Teddy Atlas sees this Saturday’s headliner as a “pension plan” for Derek Chisora in being given a title shot against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Atlas feels that the 38-year-old warhorse Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) has earned...
themaclife.com

‘I need this’: Tyson Fury explains retirement reversal

Tyson Fury won’t be the last boxer to come out of retirement to take on new challenges in the ring — but the reigning WBC heavyweight champion says that his decision to do so was because he can’t quite live without the sport just yet. Fury revealed...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn criticizes fans for saying Whyte vs. Franklin was a robbery

By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn’s tea kettle was boiling over last Saturday night following his fighter Dillian Whyte’s controversial 12 round majority decision win over American Jermaine Franklin at the OVO Arena in London, England. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing) For the many fans that viewed the...
BoxingNews24.com

Fury – Chisora 3 live on ESPN+ & BT Sport this Saturday

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against #14 WBC Derek Chisora in a trilogy match on December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England live on ESPN+ and BT Sport in UK. In the eyes of many fans, this fight is an abomination,...
Boxing Scene

Tim Bradley Doesn't Like Caleb Plant's Chances Against Benavidez

Caleb Plant and David Benavidez have fulminated in the public eye for the better part of the past five years. With both fighters making their way up the super middleweight ranks and earning their own transient world title reigns, a matchup between them has finally come to fruition. Although the date and venue are still under wraps, both have revealed that their showdown will take place in the first quarter of 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Shakur Stevenson on Gervonta Davis: “He knows I’m coming”

By Allan Fox: Shakur Stevenson says the ONLY reason Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has suddenly started mentioning his name on social media is because he’s got two fights lined up against Hector Luis Garcia and Ryan Garcia in 2023. The unbeaten #2 WBO, #3 WBC, #5 IBF, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy