Top stars, best performances in the Georgia high school girls basketball

High school basketball top stars

Carrington Wilson, Stockbridge Girls Basketball

Although Stockbridge took the loss versus McEachern, Wilson did her part. She scored 22 of the teams 30 points and added eight rebounds.

Jania Akins, Norcross Girls Basketball

Norcross defeated Grayson, with big help from Akins 27 points.

Caylie Long, Hillgrove Girls Basketball

Long had her second double-double versus North Forsyth with 16 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks and steals.

Taliah Grier, Central-Macon

Grier scored a game-high 23 points and added two rebounds and two steals versus Griffin.

Janaye Walker, Baldwin

Walker had a nice double-double versus Grayson, ending the game with 14 points, 16 rebounds and two steals.

Tatum Brown, Grayson

Brown scored a game-high 25 points in a thriller that led to a win over Baldwin.

Brooke Suttle, Campbell

Suttle had a monster performance, with 20 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Ella Dotson, Murray County

Murray County had a huge blowout win over Heritage and Dotson pitched in with 20 points and five assists.

Megan Reed, Etowah Girls Basketball

Reed went off versus Dalton. She had a near triple-double with 18 points, nine boards, and eight blocks.

Ari Dyson, Luella Girls Basketball

Luella took down American Heritage and Dyson had a great game. She finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Kristina Peach, North Hall Girls basketball

Peach led North Hall to a victory over Bank County. She led all players with 23 points and was great defensively with six steals.