Top stars, best performances in the Georgia high school girls basketball
Carrington Wilson, Stockbridge Girls Basketball
Although Stockbridge took the loss versus McEachern, Wilson did her part. She scored 22 of the teams 30 points and added eight rebounds.
Jania Akins, Norcross Girls Basketball
Norcross defeated Grayson, with big help from Akins 27 points.
Caylie Long, Hillgrove Girls Basketball
Long had her second double-double versus North Forsyth with 16 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks and steals.
Taliah Grier, Central-Macon
Grier scored a game-high 23 points and added two rebounds and two steals versus Griffin.
Janaye Walker, Baldwin
Walker had a nice double-double versus Grayson, ending the game with 14 points, 16 rebounds and two steals.
Tatum Brown, Grayson
Brown scored a game-high 25 points in a thriller that led to a win over Baldwin.
Brooke Suttle, Campbell
Suttle had a monster performance, with 20 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Ella Dotson, Murray County
Murray County had a huge blowout win over Heritage and Dotson pitched in with 20 points and five assists.
Megan Reed, Etowah Girls Basketball
Reed went off versus Dalton. She had a near triple-double with 18 points, nine boards, and eight blocks.
Ari Dyson, Luella Girls Basketball
Luella took down American Heritage and Dyson had a great game. She finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
Kristina Peach, North Hall Girls basketball
Peach led North Hall to a victory over Bank County. She led all players with 23 points and was great defensively with six steals.
