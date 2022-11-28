INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys have filed a motion to block the release of Indy police bodycam footage taken the night Herman Whitfield III died. The motion was filed in regard to the wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the estate of Whitfield III, who died in IMPD custody on April 25 after being tased and handcuffed while laying on his stomach.

