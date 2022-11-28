3 men rescued from capsized boat near Winyah Bay

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men were rescued Sunday after their 38-foot boat capsized near Winyah Bay.

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said a crew based out of North Carolina relayed a message to Sector Charleston watchstanders shortly before 2:00 p.m. saying the boat was taking on water near the entrance to Winyah Bay.

Coast Guard officials said crews recovered the three men from the hull of the overturned boat and transferred them to Station Georgetown.

U.S. Coast Guard

“The mariners had all the proper safety equipment onboard, including flares used to help us quickly locate them,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Lowery, Station Georgetown boat crew member. “Our response time was quick thanks to the accurate position provided to us by the watchstanders at Sector Charleston.”

No injuries were reported. All three men were wearing life vests.

