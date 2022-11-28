Read full article on original website
townbroadcast.com
Young ‘Cats overcome ragged play to win debut
Wayland has a very talented girls’ basketball team, and it’s very young. And it shows. The 2022-23 Wildcat outfit opened its season Tuesday evening with a 64-47 triumph over visiting Forest Hills Northern, but the local squad really struggled in the first 16 minutes. The Huskies enjoyed a one-point 27-26 lead at intermission and threatened to score a mild upset.
MLive.com
15 Kalamazoo-area girls high school basketball players to watch for 2022-23 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s girls high school basketball season tips off this week, meaning there are more questions than answers for many squads across the Kalamazoo area. New players, new roles and even some new coaches make it hard to predict how the 2022-23 season will play out, but we’re shedding some insight on the upcoming campaign by presenting 15 Kalamazoo-area players that could answer the call to greatness.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids girls basketball preseason rankings: Meet the top 10
The high school girls basketball season tips off this week for teams across the Grand Rapids area. MLive.com has a hunch that fans will be hearing about the teams listed below in the months to come. Check out the Grand Rapids preseason top 10:
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (MI) 2024 MF/Draw Davis commits to Lindenwood
Grand Rapids Catholic Central (MI) 2024 midfield/draw Payton Davis of Summit Lacrosse has made a verbal commitment to play Division II lacrosse at Lindenwood University. High school: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (Grand Rapids, MI) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Midfield, Draw. College committed to: Lindenwood University. Club team:s Summit Lacrosse, Pure...
MSU's Khary Crump arraigned on charge connected to tunnel incident
Michigan State University football player Khary Crump has been arraigned on a felony charge connected to the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following this year's Wolverines/Spartans game.
localsportsjournal.com
Brady Rose scores a key touchdown in Ferris State victory over Pittsburgh State
Mona Shores’ graduate Brady Rose left his mark for the Ferris State Bulldogs on Saturday. Rose caught five passes for 84 yards and that included a 69-yard touchdown pass as the Bulldogs advanced in the NCAA Division II Super Regional with a 17-14 victory over Pittsburgh State. Ferris kicked...
Tom Izzo slams Big Ten's move to only reprimand Michigan after tunnel incident: 'I'm completely upset'
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is "completely upset" about the following the postgame tunnel altercation at the Michigan State-Michigan football game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29. The conference officially fined Michigan State $100,000 and suspended eight players for their role in the tunnel fight. Michigan, on the other...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
diehardsport.com
Notable Local Five-Star QB Deletes Commitment From Social Media Profile
Five-star QB Dante Moore, after winning back-to-back Michigan State championships with Detroit King, apparently has removed much of the Oregon commitment stuff from his social media:. Arizona State did hire Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham to be their next coach. Moore posted the following tweet:
Golf club says damages will cost over $100K to repair
A golf course near Plainwell said their greens suffered over $100,000 worth of damage on Saturday.
WMU football fans react to Tim Lester’s firing: ‘I believe it was the right decision’
KALAMAZOO, MI – One fan says the Western Michigan University football program lacks excitement, longing for the days of former coach PJ Fleck and the Broncos’ 2016 Cotton Bowl berth. A different fan says she’s sorry to see Tim Lester go.
WWMTCw
Driver destroys Plainwell golf course, causing over $75,000 in damage
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Tire tracks ripped through holes six and seven at a Plainwell golf course Saturday, causing over $75,000 in damage. Lake Doster Golf Club may be forced to use temporary greens for the 2023 season as they recover from the financial lost, according to the golf club's Facebook post.
townbroadcast.com
Yes It’s True: I pour cold water on U-M’s big win
Congratulations certainly are in order for the University of Michigan football team in its huge victory Saturday afternoon over Ohio State. I’ve been a big sports fan nearly all my life, but my interest in collegiate and professional athletics has been severely diminished over the years. I began my community journalism career as a sports writer and sports editor, and I even came to believe in the 1980s I should return to the “playground of journalism,” thinking I was better suited to it than news.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 112722
Rain showers move in from the south and spread north during the morning hours. (Nov. 27, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Rain showers end for everyone this evening, leading to dry and quiet weather overnight. Mostly overcast skies will remain, as will a northerly breeze. With low temperatures near 30 degrees, wind chills could dip into the upper 20s near daybreak.
townbroadcast.com
Service Saturday for former Wayland man Eric Rader
Eric Scott Rader, age 56, formerly of Wayland, died Sunday, Nov. 27, beside a crackling fire at his Delton home, with family near. He endured a short, but mighty fight with pancreatic cancer. Eric spent more than 30 years working in tool and die as a CNC machinist and programmer....
WWMTCw
Sports Director Andy Pepper to start 18-hour Bell Ringing Marathon Monday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Another year means another Bell Ringing Marathon with News Channel 3's Sports Director Andy Pepper. For the past seven years, Pepper has set off around West Michigan, putting in 18 hours to raise money on behalf of the Salvation Army. Donations: Salvation Army kicks off annual...
WOOD
It’s Bill Steffen Day! Celebrating Storm Team 8’s chief emeritus
The city of Grand Rapids proclaimed Monday “Bill Steffen Day” to celebrate the career of longtime meteorologist Bill Steffen, chief emeritus for Storm Team 8. (Nov. 28, 2022) It’s Bill Steffen Day! Celebrating Storm Team 8’s …. The city of Grand Rapids proclaimed Monday “Bill Steffen...
swmichigandining.com
Circle K (Sprinkle Road)
Living in Michigan for the past decade, it’s hard to fathom that I grew up in an area of Illinois without an ice rink. We used to play roller hockey in the street or at a nearby basketball court but I didn’t actually get a chance to ice skate on an actual rink until I was in college. A friend of mine tried to clear off the pond at her house but that never really worked.
Old dry well opens up in the middle of family's driveway
A family in Hudsonville found a hole full of mystery and intrigue when they began noticing a tiny crevice in their driveway begin to open up two weeks ago.
townbroadcast.com
Funeral mass will be Monday for Dennis Belka
Dennis John Belka, age 81, died Saturday, Nov. 26. Dennis was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also devoted to his faith and served at his home church, St. Therese, as an usher. He worked at Rockwell in Allegan for more than 17 years. He enjoyed woodworking and carpentry, eventually working as a carpenter full-time with his father. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping and traveling up north.
