ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townbroadcast.com

Young ‘Cats overcome ragged play to win debut

Wayland has a very talented girls’ basketball team, and it’s very young. And it shows. The 2022-23 Wildcat outfit opened its season Tuesday evening with a 64-47 triumph over visiting Forest Hills Northern, but the local squad really struggled in the first 16 minutes. The Huskies enjoyed a one-point 27-26 lead at intermission and threatened to score a mild upset.
WAYLAND, MI
MLive.com

15 Kalamazoo-area girls high school basketball players to watch for 2022-23 season

KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s girls high school basketball season tips off this week, meaning there are more questions than answers for many squads across the Kalamazoo area. New players, new roles and even some new coaches make it hard to predict how the 2022-23 season will play out, but we’re shedding some insight on the upcoming campaign by presenting 15 Kalamazoo-area players that could answer the call to greatness.
KALAMAZOO, MI
toplaxrecruits.com

.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (MI) 2024 MF/Draw Davis commits to Lindenwood

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (MI) 2024 midfield/draw Payton Davis of Summit Lacrosse has made a verbal commitment to play Division II lacrosse at Lindenwood University. High school: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (Grand Rapids, MI) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Midfield, Draw. College committed to: Lindenwood University. Club team:s Summit Lacrosse, Pure...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022

Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Driver destroys Plainwell golf course, causing over $75,000 in damage

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Tire tracks ripped through holes six and seven at a Plainwell golf course Saturday, causing over $75,000 in damage. Lake Doster Golf Club may be forced to use temporary greens for the 2023 season as they recover from the financial lost, according to the golf club's Facebook post.
PLAINWELL, MI
townbroadcast.com

Yes It’s True: I pour cold water on U-M’s big win

Congratulations certainly are in order for the University of Michigan football team in its huge victory Saturday afternoon over Ohio State. I’ve been a big sports fan nearly all my life, but my interest in collegiate and professional athletics has been severely diminished over the years. I began my community journalism career as a sports writer and sports editor, and I even came to believe in the 1980s I should return to the “playground of journalism,” thinking I was better suited to it than news.
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 112722

Rain showers move in from the south and spread north during the morning hours. (Nov. 27, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Rain showers end for everyone this evening, leading to dry and quiet weather overnight. Mostly overcast skies will remain, as will a northerly breeze. With low temperatures near 30 degrees, wind chills could dip into the upper 20s near daybreak.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Service Saturday for former Wayland man Eric Rader

Eric Scott Rader, age 56, formerly of Wayland, died Sunday, Nov. 27, beside a crackling fire at his Delton home, with family near. He endured a short, but mighty fight with pancreatic cancer. Eric spent more than 30 years working in tool and die as a CNC machinist and programmer....
WAYLAND, MI
swmichigandining.com

Circle K (Sprinkle Road)

Living in Michigan for the past decade, it’s hard to fathom that I grew up in an area of Illinois without an ice rink. We used to play roller hockey in the street or at a nearby basketball court but I didn’t actually get a chance to ice skate on an actual rink until I was in college. A friend of mine tried to clear off the pond at her house but that never really worked.
KALAMAZOO, MI
townbroadcast.com

Funeral mass will be Monday for Dennis Belka

Dennis John Belka, age 81, died Saturday, Nov. 26. Dennis was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also devoted to his faith and served at his home church, St. Therese, as an usher. He worked at Rockwell in Allegan for more than 17 years. He enjoyed woodworking and carpentry, eventually working as a carpenter full-time with his father. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping and traveling up north.
WAYLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy