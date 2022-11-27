Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Related
News 2 You: Our weekly walk back in time through the history of Buffalo and beyond
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Week In 2012. 10 Years ago this week, when the home of the Buffalo Bills was still called Ralph Wilson Stadium, a lot of folks still used a BlackBerry, the once popular communication devices which were finally discontinued earlier this year. Just weeks after FWS,...
Best Places To Cry In Buffalo, New York
While a good cry in the shower will usually cover it, sometimes you need a little more. Maybe you need to get out of the house for a little bit to have a proper cry, or maybe you want to cry in a public space with others (without worrying about somebody checking on you).
Five groups register for pre-bidding tour of Buffalo Niagara Marriott
AMHERST, N.Y. — Interest is strong among potential bidders for the Buffalo Niagara Marriott, judging by the number of groups registered for a pre-bidding tour, according to the national auctioneers in charge of the sale. Representatives from Ten-X Commercial say at least five groups have registered for tours this...
Code Blue 32 issued for City of Buffalo and southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather turns colder in the Buffalo area this week, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Tuesday night and during the day Wednesday. The following overnight shelters will be open Tuesday night:. Holy...
Holiday Valley + Kissing Bridge Closed After Massive Snowfall
A week after Western New York got hit with a big storm, ski country in Western New York is closed down. Parts of the Buffalo area got over 80 inches of snow (that is taller than almost every Buffalo Bills player on the roster) the weekend before Thanksgiving. In true...
One wounded in Walden Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on Walden Avenue on Sunday night, according to Buffalo police. They say a 23-year-old Buffalo male was shot inside of a vehicle on the 100 block of Walden. Police say they responded at approximately 8:15 p.m. He was transported to ECMC. The […]
Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo
Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
Standoff in Buffalo ends with suspect in custody
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody after a standoff Tuesday. Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Moselle Street on reports that a man had barricaded himself inside and had a gun. Buffalo SWAT and the Crisis...
ubmd.com
Local teens with obesity experienced dramatic weight loss when they participated in UB clinical trial
BUFFALO, N.Y. – For teens who have struggled with obesity, it probably sounded too good to be true: a weekly injection that could help them control their eating and lead to weight loss. But the results of the clinical trial on the drug semaglutide, released online ahead of print...
WGRZ TV
Sahlen's looks for big growth in a much smaller (hot dog) size
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been a big year for Sahlen Packing Co., which just launched a second new hot dog product: Sahlen’s Cocktail Wieners. The company, which employs about 85 people at its Buffalo plant, started selling the tiny hot dogs in September, just seven months after debuting its pre-grilled “Grilled for You” hot dog.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Introducing Vintage Flats Apartments: The Newest Industrial-Style Living Experience Near Buffalo’s Chandler Street District
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Have you heard? The Chandler Street district is one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods here in Buffalo. If you’ve never had the pleasure of spending the day in the Chandler...
Buffalo police locate missing teen
Update: Ahmed has been located. BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Iltahil Ahmed may be on the East Side of Buffalo. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
The Genesee County Drug Task Force has arrested three people following a raid at 126 State Street. The charges filed against Kenneth Campbell of Batavia include criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was committed to Genesee County Jail without bail due to his extensive criminal history. 35-year-old Andrew Taylor of Albion and 29-year-old Joanna Larnder of Batavia were both charged with misdemeanor drug possession. They were released with appearance tickets.
Fired Williamsville Spanish teacher suing district, seeks $1.5M
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Williamsville Spanish teacher is taking legal action against the school district after she was fired over a controversial worksheet. Students in Karen Hamm’s class at Mill Middle School were asked to complete a sentence translation worksheet that included the phrases, “You are Mexican and ugly” and “You are pretty […]
Wild Wednesday weather with gusty winds, rain followed by lake snow south
Wednesday will be a day of transition for the weather across Western New York as strong winds accompany a frontal system that will ultimately usher in much colder air and the chance for lake effect snow
Mobile banking “BankOnWheels” coming to WNY
BankOnBuffalo launched a mobile banking service, “BankOnWheels,” to provide complete bank services to several underserved communities in Western New York.
Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
This Is The Best Christmas Decoration For Western New York
You probably should have taken advantage of the good weather we had at the beginning of this month. Those warm days with hardly any wind would have been perfect to get the lights on the house and those reindeer on the front lawn. But, like most of us, you may have procrastinated? Don't worry, there is some good news.
Attorneys, families react to guilty plea in Buffalo mass shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The attorneys and families of those killed or injured in the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14 spoke out against racism after the suspect pleaded guilty. Many of the relatives of those victims sat and watched in the courtroom, some dabbing their eyes and sniffling. Speaking to reporters later, several said the plea left them cold and that it didn’t address the bigger problem of racism in America.
Buffalo police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
Comments / 0