The Associated Press

NFL flexes Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers matchup to prime time

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has moved the Dec. 11 game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers to “Sunday Night Football.” The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC, with the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos moving to 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS. It will be the second meeting between quarterbacks and 2020 draft classmates Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. They faced each other in Miami during their rookie season. Tagovailoa, who went fifth overall to the Dolphins, has bragging rights after a 29-21 over the Chargers, who took Herbert with the sixth-overall selection. This will be the Chargers’ third Sunday night appearance of the season. They had fourth-quarter leads against San Francisco on Nov. 13 and Kansas City on Nov. 20 before losing. The Bolts also are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night on Jan. 1 in Week 17, but with the defending Super Bowl champions decimated by injuries, that game also could be flexed.
Axios

Denver Broncos in disarray as fans and team turn on Russell Wilson

An on-field outburst from a frustrated defense. Quarterback Russell Wilson considered one of the "worst" trades in franchise history. Fans trashing the team and coach Nathaniel Hackett. And public pressure on the Denver team's new billionaire owners to reverse course. State of play: This is the current state of the...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Chargers-Raiders, pick

The Chargers and Raiders have relocated multiple times since the franchises joined the AFL in 1960 as the longtime AFC West Division rivals meet Sunday. The Chargers started in Los Angeles, played in San Diego from 1961-2016 and moved back to L.A. in 2017. The Raiders played in Oakland from 1960-81, moved to Los Angeles from 1982-94, back to Oakland from 1995-2019 and the franchise relocated to Las Vegas in 2020.
Sporting News

NFL power rankings: Bengals have Chiefs, Bills in sights; Packers, Rams, Broncos near rock bottom for Week 13

Week 12 in the NFL brought a few key surprises but for the most part the better teams in the league worked more to separate themselves. Although there isn't too much big change near at the top of Sporting News' NFL power rankings ahead of Week 13, a few more hot contenders kept up the momentum while some better first-half teams continued to fade.
numberfire.com

Pelissero: Melvin Gordon expected to sign with Chiefs

Tom Pelissero of the NFL reported Monday that free agent running back Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon was released from the Broncos before Week 12 after committing his fifth fumble of the season in Week 11 (the most among running backs in the league). It now appears that the Chiefs, who recently lost Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the injured reserve, are willing to take a chance on the veteran back. He is expected to sign to the team's practice squad this week.
All Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury Outlines Bye Week Plan for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals enter their Week 13 bye with plenty to fix. The Cardinals are 4-8 with seemingly every hope of the postseason down the drain. Arizona needed a crucial win against the Los Angeles Chargers to keep hopes somewhat reasonable, but a fourth quarter collapse spelled the end for a season that has continually built disappointment throughout.
The Newport Plain Talk

NBA: Playoffs-Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

May 4, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. and girlfriend Lauren Wood in attendance during the Phoenix Suns against the Dallas Mavericks during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
On3.com

Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson enters NCAA transfer portal

Arizona State quarterback and former Alabama player Paul Tyson hit the NCAA transfer portal on Monday following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. Tyson was only with the Sun Devils for one season after leaving Tuscaloosa at the end of 2021. He didn’t record a stat for Arizona State, however, after his first transfer, and he will have to appeal for immediate eligibility if he wants to play in 2023.
