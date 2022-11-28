Read full article on original website
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations less than half an inch. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions expected with road debris and crosswinds. Unsecured objects will be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways 14 and 138 impacted.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Missaukee, Montmorency, Oscoda, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Crawford; Missaukee; Montmorency; Oscoda; Presque Isle; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Preceding rainfall and rapidly falling temperatures may lead to a flash freeze on area roadways Wednesday morning into the afternoon.
Winter Storm Warning issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 04:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Klamath Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph, except up to 45 mph over the mountains. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County. This includes Dorris, Tulelake, Newell, Canby, Alturas, Klamath Falls, Chemult and Crescent. This also includes highways 97, 140, 31, 139, 299 and 395. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow may result in trees down and power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon. Moderate to heavy snow could continue into Thursday evening, especially south and east. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Storm Warning issued for Modoc County, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Modoc County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph, except up to 45 mph over the mountains. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County. This includes Dorris, Tulelake, Newell, Canby, Alturas, Klamath Falls, Chemult and Crescent. This also includes highways 97, 140, 31, 139, 299 and 395. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow may result in trees down and power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon. Moderate to heavy snow could continue into Thursday evening, especially south and east. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Tornado Warning issued for Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sumter A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTY At 853 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tishabee, or 7 miles northwest of Demopolis, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Belmont and McDowell. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph across exposed higher terrain. * WHERE...Eastern Curry County and Josephine County and Eastern Douglas County Foothills. This includes Bear Camp Road. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected Wednesday night. Snow levels will start out near 4000 to 4500 feet, lowering to 3000 feet by late Wednesday evening. Snow levels may lower further down to 2000 feet Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 10 to 20 inches through this evening. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph this morning. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Snow level will be around 2000 feet today, lowering to 1000 feet tonight. Snow showers will bring additional accumulations tonight and Thursday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Central and Eastern Lake County, including Lakeview, Adel, Paisley, Summer Lake and Silver Lake. This also includes highways 31, 395 and 140. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Flood Advisory issued for Mobile by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 05:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mobile FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Alabama, including the following county, Mobile. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 552 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Tillmans Corner, Theodore, Grand Bay, Bayou La Batre, I10 And I65, Coden, Mobile Regional Airport, Alabama Port, Irvington, Saint Elmo, Laurendine, Meadow Lake, Fowl River, Dixon Corner, South Orchard, Dawes, Mann and Kirewakra.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Upper Hood River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 03:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Upper Hood River Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, all of Modoc County. In Oregon, all of Lake County and north to northeast Klamath County. In Klamath County, this will include the cities of Sprague River, Beatty, Bly Chemult and Crescent. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 4 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest near and at the ridges. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Wind Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Northeast Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Far Northern, North Woods and Penobscot Valley Maine. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and powerlines. Isolated to scattered power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 04:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 06:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CST for southeastern Alabama. Target Area: Barbour Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Barbour County through 630 AM CST At 543 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Boot Hill to near Ariton. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Eufaula, Clio, Clayton, Louisville, Blue Springs, Tyler Crossroads, Doster, Gaino, Blue Springs State Park, Osco, Texasville, Richards Crossroads, White Oak, Boot Hill, Millers Ford, Clayton Municipal Airport and Baker Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 05:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 08:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Mississippi, including the following counties, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson. * WHEN...Until 830 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 531 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Long Beach, Moss Point, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, St. Martin, Escatawpa, Diamondhead, Gautier, D`iberville, Gulf Hills, Latimer, Gulf Park Estates, Vancleave, Hickory Hills, Lyman, Wade and Helena. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
