Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Headed To America. Here's What To Expect.

By Carly Ledbetter
 2 days ago

Prince William and Kate Middleton are traveling to Boston this week for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday, and the royals have added a few more engagements to their diary.

The two are visiting America for the first time since 2014 ― and the very first time as the Prince and Princess of Wales, titles they received following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

Though William previously revealed in July that the two would be in Massachusetts in December for the awards ceremony, the royal couple will now be arriving two days earlier on Wednesday to undertake a series of engagements before heading to their star-studded environmental awards show.

Read on for all the details you need to know.

The royals pictured attending the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on Oct. 17, 2021, in London.

When and why will the royals be in Boston?

The royals will be in Boston this week, from Wednesday, Nov. 30 to Friday, Dec. 2. Boston is of special significance to William’s recently launched environmental awards , which were inspired by President Kennedy (who was born in the area) and Kennedy’s “Moonshot” ambitions to get a man on the moon.

What’s on the agenda for William and Kate’s visit?

While the two haven’t announced a visit to Legal Sea Foods or the Sail Loft just yet, the royals have a packed schedule ahead of them.

On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales will head to Boston’s City Hall, where they will meet with Michelle Wu, the mayor of Boston, and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy for a special kickoff to the awards ceremony.

The next day, William and Kate will visit Greentown Labs, the largest climatetech incubator in North America. Shortly after, they will visit Roca Inc. , an organization that is focused on young adults aged 16-24 years who “have experienced extensive trauma and are the primary victims or drivers of urban violence.”

On Friday, the prince and princess will undertake separate engagements before the awards show. Kate will visit The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, in keeping with the royal’s work focusing on early childhood development, while William will once again reunite with Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and visit the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

Then, it’s off to the awards show for their final Boston engagement.

What will the awards show look like?

The ceremony will take place at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, which is where the five Earthshot winners ― out of the current 15 nominees ― will be announced.

If the event is anything like the inaugural ceremony last year, it will have a green carpet instead of a traditional red carpet ahead of the show. Last year, the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recycled previously worn looks , as attendees were encouraged to “consider the environment when choosing their outfit.”

Earlier this year, Earthshot Prize CEO Hannah Jones told HuffPost that the organization is also focused on creating a sustainably produced awards show, and gave some insight on how they plan to do that.

“We’re very ambitious about how we really want to walk the talk,” Jones told HuffPost in September at the Plaza Hotel in New York. “So thinking about ‘What is our footprint, and how do we mitigate it and how do we avoid having a bigger impact.’”

“We won’t be perfect. Nobody’s perfect,” Jones added. “This is the journey of sustainability ― it’s about a journey of progress. But our objective is to always make sure that we’re embedding sustainable thinking into everything we do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4B8h_0jPLguNG00 The royals attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on Oct. 17, 2021, in London. The Earthshot Prize, created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, is an environmental prize awarded to the most inspiring and innovative solutions to environmental challenges facing the planet.

Who is performing and presenting at the ceremony?

Broadcaster Clara Amfo is back to present for the second year in a row, and she will be joined by actor Daniel Dae Kim. The Princess of Wales is set to present at the show, along with actors Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara and Shailene Woodley.

Performers this year include Billie Eilish and Finneas, Chloe x Halle, Annie Lennox, and William and Kate’s wedding singer, Ellie Goulding.

And despite all the celebrities who were announced, there are sure to be a few surprises ― though we’ll have to wait until Friday to find out.

Comments

Candace Leduc
2d ago

Thank you Prince and Princess of Wales for your work around the world. Enjoy your stay in Boston. You are very much admired & respected by the American public. Have some fish & chips, Boston's a great place for that, afterall, we learned it from you, but we don't have smashed peas!

36
36
Bob in Florida
2d ago

William and Kate represent the very best about the British monarchy and the character of the British people. I hope that their visit comes off well despite the moronic activities and senseless statements coming from Kerry Kennedy and her ilk.

26
26
Mary Warner
2d ago

WELCOME WILLIAM and KATE. I would love to meet this lovely couple. Have a WONDERFUL time.

27
27
 

Comments

