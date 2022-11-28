Read full article on original website
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
Patrick Mahomes announces birth of son
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced thebirth of his son on Twitter Monday night. Mahomes tweeted a picture with the name Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and Monday's date and the baby's weight of 7 pounds 8 ounces. This content is imported from Twitter....
