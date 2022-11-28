ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Sunday

Longtime NFL on FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw often sparks some reactions on social media for his performance. Bradshaw, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has been trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. The Hall of Fame quarterback was part of FOX's pregame show on Sunday, per usual. He's also been...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
KMBC.com

Patrick Mahomes announces birth of son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced thebirth of his son on Twitter Monday night. Mahomes tweeted a picture with the name Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and Monday's date and the baby's weight of 7 pounds 8 ounces. This content is imported from Twitter....
The Spun

Chiefs Have Signed Former Star SEC Wide Receiver

Along with adding Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed another familiar name. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus on NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Kansas City signed wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the practice squad. Though the transaction wire listed the moves, the team hasn't confirmed signing Edwards or Gordon yet.
Outsider.com

Brittany Mahomes Drops New Batch of Pregnancy Photos

Brittany Mahomes recently showed off her new pregnancy in a nude photoshoot that was posted to Instagram. The images come as her and husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are expecting their second child. Brittany and her NFL star husband will welcome a baby boy into their home in...
Yardbarker

Rams Ready to 'Ride' with QB Bryce Perkins Despite Loss vs. Chiefs

With a 3-8 record and multiple injured stars, Los Angeles Rams might as well look toward next season after Sunday’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But looking too far ahead could prevent the Rams from realizing the raw potential that lies in front of them with quarterback Bryce Perkins, who made his first-career start against MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the loss.
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness

Since his arrival in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, earning an NFL MVP award and leading his team to multiple Super Bowls, including one championship. But even he can improve his game – particularly in the red zone. During Sunday’s game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Rams' Opportune Red Zone Defense Deserves Credit

Doomed by a lifeless offense that was missing three of its best players in Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Allen Robinson, the Los Angeles Rams held their own in a Week 12 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Granted the scoreboard suggests Sunday’s game was a complete blowout, but...
FOX Sports

Chiefs lament more special teams blunders in win over Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs moved the ball well against the Los Angeles Rams between the 20s, though drives too often fizzled in the red zone, and their defense shut down a team missing most of its offensive playmakers. All good things from Sunday's 26-10...
