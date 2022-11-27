Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Police Department searching for suspect involved in Bestbet shootingZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island Golden Eagles top All County football team with 18 playersAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Another Broken Egg restaurant to open in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Five Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes startling admission about Ravens' defensive play call
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh presumably likes to keep opposing teams guessing. Which is probably why he parted ways with former defensive coordinator Don Martindale in January, who had earned a reputation for predictable play-calling, and replaced him with Mike Macdonald. But following Sunday’s 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville...
Both Sides of the Ball Struggle in Ravens 28-27 Loss to Jaguars
The Ravens expected a slugfest against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 12 matchup. Coach John Harbaugh acknowledged Baltimore has not played well in Jacksonville and the Jaguars were better than their losing record. But this was one of the most heartbreaking losses in the series. After a mostly frustrating...
Jaguars snap insane 183-game streak in shocking comeback win over Ravens
Despite their 4-7 record in the 2022 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are a team much-improved compared to the disastrous season they posted in 2021 under the tutelage of since-fired head coach Urban Meyer. The jumpstart offense led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence stunned the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, winning 28-27 in the final seconds of regulation on Sunday. What makes their win even more triumphant is the fact that the Jaguars ended a 0-183 losing streak when trailing by 7+ in the final minute of regulation, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
Keep an eye on Eagles WR A.J. Brown this week
Brown didn’t play poorly. His four catches for 46 yards were four less than Devonta Smith had to lead the team. He also scored a touchdown, but not before losing a fumble for the second straight game. All things considered, Brown really hasn’t had a November to remember.
By the numbers: What did we learn about the Jaguars' Week 12 win over the Ravens?
Progress takes time and the Jaguars showed plenty of that in their 28-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. The team demonstrated a type of finish they hadn't for most of the season. Everything appeared to come together — finally. Of course, there's still plenty of improvement...
Giants getting healthier ahead of matchup with Commanders
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are returning from their extended Thanksgiving break and they are getting reinforcements for their crucial game against the streaking Washington Commanders. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, guard Ben Bredeson and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari are expected to be available. New York won six of its first seven to open the season but has lost three of four. Washington has won three straight and six of seven after starting 1-4. Giants coach Brian Daboll had his team practice in full pads on Tuesday and says several players have a promising outlook to return.
Beasts of East: All 8 teams in East divisions above .500
Two years after no team in the NFC East won more than seven games, all four have pulled off the trick with six weeks to go. Washington beat Atlanta on Sunday to join Philadelphia, Dallas and the Giants with winning records. That gives the division a combined winning percentage of .711 for the best mark through 12 weeks by any division since the merger. Making the performance more impressive is the turnaround from 2020 when Washington won the NFC East with a 7-9 record. The AFC East isn’t far behind this season with all four teams in that division also posting winning records as well.
Jaguars vs. Ravens: Week 12 Snap Count Analysis
Which Jaguars played the most snaps vs. the Ravens and why?
Jaguars 28, Ravens 27: Game Balls
Who stood out the most on offense and defense against the Ravens on Sunday?
NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Jaguars Make Up Ground After Win vs. Ravens
The Jaguars get a big bump in this week's power rankings after an impressive post-bye win.
