Red and Black
Bulldogs preparing for another shot at SEC title
On Monday, Nov. 28, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, defensive back Christopher Smith and offensive lineman Warren McClendon spoke to the media. Here are some takeaways from what they had to say. Preparing for LSU starpower. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels who has been a dynamic...
Red and Black
Georgia women’s basketball overcomes Wisconsin 68-60 after largest comeback in team history
On Thanksgiving Day, Georgia women's basketball came back to defeat Wisconsin 68-60 in its first match of the Paradise Jam tournament on the Virgin Islands. The Bulldogs utilized a 26-point run in the second half to come back and ultimately win the game. In the process, they overcame a 20-point deficit, the largest comeback in team history.
Red and Black
Georgia men's basketball pulls away from ETSU, wins 62-47
The Georgia men’s basketball team began a three-game home stand with a 62-47 win over East Tennessee State on Sunday, Nov, 27. The Bulldogs avenged last year’s 86-84 loss to the Bucs thanks to a suffocating defensive effort in the second half. Georgia has had its fair share...
South Carolina football state championship previews
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – South Florence has what many people feel is the best football player in the state – LaNorris Sellers – and he’ll try to cap his career by helping his team polish off a perfect season. Sellers and the undefeated Bruins take on Northwestern for the 4-A state championship in ...
Clemson gets commitment from nation's best
The Clemson football program picked up a new verbal commitment on Monday. Hough High School (Cornelius, N.C.) kicker Nolan Hauser announced his commitment to the Tigers. Hauser is considered to be the (...)
Gamecocks enter AP Poll for second time in 2022 season
South Carolina has re-entered the Associated Press poll after its huge 31-30 win over its in-state rival in Clemson on Saturday afternoon in Memorial Stadium. The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4) are coming off back-to-back top 10 wins as they defeated the then ranked No. 5 Volunteers last week in Williams-Brice and then defeated the then No. 7 Tigers in Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
Swinney announces starting quarterback
During Dabo Swinney's ACC Championship Game zoom press conference on Sunday, Clemson's head coach was asked if DJ Uiagalelei is still the Tigers' starting quarterback heading into this Saturday's ACC title (...)
thecomeback.com
Dabo Swinney gives blunt message to frustrated Clemson fans
The Clemson Tigers did not have an ideal end to the regular season, losing their regular season finale to in-state rival South Carolina on Saturday. Their offense looked extremely flat in the game, and head coach Dabo Swinney faced some criticism regarding quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei on Monday. Swinney held his...
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits
Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston, South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place Wednesday in North Charleston for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take place […]
South Carolina authorities investigate student death on campus of Coastal Carolina University
State authorities in South Carolina have been asked to investigate the death of a Coastal Carolina University student.
3 men rescued from capsized boat near Winyah Bay in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Three men were rescued Sunday after authorities said their 38-foot boat capsized near Winyah Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew based out of North Carolina relayed a message to Sector Charleston watchstanders shortly before 2 p.m. saying that the boat was taking on water near the entrance to Winyah […]
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurant in South Carolina
- Whenever you think about going to a seafood restaurant in South Carolina, there are several places you can go to. Whether you're looking for something in the Myrtle Beach area or something on Hilton Head Island, you can find what you're looking for. Bluffton Family Seafood House in Bluffton.
WYFF4.com
Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
live5news.com
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery. Lottery officials say a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Charleston that matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were:. 3-6-20-22-27, Power-up: 3. The...
Former assistant city manager of Myrtle Beach dies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bruce Boulineau, a former Myrtle Beach city staff member, died on Saturday, according to Myrtle Beach City Government. Boulineau retired in 2019 after 31 years of service, the city said. During his time with city government, he worked as the construction services director and assistant city manager. Boulineau was well […]
counton2.com
Breeze extends sale on $25 flights from Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering $25 flights from Charleston as part of the airline’s Cyber Monday sale. The deal was originally supposed to end Monday at 11:59 p.m., but has been extended until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. The promotion includes flights from Charleston to the...
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach is a fun city to be in all throughout the year, but New Year’s Eve is something special. There are a ton of great events happening in Myrtle Beach New Year’s Eve, if you know where to look. If you’re not sure where to party on...
