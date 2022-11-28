Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Chooses Billings Restaurants to Eat At Based on This
I've always been a picky eater but have gotten a little better as I've gotten older. But when I was a kid, at the big holiday meals, none of my food could touch. And I never had gravy on anything until I was in my late twenties. So Paul and...
The Billings Moose on the Loose Might See a Bad Ending
I think there is a bad ending coming for the poor moose on the loose. He's been here now for a few months and seems to be content right where he is. I'm not sure if Fish, Wildlife, and Parks are monitoring this animal as much as they should. In fact, if this moose would die I think they might view that as a fix to the situation.
yourbigsky.com
Can I smoke weed in my backyard in Montana?
Recreational Marijuana is still fairly new in Montana, but some may be wondering if they can smoke cannabis legally. Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department says people are allowed to smoke weed on their porch as long as it is on private property. Those smoking marijuana must also be at least 21 years old or older. Police get involved if someone smoking outside is under 21 or if they have reason to believe there is reckless or illegal activity present.
'Horrid': Billings coffee kiosk destroyed Saturday night
The video shows a truck leaving a business next door to the kiosk, driving past the kiosk, backing up and then smashing into the building.
RSV in Montana: Bozeman family recounts time in ICU
More than 200 new cases of the virus popped up in Montana last week, numbers doctors say they don't typically see until January.
KULR8
Former West high wrestler looks for community support to fundraise for college team
Billings West high school alumna Glory Konecny has been wrestling since she was in second grade. Now, she's wrestling at Southern Oregon University, but she's looking back to the community that raised her for support. Konecny's wrestling journey was, at first, a lot of catching up. Once she reached the...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another cool down on the way
Snow showers move in Sunday night as a cool down kicks in for next week. A good chance Billings won't get back above freezing next week.
Neighbors say Billings moose appears injured
After MTN News shared Tess’s video with FWP, they immediately sent a team out to check on the moose this Monday.
KULR8
Billings Public School announce educate parents about teen marijuana use
BILLINGS, Mt: Following recent cases of drug overdoses among high school students, Billings Public School announced a two-part Facebook live series starting today to educate parents about the dangers today’s highly-potent recreational marijuana poses for students. The series features Laura Stacks, CEO of Johnny’s Ambassador, an organization committed to...
Family bringing choregraphed Christmas light show to Billings for 30 years
It's a beautiful sight and sound for anyone that drives by Fuller Family Medicine this time of year, but for Brad Fuller it's about more than just Christmas lights.
wrcitytimes.com
Skeletal remains found in Montana belong to Rapids native
RED LODGE, MT — A skull, femur and pelvic bone found by a hiker in Montana 18 years ago are those of a Wisconsin Rapids man who went missing 46 years ago, and who authorities say was murdered. According to a news release from the Carbon County Sheriff’s and...
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Found at the River Near Billings
My Thanksgiving weekend was ridiculously low-key. I spent 90% of the time hanging out with my family, watching tv, cooking, eating, reading books, drinking beer, etc. It was awesome. I took Monday off to extend the weekend a bit and I took advantage of an opportunity to drop my girls off at school; something I don't get to do very often with my early-morning work schedule.
Billings pastor responds to church vandalism
Church-goers arrived at church Sunday morning to find a rock had been thrown through the window of the front door.
KULR8
Crash blocking traffic at King Ave. W. and Overland Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash is blocking traffic at King Avenue West and Overland Avenue in Billings Monday. Our reporter on scene said there are major traffic delays in the area. The Billings Police Department is directing traffic as they assess the situation. The Billings Fire Department and American Medical...
Community questions delayed police information on Billings shooting
A single tweet three and a half hours after a shooting killed one man and injured another is all the information residents have nearly 24 hours since the incident happened on Billings' Southside.
Billings family rattled after bullet accidentally fired into home
A family home on Blue Creek Road just outside of Billings was shot Sunday afternoon, and although it was an accident, it doesn't mean that the family wasn't affected.
Fire Watch: Structure Fire @ The 2900 block of Chapman Lane in Billings
According to the Billings Fire Department Twitter Account, and the Neighbors App:. The Billings Fire Department has responded to a fire call around the 2900 block of Chapman Lane in Billings. At this time, no information has been released on possible injuries or the cause. Expect travel disruptions in the...
yourbigsky.com
Rolled vehicle on 24th & Broadwater; Two vehicle crash
Billings Fire and BPD on scene of a two-vehicle crash near Softie’s on 24th. BPD telling Billings Beat the overturned vehicle crashed with a truck and flipped on its side. BPD reports it is not fatal accident but extent of injuries unknown. All motorists asked to take alternate route.
