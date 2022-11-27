Tyrann Mathieu deflects an end zone pass, 49ers still catch it for a tip-drill TD

This play kind of summarizes the entire New Orleans Saints season, doesn’t it? Tyrann Mathieu was signed to a ton of fanfare, but he caught a bad break just before halftime in their Week 12 game with the San Francisco 49ers. Mathieu got a hand on a high-arcing pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in the end zone, deflecting it off of its intended path — what would almost always be seen as a positive play.

But this time the ball spun in midair and fell into the hands of Jauan Jennings for a San Francisco touchdown. Call it a stroke of misfortune or more of the same for a snakebitten Saints season: the result is the same. For a team playing with such a thin margin for error, New Orleans can’t even have random moments like this go their way.<

