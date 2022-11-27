ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Tyrann Mathieu deflects an end zone pass, 49ers still catch it for a tip-drill TD

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427TLi_0jPLfrgs00

This play kind of summarizes the entire New Orleans Saints season, doesn’t it? Tyrann Mathieu was signed to a ton of fanfare, but he caught a bad break just before halftime in their Week 12 game with the San Francisco 49ers. Mathieu got a hand on a high-arcing pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in the end zone, deflecting it off of its intended path — what would almost always be seen as a positive play.

But this time the ball spun in midair and fell into the hands of Jauan Jennings for a San Francisco touchdown. Call it a stroke of misfortune or more of the same for a snakebitten Saints season: the result is the same. For a team playing with such a thin margin for error, New Orleans can’t even have random moments like this go their way.<

/p>

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of Russell Wilson

It’s not exactly a secret that the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has been an unmitigated disaster. Giving up all kinds of draft capital and three players for the former Seahawks quarterback was supposed to be the deal that propelled Denver to the Super Bowl, but Wilson has appeared to be utterly lost in whatever offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett is putting out there. As the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension after the trade, they’re stuck with him for several more years.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds

In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys release of DE indicator of coming roster move, but not likely Beckham

The Cowboys have made a move that is going to do nothing but fuel speculation, leaving Dallas fans wondering when the next shoe is going to drop. After a Thursday win and a mini-bye, Dallas is getting back to work in preparation for their Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. One player who has been on and off in contributing in 2022 will be permanently off, as the club released DE Tarell Basham.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 Cowboys lead respective positions in Pro Bowl Games voting

The NFL’s postseason all-star event will look very different this year, with the traditional Pro Bowl replaced by the Pro Bowl Games. Gone is the half-hearted tackle football game pitting AFC versus NFC; fans will be treated instead to a week’s worth of skills competitions and a flag football exhibition featuring the highest vote-getters from across the two conferences.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy