Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
As Pennsylvania certifies and audits election, lawsuits and a deadlock may slow it down
Pennsylvania county officials have conducted audits and are submitting certified election results to the Department of State. Counties were to submit their certified results on Friday, and the department will conduct risk-limiting audits to check counties for any errors. Lawsuits and a split county board could slow down certification, however.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Recommendations take aim at Nebraska contracting failures
Nebraska should review the cost realism and reasonableness of bids to avoid a repeat of the state’s troubled contract with a Kansas-based nonprofit to oversee child welfare cases in the Omaha area, according to a newly released report. Ikaso Consulting, which wrote the report, also recommended more standardization in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Webster sheriff to serve on state law enforcement board
BATON ROUGE, La. – Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has been appointed to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement. The appointment was made this month by Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I’m delighted to serve on the La. Commission on Law Enforcement, which supports public safety, crime reduction,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana AG asks Supreme Court to decide COVID-19 case against Ball State
(The Center Square) — Attorney General Todd Rokita is asking the state Supreme Court to decide if students can file class-action lawsuits against Indiana’s public universities to recover tuition and fees paid for services not rendered due to cancellation of in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Keller J....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana governor officially endorses Tarver for mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver. It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Murphy taps firms to review COVID-19 response
(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has tapped a pair of private consulting firms to conduct a review of his administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. An executive order signed by Murphy on Monday, calls for an independent review to examine New Jersey's preparedness for COVID-19,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tyrone Oliver elected American Correctional Association vice president
DECATUR — The American Correctional Association announced recently that Tyrone Oliver, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, was elected as the organization’s next vice president. Appointed in 2019 by Gov. Brian Kemp to lead DJJ, Oliver will be sworn in to the voluntary post during the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
South Dakota residents question 17.9% electricity rate increase
(The Center Square) - South Dakota residents questioned the need for an increase in their electricity rates by a company investing more than $1 billion in wind generation. Xcel Energy is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: North Carolina receives high remarks for economic freedom
(The Center Square) — North Carolina is listed among the most economically free states in North America in a recent report from the Fraser Institute, a Canadian public policy think tank. The institute’s Economic Freedom of North America report, released earlier this month, measures government spending, taxation and labor...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate
State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full:. "On November...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina lawmakers receive info on education improvement programs
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Tuesday received updates on several programs aimed at improving education in the state, from reading progress following the Excellent Public Schools Act to the NC Promise Tuition Plan. Amy Rhyne, the Department of Public Instruction's Office of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska COVID cases up, but not as high as they have been
Nebraska’s COVID-19 cases are on the rise, but the numbers remain modest compared to similar points during the nearly three-year pandemic. The state reported 2,051 new cases last week heading into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, up from 1,997 the previous week and 1,746 the week before that. Nebraska’s 3%...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia Water Coalition marks 50th anniversary of Clean Water Act
ATHENS — In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, Georgia’s leading water advocacy organizations released its “Dirty Dozen” report for 2022, highlighting 12 landmark legal actions that have shaped the implementation of the Clean Water Act in Georgia. Unlike previous Dirty Dozen...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Civil lawsuit dismissed in fiery 2020 Airport Road crash
A Buffington Township woman has agreed to dismiss “without prejudice” her claims for punitive damages — in other words, with the provision that she could refile “after the completion of discovery” — against a group of defendants in a $50,000 civil lawsuit filed after a fiery 2020 car crash near the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Officials: Risk of hitting a deer higher in the fall
State officials on Monday reminded drivers of a higher risk for deer-related crashes in the fall and that insurance companies cannot add a surcharge to auto insurance premiums for such crashes. “Late fall and early winter is when drivers are most likely to have a deer-related crash, and dawn and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
You can cut down your Christmas tree on federal land with a permit
(The Center Square) - For some Utahns looking for their family’s Christmas tree, they need look no further than the public lands near their home. Several of the Bureau of Land Management’s field offices offer tree permits for personal use, which some people take advantage of during the Christmas season.
KPVI Newschannel 6
From the Fields: Lynn Grooms
Harvest in southwestern Wisconsin was close to being completed the week of Nov. 21. The crop season ended with soybeans yields ranging from 10 percent to 20 percent better than 2021, averaging 70 bushels per acre. Corn yields were similar to 2021, ranging anywhere from 180 bushels to 230 bushels per acre, said Dan Smith, southwest-regional outreach specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Nutrient and Pest Management Program.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: End to omnibus votes sought; gold coins donated; holiday market in downtown Springfield
The Illinois Freedom Caucus is calling for an end to the consent calendar which enables the House leadership to pass hundreds of bills with a single roll call vote. The consent calendar is a list of bills bundled together and voted on in one roll call vote. The list of bills includes ceremonial legislation such as measures to change the name of roads to honor members of the community, but the list could also include substantive legislation. The group said substantive bills deserve individual roll calls so that members are completely aware of the full implication of their votes.
Comments / 0