The Illinois Freedom Caucus is calling for an end to the consent calendar which enables the House leadership to pass hundreds of bills with a single roll call vote. The consent calendar is a list of bills bundled together and voted on in one roll call vote. The list of bills includes ceremonial legislation such as measures to change the name of roads to honor members of the community, but the list could also include substantive legislation. The group said substantive bills deserve individual roll calls so that members are completely aware of the full implication of their votes.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO