Nashville, TN

Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals’ 20-16 win over the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Bengals are finding ways to get it done week in and week out as evidenced by their 20-16 road win over the Titans Sunday. Joe Burrow was a technician in the game, doing what he needed each down to give the Bengals a chance. He finished with 270 yards and a TD on 22 of 37 passing. Burrow wasn’t afraid to use his legs to pick up yards and stay on a favorable downs and distance schedule either. He finished with 32 rushing yards on nine carries. That was second on the team and a major contribution to the team’s 108 total.
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals

For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
Bengals News (11/29): Ja’Marr Chase’s message after Cincinnati’s success while he recovered

The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.
Giants getting healthier ahead of matchup with Commanders

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are returning from their extended Thanksgiving break and they are getting reinforcements for their crucial game against the streaking Washington Commanders. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, guard Ben Bredeson and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari are expected to be available. New York won six of its first seven to open the season but has lost three of four. Washington has won three straight and six of seven after starting 1-4. Giants coach Brian Daboll had his team practice in full pads on Tuesday and says several players have a promising outlook to return.
Former NFL QB Dilfer leading candidate to become UAB coach

A person with knowledge of the search tells The Associated Press that former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is the leading candidate to become the new coach at UAB. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because UAB was not making details of its search public. Dilfer, who led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl championship in 2000, has been the head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, since 2019. He has guided the school to three state championship games, including one scheduled for Thursday against Christ Presbyterian Academy. He has no previous college coaching experience.
Burrow, Bengals now at 7-4 after hard-fought win over Titans

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is cementing his reputation for being able to use whatever he's got and do whatever is necessary — sometimes just enough — to win. With top receiver Ja'Marr Chase still out with a hip injury and running back Joe Mixon in concussion protocol, the Bengals quarterback leaned on receiver Tee Higgins, backup running back Samaje Perine and little-used players such as running back Trayveon Williams and receiver Trenton Irwin.
Beasts of East: All 8 teams in East divisions above .500

Two years after no team in the NFC East won more than seven games, all four have pulled off the trick with six weeks to go. Washington beat Atlanta on Sunday to join Philadelphia, Dallas and the Giants with winning records. That gives the division a combined winning percentage of .711 for the best mark through 12 weeks by any division since the merger. Making the performance more impressive is the turnaround from 2020 when Washington won the NFC East with a 7-9 record. The AFC East isn’t far behind this season with all four teams in that division also posting winning records as well.
Nick predicts the final AFC playoff spots, including not sleeping on the Jaguars | What's Wright?

The NFL playoffs are just around the corner! While the first five spots are likely decided, the final two spots are up for grabs for many teams, including the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars (yes, Duval). There may be six more weeks left of the regular season, but it is never too early to play with playoff scenarios. Nick Wright shares his AFC playoff predictions, including why he believes the Jaguars have a legitimate chance of making it .. with a seven-game win streak.
Titans lose after committing dumb penalty against Bengals

The Tennessee Titans lost at home to the Cincinnati Bengals 20-16 in Week 12 of the NFL season on Sunday, and the game was decided after a dumb penalty. The Bengals had a 4th-and-11 from the Tennessee 13 with 1:53 left. Cincinnati was preparing to kick a 31-yard field goal to make it 23-16. The ball was snapped and Evan McPherson made the kick. But there was a penalty.
Tennessee Titans preview upcoming matchup with A.J. Brown

With the Tennessee Titans (7-4) heading to Philadelphia this weekend to take on the Eagles (10-1), all the attention will be on former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown matching up against his former team. Brown’s time in Tennessee did not end amicably this offseason. When the Titans traded Brown on...
