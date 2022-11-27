Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, TennesseeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Related
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals’ 20-16 win over the Titans
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Bengals are finding ways to get it done week in and week out as evidenced by their 20-16 road win over the Titans Sunday. Joe Burrow was a technician in the game, doing what he needed each down to give the Bengals a chance. He finished with 270 yards and a TD on 22 of 37 passing. Burrow wasn’t afraid to use his legs to pick up yards and stay on a favorable downs and distance schedule either. He finished with 32 rushing yards on nine carries. That was second on the team and a major contribution to the team’s 108 total.
Ja'Marr Chase says a lot with a small message after watching Bengals beat Titans
It was easy to stress over the Cincinnati Bengals not getting the anticipated return of star wideout Ja’Marr Chase against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Turns out other Bengals were willing and able to do the heavy lifting while beating the Titans in Tennessee, 20-16. Samaje Perine, for...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
atozsports.com
How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals
For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
Winners and losers from the Bengals’ four-point win over the Titans
NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The Bengals went to Nashville and defeated the Titans, 20-16, on Sunday afternoon. We know what the scoreboard said, but here are the winners and losers on the day:. Winner: Bengals linebackers and defensive backs. The Bengals’ linebacking corps and secondary had a tall task on...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/29): Ja’Marr Chase’s message after Cincinnati’s success while he recovered
The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.
Idaho8.com
Giants getting healthier ahead of matchup with Commanders
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are returning from their extended Thanksgiving break and they are getting reinforcements for their crucial game against the streaking Washington Commanders. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, guard Ben Bredeson and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari are expected to be available. New York won six of its first seven to open the season but has lost three of four. Washington has won three straight and six of seven after starting 1-4. Giants coach Brian Daboll had his team practice in full pads on Tuesday and says several players have a promising outlook to return.
Idaho8.com
Former NFL QB Dilfer leading candidate to become UAB coach
A person with knowledge of the search tells The Associated Press that former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is the leading candidate to become the new coach at UAB. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because UAB was not making details of its search public. Dilfer, who led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl championship in 2000, has been the head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, since 2019. He has guided the school to three state championship games, including one scheduled for Thursday against Christ Presbyterian Academy. He has no previous college coaching experience.
FOX Sports
Burrow, Bengals now at 7-4 after hard-fought win over Titans
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is cementing his reputation for being able to use whatever he's got and do whatever is necessary — sometimes just enough — to win. With top receiver Ja'Marr Chase still out with a hip injury and running back Joe Mixon in concussion protocol, the Bengals quarterback leaned on receiver Tee Higgins, backup running back Samaje Perine and little-used players such as running back Trayveon Williams and receiver Trenton Irwin.
Idaho8.com
Beasts of East: All 8 teams in East divisions above .500
Two years after no team in the NFC East won more than seven games, all four have pulled off the trick with six weeks to go. Washington beat Atlanta on Sunday to join Philadelphia, Dallas and the Giants with winning records. That gives the division a combined winning percentage of .711 for the best mark through 12 weeks by any division since the merger. Making the performance more impressive is the turnaround from 2020 when Washington won the NFC East with a 7-9 record. The AFC East isn’t far behind this season with all four teams in that division also posting winning records as well.
FOX Sports
Nick predicts the final AFC playoff spots, including not sleeping on the Jaguars | What's Wright?
The NFL playoffs are just around the corner! While the first five spots are likely decided, the final two spots are up for grabs for many teams, including the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars (yes, Duval). There may be six more weeks left of the regular season, but it is never too early to play with playoff scenarios. Nick Wright shares his AFC playoff predictions, including why he believes the Jaguars have a legitimate chance of making it .. with a seven-game win streak.
Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals inactives for Week 12
The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals have revealed their lists of inactives ahead of the Week 12 game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of Sunday, the Titans ruled out two players in kicker Randy Bullock and defensive lineman Denico Autry. For Autry, it’s the first game he will miss as a member of the Titans. Bullock sat out last week, also.
How Logan Wilson, Eli Apple and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs the Titans
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Bengals defense was sturdy during their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has...
Titans lose after committing dumb penalty against Bengals
The Tennessee Titans lost at home to the Cincinnati Bengals 20-16 in Week 12 of the NFL season on Sunday, and the game was decided after a dumb penalty. The Bengals had a 4th-and-11 from the Tennessee 13 with 1:53 left. Cincinnati was preparing to kick a 31-yard field goal to make it 23-16. The ball was snapped and Evan McPherson made the kick. But there was a penalty.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Titans preview upcoming matchup with A.J. Brown
With the Tennessee Titans (7-4) heading to Philadelphia this weekend to take on the Eagles (10-1), all the attention will be on former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown matching up against his former team. Brown’s time in Tennessee did not end amicably this offseason. When the Titans traded Brown on...
Comments / 0