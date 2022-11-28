ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Sports

Rice hilariously video bombs 49ers Live after win vs. Saints

Everyone wants a piece of the newfound winning formula in Santa Clara. That list includes all-time great wide receiver Jerry Rice, who was in attendance for the 49ers' 13-0 shutout of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. While NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco filed his postgame report at Levi's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Can a Bay Area bagel beat an NYC bagel in a blind taste test? We found out.

The subject of this dispute will be bagels. Everyone loves bagels. Everyone has an opinion about them: one often shaped by where they, and their bagels, came from. If you live in New York, you probably consider yourself a citizen of the bagel capital of the world. If you live in the San Francisco Bay Area, you probably harbor a slight grudge that New York, and the tastemakers who reside there, refuses to acknowledge bagels from any other city, much less praise them. And if you live in Poland, where bagels were invented, you probably wish all of these loudmouthed Americans would kindly take up residence in a helicopter ejection seat that you invented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Wednesday Morning News Roundup

A cold front passing through Northern California will bring wind and rain late Wednesday to the North Bay that will spread to the rest of the Bay Area by Thursday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. Most of the Bay Area will see at least 1 inch...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

