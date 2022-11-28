Read full article on original website
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Honeymoon locations—San Francisco, CaliforniaStephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
San Francisco's El Faro, famed for Mission-style burritos, has a break-in problem
The taqueria that possibly invented the Mission-style burrito has a break-in problem.
Dolphins Deep Dive: What should we expect as Mike McDaniel returns to San Francisco to face mentor Kyle Shanahan?
The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss coach Mike McDaniel’s return to San Francisco as he faces his mentor 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. ©2022 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
The weird San Francisco business keeping the city supplied with quarters
"People don't understand where the quarters come from."
NBC Sports
Rice hilariously video bombs 49ers Live after win vs. Saints
Everyone wants a piece of the newfound winning formula in Santa Clara. That list includes all-time great wide receiver Jerry Rice, who was in attendance for the 49ers' 13-0 shutout of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. While NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco filed his postgame report at Levi's...
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
James Houston IV Signs Free-Agent Contract With Detroit Lions
James Houston IV signs free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions.
Bay Area shawarma restaurant comes to South Bay with second location
In 2021, the eatery was also mentioned on a best restaurants list by Esquire.
SFGate
Can a Bay Area bagel beat an NYC bagel in a blind taste test? We found out.
The subject of this dispute will be bagels. Everyone loves bagels. Everyone has an opinion about them: one often shaped by where they, and their bagels, came from. If you live in New York, you probably consider yourself a citizen of the bagel capital of the world. If you live in the San Francisco Bay Area, you probably harbor a slight grudge that New York, and the tastemakers who reside there, refuses to acknowledge bagels from any other city, much less praise them. And if you live in Poland, where bagels were invented, you probably wish all of these loudmouthed Americans would kindly take up residence in a helicopter ejection seat that you invented.
SFGate
Wednesday Morning News Roundup
A cold front passing through Northern California will bring wind and rain late Wednesday to the North Bay that will spread to the rest of the Bay Area by Thursday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. Most of the Bay Area will see at least 1 inch...
Michelin adds 3 new Bay Area restaurants to Bib Gourmand ahead of complete list reveal
The complete Bib Gourmand winners will be revealed next month.
