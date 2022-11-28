ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Dabo Swinney gives blunt message to frustrated Clemson fans

The Clemson Tigers did not have an ideal end to the regular season, losing their regular season finale to in-state rival South Carolina on Saturday. Their offense looked extremely flat in the game, and head coach Dabo Swinney faced some criticism regarding quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei on Monday. Swinney held his...
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss

The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

NFL Owner Loans His Plane For Virginia Football Funeral

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is lending a hand in the wake of tragedy. After three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed earlier this month, Mr. Kraft is loaning New England's team plane to the Cavaliers program so that they can attend the funerals of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
JaguarReport

Jaguars 28, Ravens 27: Locker Room Riding High After a Thrilling Victory

In a back-and-forth contest, it was the Jacksonville Jaguars who dealt the final blow to emerge victorious. Franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence took care of business, completing 29 of his 37 passing attempts for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns with zero turnovers. Wide receiver Zay Jones had himself a field day, catching 11 of his 14 targets for 145 yards and the game-sealing two-point conversion.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Nasty Weather At 2 NFL Games On Sunday

We have some pretty nasty weather in the forecast for a couple of NFL games on Sunday. Both Cleveland and Washington are getting some heavy rain leading into kickoff on Sunday. The Browns are set to host the Bucs, while the Commanders are taking on the Falcons. Kickoff for both...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill O'Brien Job Report

Bill O'Brien appears to have missed out on a college head-coaching opportunity with Georgia Tech close to hiring Willie Fritz. He could reportedly pivot by returning to the NFL. According to The Athletic's Jeff Schultz, Alabama's offensive coordinator is "considering NFL options" after his discussions with Georgia Tech "cooled." O'Brien...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach

UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS Baltimore

Justin Tucker's leg couldn't save Ravens this time

The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do.After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.The star kicker had made 65 consecutive field goal attempts in the fourth quarter and overtime. This was a particularly harsh way to end that streak."It's heartbreaking to me at this point," said Tucker, who won a game at Detroit with a record-breaking 66-yard...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Jags' Lawrence finally looks like generational quarterback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence finally looks like the generational quarterback the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. He no longer is making progress or showing flashes or offering glimpses. The former Clemson star has emerged as the team’s primary playmaker, the ultimate centerpiece for a franchise that spent the last two decades longing for one.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

Highly regarded assistant leaves Maryland football staff for promotion

Maryland football has its first staff movement of the postseason. Tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator Mike Miller is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Charlotte, according to multiple reports. Miller, a Charlotte native, has been on Mike Locksley's staff for the past four seasons and was promoted to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy