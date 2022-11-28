Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Lamar Jackson deletes insensitive tweet after fan urged Ravens to not sign him to new contract after loss
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't handle a last-second loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars well. Following the game, Jackson sent an insensitive tweet to a fan who urged the Ravens to let Jackson walk once the season was over. Jackson's response, which he deleted hours later, included an insensitive phrase...
Lamar Jackson responds to fan on Twitter
Lamar Jackson responded to a fan on Twitter after the fan commented on the game following the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Wbaltv.com
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addresses loss to Jaguars, Lamar Jackson's tweet
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Coming off aheartbreaking loss in the final minutes of Sunday's game, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed the game and how quarterback Lamar Jackson responded on Twitter. In Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, kicker Justin Tucker had a chance to win it for...
The Jacksonville Jaguars Mascot Is Sporting Nothing But an American Flag Speedo at Today’s Ravens Game
One of the best parts of sports is the fact that mascots get to do whatever they want. Like the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot on Sunday. Jaxson de Ville is the name of the yellow, goofy mascot that calls TIAA Bank Field home. Against the Baltimore Ravens, the jaguar felt a little patriotic.
thecomeback.com
Dabo Swinney gives blunt message to frustrated Clemson fans
The Clemson Tigers did not have an ideal end to the regular season, losing their regular season finale to in-state rival South Carolina on Saturday. Their offense looked extremely flat in the game, and head coach Dabo Swinney faced some criticism regarding quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei on Monday. Swinney held his...
4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss
The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
Yardbarker
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson facing backlash over tweet
The Twitter user suggested the Ravens should change up their quarterback situation and move Jackson on, with the former first round pick struggling to guide his side to a win over one of the lesser sides in the league. In response to the tweet, Jackson replied: “Boy STFU, y’all be...
The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game
South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
Washington HC Ron Rivera has strong praise for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons may be leaving Washington with a loss but they shouldn’t hang their heads low as there is a lot to be proud of, so much so that the opposing head coach had some strong praise for them. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera who used to...
NFL Owner Loans His Plane For Virginia Football Funeral
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is lending a hand in the wake of tragedy. After three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed earlier this month, Mr. Kraft is loaning New England's team plane to the Cavaliers program so that they can attend the funerals of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry.
Former Packers teammate reveals Aaron Rodgers is a conspiracy-peddling veteran
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer recently revealed how Aaron Rodgers implored him to research the biggest conspiracies out there. Ever since Aaron Rodgers has come out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, he has fancied himself a philosopher of the people. Rodgers made it clear then that he subscribed to...
Jaguars 28, Ravens 27: Locker Room Riding High After a Thrilling Victory
In a back-and-forth contest, it was the Jacksonville Jaguars who dealt the final blow to emerge victorious. Franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence took care of business, completing 29 of his 37 passing attempts for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns with zero turnovers. Wide receiver Zay Jones had himself a field day, catching 11 of his 14 targets for 145 yards and the game-sealing two-point conversion.
Look: Nasty Weather At 2 NFL Games On Sunday
We have some pretty nasty weather in the forecast for a couple of NFL games on Sunday. Both Cleveland and Washington are getting some heavy rain leading into kickoff on Sunday. The Browns are set to host the Bucs, while the Commanders are taking on the Falcons. Kickoff for both...
NFL World Reacts To The Bill O'Brien Job Report
Bill O'Brien appears to have missed out on a college head-coaching opportunity with Georgia Tech close to hiring Willie Fritz. He could reportedly pivot by returning to the NFL. According to The Athletic's Jeff Schultz, Alabama's offensive coordinator is "considering NFL options" after his discussions with Georgia Tech "cooled." O'Brien...
Full Bowl Projections Ahead of Conference Championships
Here’s where things stand for the Playoff, the rest of the New Year’s Six and more.
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach
UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
Justin Tucker's leg couldn't save Ravens this time
The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do.After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.The star kicker had made 65 consecutive field goal attempts in the fourth quarter and overtime. This was a particularly harsh way to end that streak."It's heartbreaking to me at this point," said Tucker, who won a game at Detroit with a record-breaking 66-yard...
FOX Sports
Jags' Lawrence finally looks like generational quarterback
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence finally looks like the generational quarterback the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. He no longer is making progress or showing flashes or offering glimpses. The former Clemson star has emerged as the team’s primary playmaker, the ultimate centerpiece for a franchise that spent the last two decades longing for one.
247Sports
Highly regarded assistant leaves Maryland football staff for promotion
Maryland football has its first staff movement of the postseason. Tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator Mike Miller is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Charlotte, according to multiple reports. Miller, a Charlotte native, has been on Mike Locksley's staff for the past four seasons and was promoted to...
Miami continues building elite DL flipping Collins Acheampong from Michigan
The Miami football program continued building an elite defensive line by flipping Michigan commit Collins Acheampong on Tuesday. Acheampong committed to Michigan in June. Acheampong is the 165th-ranked player, the ninth-ranked athlete projected as a DL and 11th in California in the class of 2023. The addition of the 6’7,...
