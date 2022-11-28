Read full article on original website
China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
US stocks trade mixed while Chinese markets rebound on easing COVID-19 fears
The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 5.2% after diving on Monday.
rigzone.com
Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown
Oil markets may be misjudging news of China’s lockdown, according to a new market note sent to Rigzone by Rystad Energy late Monday. In the note, Rystad said its analysis of the impact of the latest lockdowns, as reflected in real-time traffic activity, shows their likely effect on China’s short-term oil demand, particularly in transportation, is likely to be minor.
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
US and global markets sink as unrest in China spreads
Wall Street is heading lower ahead of Monday's opening bell amid widespread protests in China calling for Xi Jinping to step down and an end to one-party rule. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.5% and the S&P slipped 0.7%. Crude prices neared a low point for the year...
Stocks, oil skid as China's COVID protests roil sentiment
SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Stocks and oil weakened on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy raised worries about management of the virus in the world's second-largest economy.
US News and World Report
Behind Foxconn’s China Woes: Mistrust, Miscommunication, COVID Curbs
SHANGHAI/TAIPEI (Reuters) - When officials from his Chinese village approached Hou last month, urging him to work at the world's largest iPhone factory for at least twice the usual pay, he knew it was risky. Tens of thousands of workers had fled the plant in central China in previous weeks...
NASDAQ
Dalian iron ore scales 23-week peak on China property support
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures climbed on Tuesday, with the Dalian benchmark hitting its highest in 23 weeks, propped up by top steel producer China's moves to ramp up support for struggling property developers. China's securities regulator will allow China and Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers to sell additional...
Asian shares rise except Japan as markets eye China protests
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday as market jitters declined over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions. Benchmarks rose in early trading in Australia, South Korea and China, while shares fell in Japan. Oil prices fell. Japanese government data released Tuesday showed that the unemployment rate for October was unchanged from September at 2.6%. Separately, data released by another ministry showed a slight increase in the number of available jobs per job-seeker at 1.35. The increase has continued for 10 months. Hiring was up in anticipation of tourists returning in droves to Japan. Borders that have been basically closed during the coronavirus pandemic have reopened at a time when the declining value of the yen against the U.S. dollar and other currencies make Japan an attractive destination for tourists.
NASDAQ
FOREX-Yen, Swiss franc gain on China concerns, dollar drops
NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The safe-haven Swiss franc and Japanese yen gained on Monday, while the Aussie dollar and Chinese yuan underperformed as protests against COVID restrictions in China knocked market sentiment. The U.S. dollar dipped, meanwhile, which analysts said was unusual as it ran counter to its...
Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - As macroeconomic risks induce unprecedented levels of volatility in China's yuan, investors are betting that authorities may widen the currency's tight trading band for first time since 2014 to allow market forces greater say.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro production down by 6 million after Foxconn protests
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Protests over Covid restrictions at Foxconn plants and the slow resumption of builds could result in six million feweriPhone 14 Pro units made in 2022. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max...
Vietnam smartphone exports fall ahead of Christmas as Samsung cuts output
HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's smartphone production and exports fell in November in the run up to Christmas sales season, according to official data, a new sign the country's largest manufacturer, Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), is adapting to dwindling global demand.
msn.com
Asia stocks rebound despite disappointing China data
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares rebounded on Wednesday as investors pinned hopes on China eventually reopening its economy despite growing COVID lockdowns that pushed its factory and services sector activity deeper into contraction. Europe and Wall Street were also set to open higher with FTSE futures and E-mini futures...
kalkinemedia.com
Australian shares close higher on China hopes
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, led by miners, as rumours swirled that recent protests in several Chinese cities might prompt an earlier easing of strict COVID-19 restrictions. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.3% higher at 7,253.3, in line with a rally in broader global markets...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies hold firm against dollar, ringgit declines
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies recovered marginally on Tuesday, with the South Korean won and Singapore dollar leading gains, as the U.S. dollar pared some of its overnight gains. The Malaysian ringgit declined sharply as political uncertainty dampened sentiment. The U.S. dollar =USD, which rallied in the previous...
Dior Lights Up Shanghai With Christmas Pop-up at Zhangyuan
SHANGHAI — For the holiday season, Dior has transformed a courtyard garden in Shanghai’s newly opened retail shopping mall Zhangyuan into a delightful dreamlike garden. A giant illuminated compass rose sculpture, inspired by the Rêve d’Infini motif created by artist Pietro Ruffo for the Dior cruise 2023 collection, lights up the courtyard garden.More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 20229 Festive Party Dresses for the Holiday SeasonDiwali in New York Party Eight Chinese celebrities, including Dior China ambassadors Chen Feiyu and Victor Ma; Dior Prestige ambassador Likun Wang; “friend of the brand” Yihan Sun, and film stars Huang Xiaoming, Chun Wu and Maggie Jiang...
tipranks.com
Apple is Down as China’s Unrest Could Lead to Fewer iPhone Production
On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could experience a shortfall of around 6 million iPhone Pro units this year due to the unrest at the Zhengzhou manufacturing hub in China. This manufacturing facility is operated by AAPL’s iPhone supplier, Foxconn. The Zhenghou Foxconn plant has been facing...
Brexit partly to blame for high inflation, says Bank of England economist
Brexit is partly to blame for high levels of inflation in the UK, the Bank of England’s chief economist has said.Huw Pill said Britain’s exit from the EU was having an impact on prices, as food inflation surged to 12.4 per cent to hit a new record high during the cost of living crisis.“Brexit has probably reduced some of the competitive pressure in the goods market, because it just is harder to import things into the UK from Europe … that has probably proved to be somewhat inflationary,” the chief economist told a conference on Wednesday.Asked about the wider contribution...
Mulberry H1 Revenue Falls in U.K., Rises in China Despite Restrictions
LONDON – Mulberry Group saw sales in the U.K., its number one market, fall 10 percent in the first half, while business in China was up 6 percent despite lockdown restrictions in the region. Overall, group revenue was broadly flat in the six months to Oct. 1, dipping 1...
