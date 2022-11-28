ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Wind, hail combine for surprising late-November storms

By Kristin Emery
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (11/27)

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a gusty couple of hours this afternoon with large hail and high winds gusts, we're quieting down with a few rain showers tapering off through this evening and a few remaining showers early Monday morning.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Showers this evening then cloudy and cooler Monday. The next rain chance is Wednesday.

KDKA Weather Center

A few spots in the Laurels may see a flake or two mixing in early Monday but the rest of the day will be dry and much cooler in the mid-40s. Tuesday will stay dry with highs in the lower 50s and we warm to the upper 50s Wednesday with yet another round of rain and gusty winds ahead of a strong cold front which will drop temperatures sharply on Thursday into only the 30s and lower 40s.

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning rain turns into falling temperatures this afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today's going to be a wild one as rain has arrived. Rain ends before noon with wind speeds picking up on the backside of this system as temperatures plummet. This morning I am expecting most should see between 0.35" and 0.45" of rain. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosWhile I couldn't rule out storms before, the chance for even a rumble at this point seems pretty low. Showers will be consistent from 5 a.m. through at least 9 a.m. with some pockets of moderate to heavy rain. Things get wild...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Storms Wednesday morning, then cooler

PITTSBURGH — Toss the umbrella and the ice scraper in your bag as you head out Wednesday, and don’t forget the winter coat. Big weather changes start early Wednesday with periods of rain, gusty winds and the threat of a few thunderstorms. Wet weather wraps up by lunchtime, but colder temperatures could set the stage for icy spots, especially after sunset. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track these big changes for your area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy and wet conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- You won't be seeing any sunshine today with cloudy and damp conditions sticking around for the day. Today: Not as warm today with pockets of drizzle still possible.  Temperatures are still too warm to expect to see any storms even if you're in the Laurel Highlands.Any Alert Days Ahead? Potential on Wednesday but still a stretch as severe storms are expected to stay to our south.Aware: Little to no snow in the forecast for the region up until December 1. Due to the expected thick clouds, highs today probably won't get back to the upper 40s in Pittsburgh.  I...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Impact Day Sunday: Rain and Wind

PITTSBURGH — Clouds will increase through the rest of the evening and overnight ahead of our next system that brings rain to the area by sunrise Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times, with the most widespread rain ending around lunch. Scattered showers, and perhaps a rumble of thunder, will be possible Sunday afternoon before rain ends around dinner time. In the afternoon, winds could gust to 40 mph, perhaps as high as 50 in the ridges. The wind with the rain threat on a busy travel day keeps us inImpact Day for Sunday. We dry out but keep the clouds for Monday. Another cold front gets here Thursday to bring rain and much colder temperatures heading into the weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gusty winds, pounding hail wreak havoc across multiple counties

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) - The hail came down fast and furious in some parts of the area Sunday.KDKA received several photos and videos from people in Fayette and Washington Counties, detailing the impacts of today's severe weather.In Fayette County, the National Weather Service posted photos of hail measuring up to two inches.In Stockdale, more damage from the hail, but this is the siding of someone's house.Even more large hail was found in Perryopolis.Juliann Baysinger was working inside Beck's Pizza on Route 51 in Perryopolis when the hailstorm roared through Sunday afternoon.She said the sounds coming from outside sent her into...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania area sees record-sized hail stones

That’s one hail of a record. An area in Pennsylvania saw hail stones of record-sized proportions over the weekend. SIMILAR STORIES: Showers, storms and gust winds could be on the way this week for central Pa. The Tribune-Review reports how people in Perrypolis—which is located in Fayette County—were treated...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Belle Vernon football team brings in temporary lights after power outage threatens practice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Belle Vernon Area football team is known for its electric offense -- but they were almost left in the dark on Tuesday night.On the heels of winning the WPIAL 3A Championship on Friday at Acrisure Stadium, the Leopards are now preparing to face Central Martinsburg in the PIAA state semifinals.However, on Tuesday night at James Weir Stadium, a downed utility pole threatened practice, as power in the area was knocked out.Practice didn't end for Belle Vernon, though, as temporary lights were brought in on short notice from Lighthouse Electric and United Rentals and the Leopards carried on. Should the Leopards win their semifinal matchup on Friday night at Central Cambria High School, they'll advance to the 3A State Championship game, which will be hosted at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. 
BELLE VERNON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local home severely damaged after truck plows through front early Monday

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A New Brighton woman got quite the wake-up call early Monday morning after a truck crashed into the front of her house. Becky Sacco said, “Last night, thank goodness I decided to go to bed early because usually I’m up. And around 1:30, I just heard this noise -- well, I heard noise, then I heard my house just shake. So it woke me up. I come downstairs and seen the truck in my living room.”
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
beavercountyradio.com

City of Beaver Falls Fire Crews Respond to Electrical Fire

(Photo taken by Frank Sparks) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver County 911 reported that The City of Beaver Falls Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment building fire at 1311 8th Avenue at 6:23 PM Monday evening. Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe reported Tuesday morning that two occupants escaped from...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
macaronikid.com

Dazzling Lights is Coming to Pittsburgh This Season

If you are looking for something new to do this year, Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh is what you have been looking for!. Macaroni KID was graciously hosted by Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Botanic Gardens and can't wait to return with our families. This 2 mile journey of light experiences is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling system to pave way for 3 new exits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Even after cash tolls went away, toll collection on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has not only monetary costs but also environmental ones. That's because you have to slow down before you speed up again to use the fast road, which wastes gas, not to mention time. Plus, the need to funnel cars through toll plazas has always meant Turnpike interchanges so big that they didn't fit in a lot of places where people might want them. The tolls aren't going away – in fact, they're about to rise another 5 percent. But the non-monetary things to hate about them could...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania hunters struggling to find deer processors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For hunters, it's a big time of year.But a problem for them is trying to find who will process their deer. Signs saying "full" are becoming a bit more common for deer processors around the region.  "There's three in this area, and they're all great. They're all full, and they're working their butts off to get reopened up and accept deer," Dino Ciafre of Ciafre's Deer Processing said.  Ciafre's place is one of three in the Mars, Butler County area. By noon Sunday, he took in 200 deer and had to stop taking any more. In the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver of vehicle hits pedestrian in Adams Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was injured after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Butler County.The crash happened Tuesday around 6 p.m. in the area of Route 228 between Three Degree Road and Dori Drive. Police and EMS are at the scene.The condition of the pedestrian is not known at this time. 
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Pittsburgh

The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Pittsburgh. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Pittsburgh for the holidays, or even if you already live here in the Steel City, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Orange glow seen in sky around Beaver County cracker plant

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — People in Beaver County are concerned after seeing an orange glow in the sky. Two weeks ago, the mammoth Shell cracker plant in Beaver County went operational after years of planning and construction. On Monday night, Bob Schmetzer with the watchdog group Eyes on Shell captured video of the orange sky.KDKA-TV viewers posted pictures near the plant and from Brighton Township and Freedom. One man said he saw the glow from Wexford.The Treemarchis live behind the plant. The Potter Township family is dealing with noise issues and now have air and water concerns."We've had this more than...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

