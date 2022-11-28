Pittsburgh Weather: Wind, hail combine for surprising late-November storms

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (11/27) 03:47

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a gusty couple of hours this afternoon with large hail and high winds gusts, we're quieting down with a few rain showers tapering off through this evening and a few remaining showers early Monday morning.

AWARE: Showers this evening then cloudy and cooler Monday. The next rain chance is Wednesday.

A few spots in the Laurels may see a flake or two mixing in early Monday but the rest of the day will be dry and much cooler in the mid-40s. Tuesday will stay dry with highs in the lower 50s and we warm to the upper 50s Wednesday with yet another round of rain and gusty winds ahead of a strong cold front which will drop temperatures sharply on Thursday into only the 30s and lower 40s.

