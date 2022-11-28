Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry
Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has Another Secret Celebrity Cameo
James Gunn has been pretty busy this month with his new role as the Co-CEO of DC Studios after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav appointed him and Peter Safran to lead their new imprint. Gunn recently revealed that all DC Universe projects will be interconnected including their film, TV, animation, and video games. Before next year is up, the director will finish up his tenure with Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two premiered on Disney+ last week and according to reviews it was á brilliant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the introduction of Kevin Bacon fans didn't expect another character to appear. When the actor first appears on screen, he's talking to his wife and the voice over the phone just so happens to be Kyra Sedgwick.
ComicBook
Does Santa Appear in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?
Over the weekend, Marvel fans were treated to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which brought some festive cheer to the Disney+ streaming service. The Marvel Studios Special Presentation largely focused on the holiday-themed exploits of its titular team through the cosmos, but fans were still curious to see if there would be any unexpected cameos from the pages of Marvel Comics. One prevailing theory has been that Santa Claus himself would appear in the Holiday Special, continuing a trend of bizarre appearances that the character has had in the comics. So, does Santa appear in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Here's what you need to know. Obviously, spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special below! Only look if you want to know!
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
ComicBook
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
ComicBook
Ghost Rider Rides a SHIELD Helicarrier In Marvel's New Avengers Preview
Jason Aaron's years-long run on Avengers will soon come to an end, and the writer is pulling out all the stops for his finale. In Marvel's latest preview for Avengers Forever #11, the writer has Robbie Reyes possess an interdimensional SHIELD Helicarrier, in one of the Spirit of Vengeance's most tremendous feats yet.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Reveals Winter Soldier Trailer, Livestream Details
James Buchanan Barnes is coming to Marvel's Avengers later this month, and Crystal Dynamics is starting to reveal a lot more information about the game's take on the Winter Soldier. Today, the developer dropped an all-new lore trailer offering details about Bucky's history from the comics, as well as how he'll fit into the narrative of the game. It seems the Winter Soldier's history will closely follow what we've seen from the comics by Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting, but the trailer also reveals the impact that the A-Day disaster had on Bucky.
One of Marvel’s best villains might return to fight the Avengers again
Marvel confirmed earlier this year what we’ve been thinking about for the better part of the last three years. Avengers: Secret Wars will be the next Endgame-like MCU adventure, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty acting as an introduction, just like Infinity War. That’s to say that we’re in the Multiverse Saga, with Kang (Jonathan Majors) being the next big villain Avengers will have to battle.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse New Image Revealed
A new look at Miles Morales from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse teases a growing separation between the web-slinger and his parents. When the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released, it revealed the computer-generated animated sequel was originally going to be split into two movies. This was music to the ears of Spidey fans since that meant even more characters would get a chance to be featured. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced audiences to the likes of Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, and Spider-Man Noir. But no matter who shows up, these Spider-Man movies put Miles Morales in the spotlight.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Reportedly Adding Surprising Character from Jason Aaron's Run
Jason Aaron's Avengers run has introduced several new characters spanning the history of the Marvel Universe. The series has centered on legacy characters, introducing new Ghost Riders, never-before-seen hosts for the Phoenix Force, and possessors of the Starbrand. The Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. in particular have played a big role in the series, and one member of the team is reportedly coming to Marvel's Avengers. According to reliable leaker Miller, the Starbrand originally known as Vnn will be added to the game as a premium cosmetic for the Hulk!
Collider
Marvel Can't Make a Standalone Namor Movie, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Explains
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is continuing to light up the box office in its second full week of release. There are many reasons for the Marvel sequel’s success, but one of the more villainous reasons is the film finally saw the introduction to one of the brands oldest characters, Namor, in the MCU. This underwater king, played wonderfully by Tenoch Huerta Mejía, made a big splash in Wakanda Forever as the film's main antagonist. This has led fans to wonder, given where Namor’s story ended, would Marvel Studios give the Sub-Mariner his own solo film? Sadly the answer appears to be they legally can’t.
thedigitalfix.com
Five years ago today Marvel released the best MCU movie trailer
It feels strange now to think of a time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before we knew of two momentous words – “snap” and “blip.” For those of us who were less comics-aware, and basing most of our knowledge on the movies, Thanos’ actions in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) were truly jaw-dropping. No one could believe it as we watched first Bucky, then T’Challa, then Groot, then Wanda, then Sam, then Mantis, then Drax, then Quill, then Steven Strange, and worst of all – Spider-Man – disappear before our very eyes.
ComicBook
Chucky Creator Confirms Crossover Talks Are Happening (Exclusive)
Ever since the days of Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman and House of Dracula, horror movie characters have been crossing over in some form. The potential hasn't really been explored all that much in recent years, though fans were gifted Alien vs Predator, Freddy vs Jason, and Sadako vs. Kayako (a battle of the spirits from Ringu and The Grudge) to mixed results. One character that has always felt ripe for a title match against another character is Chucky, and series creator Don Mancini has long been vocal about the potential for it all. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview about the season 2 finale of the Chucky TV series, Mancini confirmed to us that crossover talks are not just pie-in-the-sky ideas, but something that is actively being considered.
ComicBook
New Netflix Star Made Bizarre Prediction Years Before Popular Series Premiere
Jenna Ortega is Wednesday Addams. The Scream star debuted as the Addams Family character earlier this month in a self-titled series on Netflix. Now that Wednesday is setting some pretty major streaming records, the internet is flocking to all things Addams Family. As a result of one of the excursions, a now-viral tweet features a clip from one of Ortega's first acting gigs, one in which she predicted her record-setting role.
The Marvel Secret Pom Klementieff Has Been Keeping Since James Gunn Cast Her As Mantis
Pom Klementieff has held onto a Marvel secret for quite some time. It's about to come out.
ComicBook
USA Saves New Series After TBS Cancelation Shocker
Another casualty cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery this year might end up seeing the light of day. According to a new report on Wednesday, USA Network is closing a deal to broadcast the ten-episode first season of The Big D, a reality series that was originally expected to air on TBS. The series was initially cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery in June of this year, weeks prior to what was supposed to be its series premiere. Reports indicated that Warner Bros. Discovery had hoped to shelve the show as a tax write-off, a decision we've also seen them make with projects like Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt.
ComicBook
Star Trek's George Takei Responds to William Shatner's Recent Comments
Star Trek: The Original Series star George Takei has responded to recent disparaging remarks from his Star Trek co-star William Shatner by… not responding. Well, mostly. On Monday, The Guardian ran a profile chronicling Takei's life and career, from his time as a child in a Japanese-American internment camp (which he chronicled in his graphic novel They Called Us Enemy) to his rise to fame via Star Trek, to his post-Star Trek life as an activist. Shatner, while promoting his new memoir Boldly Go, said in a recent interview that he blamed the tension that exists between him and the rest of the Enterprise crew cast on "bitter and embittered" co-stars.
