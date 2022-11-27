Read full article on original website
Related
Details Have Emerged From Odell Beckham Airplane Incident
Details have reportedly emerged from the alleged Odell Beckham airplane incident on Sunday morning. According to a report out of Miami, the free agent wide receiver was escorted off an airplane on Sunday morning. Video of the incident has gone viral. Andy Slater is reporting that Beckham Jr. was kicked...
What happened on Odell Beckham Jr’s flight? [UPDATED]
Odell Beckham Jr. was the subject of a delayed flight on Sunday morning in Miami. What happened?. On Sunday, in the middle of the first slate of NFL games and in the midst of several reports about his planned free agency visits, news came out about Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off of an American Airlines flight in Miami headed to Los Angeles, California.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s attorney releases statement amid airplane incident
Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines on Sunday after he was kicked off a plane in Miami. According to initial reports, the high-profile free agent was removed from the flight because he refused to wear his seatbelt while coming in and out of consciousness. OBJ’s camp has now come out with...
Jerry Jones Reveals New Details Regarding Odell Beckham Jr.’s Incident on Flight over the Weekend
Days after Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane after slipping in and out of consciousness, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is sharing more details about the NFL wide receiver’s incident. During his recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones stated that the incident doesn’t impact the...
Complex
Odell Beckham Jr. Escorted Off Flight After Drifting In and Out of Consciousness
Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning. According to FOX Sports Radio’s Andy Slater, the free agent wide receiver was escorted the plane because he was in and out of consciousness. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network obtained a police...
NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Odell Beckham Report
What happened with Odell Beckham Jr. at the airport on Sunday morning?. Beckham Jr. took to Twitter on Sunday morning, cryptically hinting at something that happened. "Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.." Odell tweeted. "Never. In. My ....
JJ Watt Shares Photo With 1-Month-Old Son Koa and Wife Kealia: ‘More to Be Thankful for Than Ever’
Courtesy of JJ Watt/Instagram Their first Thanksgiving as a family of three! Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt shared a photo of his 1-month-old baby with Chicago Red Stars player Kealia Ohai Watt as they celebrated. "More to be thankful for than ever," the NFL star, 33, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24. "Happy […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts To Being Removed From Flight Over Health Concerns
After being removed from a flight on Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr. says that he’s “seen it all.”. American Airlines removed Odell Beckham Jr. from a flight at Miami International Airport on Sunday citing health concerns. Police say the free agent wide receiver was “in and out of consciousness.” He has since responded to the incident on Twitter.
NBC Los Angeles
Cowboys Still Pursuing Odell Beckham Jr. After Plane Incident
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are still in full pursuit of free agent NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. following an incident at Miami International Airport over the weekend. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says the team is still moving "full steam ahead." On Sunday, the Miami-Dade Police...
Odell Beckham Jr. Escorted Off Plane In Miami
On Sunday, authorities reportedly escorted Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr. off of an American Airlines flight in Miami, Florida. American Airlines did not confirm that Beckham Jr. was escorted off of a flight in Miami on Sunday, but a spokesperson did say that a flight returned to the gate “due to a customer failing to follow crew members’ instructions and refusing to fasten their seat belt.”
Odell Beckham Jr. escorted off American Airlines flight by police
Police escorted football star Odell Beckham Jr. off an American Airlines flight Sunday morning in Florida after crew members who tried to wake him up before departure grew concerned because he "appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness," officials said. Beckham, a Super Bowl-winning wide receiver, is scheduled...
NBC News
548K+
Followers
61K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0