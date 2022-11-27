ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Odell Beckham Airplane Incident

Details have reportedly emerged from the alleged Odell Beckham airplane incident on Sunday morning. According to a report out of Miami, the free agent wide receiver was escorted off an airplane on Sunday morning. Video of the incident has gone viral. Andy Slater is reporting that Beckham Jr. was kicked...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

What happened on Odell Beckham Jr’s flight? [UPDATED]

Odell Beckham Jr. was the subject of a delayed flight on Sunday morning in Miami. What happened?. On Sunday, in the middle of the first slate of NFL games and in the midst of several reports about his planned free agency visits, news came out about Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off of an American Airlines flight in Miami headed to Los Angeles, California.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Odell Beckham Report

What happened with Odell Beckham Jr. at the airport on Sunday morning?. Beckham Jr. took to Twitter on Sunday morning, cryptically hinting at something that happened. "Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.." Odell tweeted. "Never. In. My ....
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts To Being Removed From Flight Over Health Concerns

After being removed from a flight on Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr. says that he’s “seen it all.”. American Airlines removed Odell Beckham Jr. from a flight at Miami International Airport on Sunday citing health concerns. Police say the free agent wide receiver was “in and out of consciousness.” He has since responded to the incident on Twitter.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Los Angeles

Cowboys Still Pursuing Odell Beckham Jr. After Plane Incident

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are still in full pursuit of free agent NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. following an incident at Miami International Airport over the weekend. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says the team is still moving "full steam ahead." On Sunday, the Miami-Dade Police...
defpen

Odell Beckham Jr. Escorted Off Plane In Miami

On Sunday, authorities reportedly escorted Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr. off of an American Airlines flight in Miami, Florida. American Airlines did not confirm that Beckham Jr. was escorted off of a flight in Miami on Sunday, but a spokesperson did say that a flight returned to the gate “due to a customer failing to follow crew members’ instructions and refusing to fasten their seat belt.”
MIAMI, FL
NBC News

Odell Beckham Jr. escorted off American Airlines flight by police

Police escorted football star Odell Beckham Jr. off an American Airlines flight Sunday morning in Florida after crew members who tried to wake him up before departure grew concerned because he "appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness," officials said. Beckham, a Super Bowl-winning wide receiver, is scheduled...
MIAMI, FL
NBC News

NBC News

548K+
Followers
61K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy