We gave Blackstar’s Dept. 10 overdrive and distortion pedals 5 star reviews – and they’re both currently $100 off in this mega Cyber Monday sale

Guitar World Magazine
You can now find out what pedal brand is most popular in your state
You probably didn’t start your day questioning the pedal-shopping habits of all 50 US states, but thanks to the fine work of Pedal Haven, we can now discuss the finer points of Hawaii’s Universal Audio habit, or New York’s home state love-in with Death By Audio. The...
Guitar World Magazine
Blackstar Dept. 10 Amped 1 review
A comprehensive set of features and superlative performance makes Blackstar's pedalboard amp solution a triumph. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. Who says an...
Guitar World Magazine
Jackson launches lower-cost version of Rob Cavestany's none-more-metal signature Pro Series guitar
Featuring a deep C-cut inner lower horn for maximum upper-fret access and a pair of EMG humbuckers, the Death Angel guitarist's signature model is built for maximum speed and power. Jackson has launched a new electric guitar, an eye-catching signature model for Death Angel's Rob Cavestany. First announced back in...
Guitar World Magazine
Orange Phaser review
One of the great British guitar amp brands, Orange has a practical modern range of pedals including the Fur Coat, Two Stroke, and others. But what is perhaps less well known is the fact that the company had a series of pedals way back in the 1970s – the Phazer, Sustain and Distortion.
Guitar World Magazine
Paws for thought: Hello Kitty Squier Strat prices have more than doubled since 2019
Reverb is reporting (opens in new tab) that prices of used Hello Kitty Strats have leapt up in recent years, rising from an average of $275 in 2019 to $700 in 2022. That’s a pretty astonishing increase – a price growth of 254% in just three years –especially for an instrument that was once dismissed by some as a joke guitar, or at best a beginner’s model.
Guitar World Magazine
The bass remains the same: How they made the Manson John Paul Jones E-Bass identical to the Led Zeppelin legend’s actual bass
JPJ’s long-serving guitar tech, Hugh Manson, on the making of his high-profile signature model. As a founder member of one of the most enduring rock bands in history, John Paul Jones needs little in the way of introduction as a bona fide bass guitar hero. His superstardom with Led Zep in the 70s inspired a generation, and his 2009 return to rock’s top table with Josh Homme and Dave Grohl in Them Crooked Vultures only underlined his standing as one of the all-time greats.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen names his favorite guitar player right now
“He manages to work in the catchiest melodies. His melodic sensibility is one of my favorite things about his playing,” the Mammoth WVH frontman explained of his pick. It goes without saying that Wolfgang Van Halen is one the today’s standout six-stringers, inspiring countless aspiring electric guitar players who would all comfortably call the Mammoth WVH frontman their favorite guitarist of the year.
Guitar World Magazine
On the first day of Christmas, Fender gave to me 40% off the Squier 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster, Strat, Tele, Jazz and P-basses
Okay, so we’re officially into December, which means Christmas is right around the corner! In a matter of weeks, the big day will be here and we’ll be drowning in a sea of wrapping paper, fighting over the last roast spud, and drinking too much. Of course, before we get to that point, we need to get the dreaded Christmas shopping done. Now, if you’re looking for one of the best gifts for guitar players, or you just feel like you deserve a treat, then Fender has you covered. The guitar titan is spreading festive cheer with their 12 Days of Deals promotion, which sees a brand-new deal drop every day for the next 12 days (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
Darkglass revisits its Duality fuzz pedal as the Duality DFZ
A stripped-back version of its predecessor, the Duality DFZ combines two distinct fuzz circuits in one pedalboard-friendly unit. With one of the most perfect company names for producing modern-sounding drive pedals, Finland's Darkglass Electronics has announced a new iteration of its Duality fuzz. The simply titled Duality DFZ shares the same design footprint as the company’s Microtubes B1K Overdrive and features some simple, but insightful, tone-shaping options.
Guitar World Magazine
The Matamp head Peter Green used on early Fleetwood Mac recordings is up for sale
The 1967 Matamp Series 2000 amplifier used by Peter Green during his Fleetwood Mac days is available to purchase, via London’s Denmark Street Guitars (opens in new tab). The vintage guitar specialist posted a series of pictures of the guitar amp on its Instagram and has confirmed it is up for sale (although they invite contact as it is not listed on their site).
Guitar World Magazine
Hear David Gilmour play guest lead guitar on Donovan's new single, Rock Me
Singer/songwriter Donovan recently recruited Pink Floyd electric guitar titan David Gilmour to appear on his forthcoming album, Gaelia. Gilmour lends his talents to two of the album's songs in total, Lover O’ Lover and the newly-released single Rock Me, which you can hear below. Jackson is an Associate Editor...
Guitar World Magazine
From cosmic collaborations to blistering, chug-powered breakdowns: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Kick off December with a bang with invigorating new songs from Metallica, Donovan & David Gilmour, Band-Maid, Leap, Jack Gardiner, Bury Tomorrow, Subsonic Eye, Miniature Tigers, and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we...
Guitar World Magazine
See Eddie Van Halen wield an early configuration of his legendary Frankenstein guitar in newly unearthed footage
A 10-minute film taken from a Van Halen gig in September 1978 shows a white-and-black-striped Frankenstrat that is believed to be just over a year old. Rare footage that supposedly shows Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his iconic Frankenstein electric guitar has emerged online. The film was...
Guitar World Magazine
Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz chews his guitar when he writes music, apparently
A Taylor GS Mini has been listed for sale in a charity auction, with teeth marks and a confession written in permanent marker. An acoustic guitar belonging to Damon Albarn has been donated to a charity auction, revealing one of the Blur frontman’s unusual songwriting habits. The auction –...
Guitar World Magazine
What’s the best guitar solo of 2022?
Each and every 12 months brings a cavalcade of fretboard-searing guitar solos, but this year’s felt especially incendiary. The obvious highlight is Polyphia and Steve Vai’s bridging of shred’s generational divide, but there were exceptional leads from across the genre spectrum. Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in...
Guitar World Magazine
What is that charred guitar on the cover of the new Metallica album?
We’ve got our theories – and they could add a whole new layer of meaning to 72 Seasons’ artwork. The artwork for the metal titans’ new record depicts a broken crib and a number of charred possessions, reflecting its title – the 72 seasons, or first 18 years of our lives that form our selves, and the subsequent breaking free of that narrative. Cool concept, but one thing’s been bugging us: what the heck is the burned-up electric guitar on the cover?
Guitar World Magazine
John Petrucci shares his top 3 tips for better guitar tone
The Dream Theater prog-metal guitar kingpin might have a signature guitar with boost and piezo, but listen to the man when he says keep it simple – it might just save your tone. There are all kinds of things that we could seek John Petrucci’s counsel on. What about...
Guitar World Magazine
Intervals' Aaron Marshall takes a deep dive into his guitar-playing philosophy, and talks tones, tempos, modes and his favorite guitar instrumentals
After Wolfgang Van Halen named him his favorite guitarist right now, find out how the Canadian prog virtuoso tackles soloing, melodies, harmonies and other aspects of instrumental guitar from the man himself. Those well-versed in the world of instrumental guitar will be familiar with the feats of Intervals virtuoso Aaron...
Guitar World Magazine
Nik Nocturnal: “A lot of what makes a song heavy isn’t the riff – the mix, I’d argue, makes something heavier than the riff itself”
The prolific metal content creator talks blending trap and metal with his new solo project, NIK NXK, how reaction videos became the bread and butter of his online presence, and the one amp modeler he uses for “literally everything”. From YouTube to TikTok to Twitch, hundreds of thousands of...
Guitar World Magazine
Adalita: “I thought the songs were just too good to not release”
Nine years in the making, Magic Dirt frontwoman Adalita has returned with her third solo album, ‘Inland’. Australian Guitar finds out why it’s worth the wait. A lot has happened in the nine years since Magic Dirt frontwoman Adalita dropped her second solo album, All Day Venus, in September of 2013 – not the least of which being her iconic alt-rock outfit’s 2018 reunion. Adalita kept working through it all, though, chipping away on her most ambitious record yet: Inland. It brought the Geelong-native iconoclast a punishing amount of stress, but it also proved to be her most gratifying project, described as “a celebration of an inward journey”.
