Suspect arrested after nephew of Riverdale mayor shot, killed at Clayton shopping center
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County. The victim is Corey Brooks, the 31-year-old nephew of Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon. Police say they have since arrested Andre Bullock, 38, and charged him...
fox5atlanta.com
Man armed with knife fatally shot when he began to 'charge' at Gwinnett County officers, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said an officer-involved shooting left one man dead. The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning in a grocery store parking lot in Norcross. Investigators said the incident started when a man with a knife approached a security guard, who called...
Police searching for gunman after robbery in busy Atlanta mall
ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a cellphone repair store at West End Mall in November. At around 6:45 p.m., on Nov. 5, officers arrived at the mall on Oak...
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for driver involved in deadly SW Atlanta crash
Atlanta Police Department detectives are working to find the person behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta police said officers found several people injured from a crash at around 3 a.m. on Campbellton Road near County Line Road. One person was dead at the scene, police said. The other injured passengers went to a hospital where one died.
Police searching for suspect in I-20 road rage shooting in Rockdale County
CONYERS, Ga. — The Conyers Police Department is searching for a man they say shot at another driver on I-20 in a road rage incident. The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning on I-20 eastbound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The victim told...
2 killed in early morning crash in Atlanta; driver ran from scene on foot, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say the driver who got into a deadly crash early Saturday morning was able to get out of the car and run from the scene. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Campbellton...
WSB-TV Atlanta
At least 1 dead after shooting at Clayton County shopping center, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. NewsChopper 2 flew over the Pointe South Shopping Center on Hwy. 85 in Jonesboro on Friday afternoon. Several police cars are surrounding the shopping center.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating a fatal shooting in the Greenbriar section of Atlanta on Friday afternoon. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to 3032 Stone Hogan Connector SW around 2:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting. There is no additional information. This...
1 arrested after shooting at East Point food mart kills man, injures woman
A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing another man and injuring a woman at an East Point food mart Sunday afternoon, according to police.
1 killed after shooting near Atlanta convenience store, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead and an investigation is underway following a shooting near a convenience store in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call of a person shot around 2:50 p.m. and responded to the C&S Food Mart at 3032 Stone Hogan Conn SW in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood. The location is near Stone Hogan Park and the North Camp Creek Parkway Nature Preserve.
Police searching for man they say shot 60-year-old Atlanta man at Walgreens
ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say shot a 60-year-old man in downtown Atlanta. Officers were called to the Walgreens on Peachtree St. on Nov. 20 where they found a man who had been shot in the thigh in front of the store.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot and killed at shopping center in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Clayton County police say a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Riverdale. Investigators with the Clayton County Police Department say officers found the male victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a shopping center parking lot of the 8500 block of Highway 85. Authorities have...
fox5atlanta.com
'I thought I was going to die': Road rage case on I-285 leads to 2 arrests
EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police say you should never pull out a weapon to resolve a traffic dispute, but that is what police say people in both cars did over the weekend. The road rage shooting happened on I-285 near Washington Road on Saturday. Driver Amari Janeau and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Interstate shooting on I-20 East in Conyers under investigation
CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two lanes of I-20 East are back open at Salem Road in Conyers following a shooting investigation. The Conyers Police Department confirms this was an interstate shooting that happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this time and no officers were involved.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shoots at driver in act of road rage on I-20 in Conyers, police say
CONYERS, Ga. - Police in Conyers said someone fired shots at a driver on Thursday morning on Interstate 20. Police said a man called 911 at around 9:40 a.m. to report a man had shots at the car several times on I-20 East near Salem Road. Officers found two bullet...
Cops: Argument over loud music leads to fatal DeKalb shooting, arrest
An argument over loud music led to a shooting that left a man dead Monday night in the Gresham Park area of DeKalb County, police said.
Family of 15-year-old killed near Atlantic Station say he isn’t who police portrayed
The family of a teenager killed near Atlantic Station over the weekend is speaking out for the first time. Cameron Jackson, 15, was one of six young people shot after a fight near Atlantic Station on Saturday night. Jackson spent several days in the hospital before dying from this injuries on Wednesday.
Texas man found fatally shot in Gwinnett neighborhood, police say
A Texas man was fatally shot in a Gwinnett County neighborhood just outside Norcross earlier this week, according to police.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a Nov. 20 shooting. Police responded to 25 Peachtree St. SE just after 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 and found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh. The man was taken to the hospital for further treatment. Police are still trying to determine why the shooting happened.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mothers Against Gang Violence offer solutions following 17th Street Bridge shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parents are grieving over another death of a child in Metro Atlanta. The latest victim is 15-year-old Cameron Jackson who died Tuesday from injuries suffered in a shooting involving a group of people Saturday night near Atlantic Station. Police announced a major breakthrough in...
Comments / 11