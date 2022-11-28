ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police search for driver involved in deadly SW Atlanta crash

Atlanta Police Department detectives are working to find the person behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta police said officers found several people injured from a crash at around 3 a.m. on Campbellton Road near County Line Road. One person was dead at the scene, police said. The other injured passengers went to a hospital where one died.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating a fatal shooting in the Greenbriar section of Atlanta on Friday afternoon. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to 3032 Stone Hogan Connector SW around 2:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting. There is no additional information. This...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

1 killed after shooting near Atlanta convenience store, police say

ATLANTA — One man is dead and an investigation is underway following a shooting near a convenience store in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call of a person shot around 2:50 p.m. and responded to the C&S Food Mart at 3032 Stone Hogan Conn SW in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood. The location is near Stone Hogan Park and the North Camp Creek Parkway Nature Preserve.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot and killed at shopping center in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Clayton County police say a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Riverdale. Investigators with the Clayton County Police Department say officers found the male victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a shopping center parking lot of the 8500 block of Highway 85. Authorities have...
RIVERDALE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'I thought I was going to die': Road rage case on I-285 leads to 2 arrests

EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police say you should never pull out a weapon to resolve a traffic dispute, but that is what police say people in both cars did over the weekend. The road rage shooting happened on I-285 near Washington Road on Saturday. Driver Amari Janeau and...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Interstate shooting on I-20 East in Conyers under investigation

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two lanes of I-20 East are back open at Salem Road in Conyers following a shooting investigation. The Conyers Police Department confirms this was an interstate shooting that happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this time and no officers were involved.
CONYERS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for person of interest in shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a Nov. 20 shooting. Police responded to 25 Peachtree St. SE just after 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 and found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh. The man was taken to the hospital for further treatment. Police are still trying to determine why the shooting happened.
ATLANTA, GA

