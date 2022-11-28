It has been a disappointing season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns may have been their most frustrating defeat yet. The Bucs had a seven-point lead with 33 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That's when Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett -- Brady's former New England Patriots teammate -- found his tight end David Njoku, who made a ridiculous one-handed grab to tie the game at 17.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO