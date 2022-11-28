ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Tom Brady, Bucs fall to Browns in final seconds of overtime

It has been a disappointing season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns may have been their most frustrating defeat yet. The Bucs had a seven-point lead with 33 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That's when Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett -- Brady's former New England Patriots teammate -- found his tight end David Njoku, who made a ridiculous one-handed grab to tie the game at 17.
The Spun

Todd Bowles Can't Answer Tom Brady, Mike Evans Question

Tom Brady and Mike Evans have failed to connect at the level they're accustomed to over the last few games. In Sunday's overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns, Evans reeled in just two catches for 31 yards. This lack of production didn't come from a lack of targets. The Pro-Bowl...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs make roster moves heading into Week 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster as they head into Week 13. Cornerback Anthony Chesley has been activated from injured reserve to the practice squad, and linebacker J.J. Russell has been signed to the practice squad after being waived last week. To make room on the roster, the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Full highlights of Bucs' OT loss vs. Browns

Despite riding a two-game winning streak, and having an extra week to prepare during the bye, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell 23-17 to the Cleveland Browns in overtime Sunday. Tampa Bay let a late 17-10 lead slip away in the final moments of regulation, then failed to score in overtime before allowing Cleveland’s game-winning drive.
