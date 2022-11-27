ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Keys for Eagles defense vs. Packers in Week 12

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJbKn_0jPLcfEl00

The Eagles and Packers are a little over an hour away from kicking off an exciting Week 12 matchup on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate and headlines the dual with Packers star and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Both defenses will look stout against the run, while DeVonta Smith will look to exploit a matchup against former Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas.

With kickoff fast approaching, here are three keys for the Philadelphia defense.

Pressure Aaron Rodgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvv7o_0jPLcfEl00
Mjs Apc Packvseagles 1206200454

Rodgers is 6th in the NFL in passing yards and 4th in the NFL in passing touchdowns while playing with a broken thumb.

It’ll be imperative on the Philadelphia defense to get hits and pressure on the reigning NFL MVP.

Gang tackle Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon

Aaron Jones’s 778 yards is eighth in the NFL, while A.J. Dillon has 467 yards on 117 carries.

Both are downhill runners, and Dillon can punish you, weighing almost 250 pounds. Philadelphia must tackle well and gang tackle when approaching the two ball carriers.

Contain Lazard-Watson duo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMgVF_0jPLcfEl00
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvscowboys 1113221530djp

Davante Adams took his talents to Las Vegas, where he’s among the league leaders in catches for the Raiders.

Green Bay moved on with the veteran Allen Lazard and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

While Doubs has been injured this season, Watson is starting to flourish and has five touchdown receptions on 18 total catches.

Both players can be streaky, and the Eagles can ill-afford to let them run free.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
fantasypros.com

Russell Wilson embarrasses self in abysmal loss

Russell Wilson was atrocious on Sunday, completing just 19-of-35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and he lost a fumble in a Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Wilson was lucky to come out of the game with any scores at all, as his 9-yard...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The NFL World isn't very happy with NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth on Sunday night. Collinsworth is calling the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game. Fans think Collinsworth it too complimentary of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "Collinsworth—-“I think Aaron Rodgers is fired up for this one” My wife—-“oh oh ok...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13

The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
GREEN BAY, WI
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears

Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the Eagles are saying after 40-33 win over Packers in Week 12

Jalen Hurts made Eagles’ franchise history on Sunday night, rushing for more yards in a game than Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, or Michael Vick. Hurts topped Michael Vick’s 130 rushing yards from December 2010 against the New York Giants, and he became the first player since at least 1950 with 150-plus yards rushing and 150-plus yards passing with multiple pass touchdowns in a game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy