South Orange, NJ

Yardbarker

No. 20 UConn defeats Iowa State to win Phil Knight Invitational

Reserve Donovan Clingan collected 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double as No. 20 UConn pulled away down the stretch for a 71-53 victory over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational Sunday night in Portland, Ore. The Huskies (8-0) are off to...
AMES, IA
SFGate

Staley: SC's Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11. “They were the more aggressive team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We wanted a physical game. We didn’t want a physical game with them getting the rebounds and then also us putting them on the foul line. Lesson that we’ve got to learn is we need to embrace being the aggressor at both ends of the floor at all times.”
AMES, IA
Portland Tribune

Yes, Michigan State got an extra free throw in win at Portland

Leykam: Officials errored on seven-point play in second half of No. 12-ranked Spartans' one-point win over Pilots The officials errored by giving Michigan State three foul shots during what turned out to be a seven-point possession for the Spartans on Sunday in a game MSU won 78-77 over the Portland Pilots in a men's basketball game at Chiles Center. Portland Vice President for Athletics Scott Leykam on Twitter said Monday that JD Collins, who assigned the officials for the Phil Knight Invitational, told him after the game that there should have been only two foul shots for Mady Sissoko, not...
PORTLAND, OR

