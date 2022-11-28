Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
A worker died after falling 15 floors from the scaffolding of the UWS building.Raj GuleriaManhattan, NY
Related
Yardbarker
No. 20 UConn defeats Iowa State to win Phil Knight Invitational
Reserve Donovan Clingan collected 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double as No. 20 UConn pulled away down the stretch for a 71-53 victory over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational Sunday night in Portland, Ore. The Huskies (8-0) are off to...
Siena fends off Seton Hall, places third at ESPN Events Invitational
Jackson Stormo finished with 11 points and was vital down the stretch as Siena defeated Seton Hall 60-55 on Sunday
Xavier ready to throw balanced attack at Southeastern Louisiana
The Xavier Musketeers will return home on Wednesday night to take on the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Cincinnati. Xavier (4-3)
Mick Cronin on Stanford, AAU Ball, Adem Bona
UCLA coach Mick Cronin talked Tuesday about the culture of passing and AAU ball, the scouting report on Stanford, the development of Adem Bona, his rebounding and more.
Oklahoma State uses big second half to beat Prairie View AM
Avery Anderson III scored 16 points and Moussa Cisse added 13 points and 11 rebounds as Oklahoma State turned it
SFGate
Staley: SC's Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11. “They were the more aggressive team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We wanted a physical game. We didn’t want a physical game with them getting the rebounds and then also us putting them on the foul line. Lesson that we’ve got to learn is we need to embrace being the aggressor at both ends of the floor at all times.”
Yes, Michigan State got an extra free throw in win at Portland
Leykam: Officials errored on seven-point play in second half of No. 12-ranked Spartans' one-point win over Pilots The officials errored by giving Michigan State three foul shots during what turned out to be a seven-point possession for the Spartans on Sunday in a game MSU won 78-77 over the Portland Pilots in a men's basketball game at Chiles Center. Portland Vice President for Athletics Scott Leykam on Twitter said Monday that JD Collins, who assigned the officials for the Phil Knight Invitational, told him after the game that there should have been only two foul shots for Mady Sissoko, not...
Comments / 0