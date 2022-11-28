ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Billionaire Jeff Bezos advises people to be careful with their money this holiday season

In context: We're just over one week away from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means retailers are getting ready to start (or have already started) their discount sales. Amazon sees billions of dollars worth of purchases over this period, so it's somewhat surprising to hear the company's founder and Chief Executive, Jeff Bezos, advising people to be frugal.
TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Makes a Major Announcement

Jeff Bezos is making headlines. The billionaire founder of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report seems to have a media plan that he has been executing perfectly for several weeks. Last month, the tycoon warned of a deteriorating economy, advising businesses and consumers to prepare for tough days ahead. Interest rates are aggressively raised against inflation which, at its highest in 40 years, threatens to plunge the economy into recession.
u.today

Co-founder of Crypto Firm Amber Group Dies at 30

Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of the $3 billion cryptocurrency firm Amber Group, has died. He was 30. Amber announced his death on Friday in a statement published on its website. The statement says that Kullander unexpectedly died in his sleep on Wednesday. “His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts...
Newsweek

Amazon Could Lay Off Thousands Just Days After Bezos Vowed to Share Fortune

Jeff Bezos announced his intention to donate most of his fortune during his lifetime to worthy causes—including fighting climate change— at almost at the same time as news of his company preparing to lay off some 10,000 staff broke. Bezos—Amazon's founder, executive chairman, former president and CEO—is the...
Business Insider

MacKenzie Scott says she has given $2 billion to 343 organizations supporting underserved communities in the last 7 months, raising her total to at least $14.5 billion since she pledged to give away most of her fortune

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gave nearly $2 billion to 343 organizations since 2019. In the last 7 months, Scott gave money to organizations supporting people from underserved communities. With this addition, she has now given away $14.5 billion of her fortune since signing the Giving Pledge. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has...
TheDailyBeast

Young Crypto Founder Shocks Industry With Sudden Death at 30 in His Sleep

Tiantian Kullander, the influential young founder of cryptocurrency company Amber Group, died suddenly in his sleep on Nov. 23, the company confirmed. The group had just received a $3 billion valuation earlier this year, and was in the process of raising another $100 million—a meteoric success in which he played an integral role after launching Amber in 2017 with a group of finance insiders, including former Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley workers.
BBC

Duchess of Sussex: Meghan faced very real threats, says Met chief

The Duchess of Sussex received "disgusting and very real" threats while a working royal, the outgoing Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner has said. Neil Basu said he would understand if Meghan had felt "under threat all the time". People have been prosecuted over the threats, he told Channel 4 News. Prince...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Print Magazine

The Daily Heller: Bezos the Puzzling Oligarch

It seems inconceivable that we are returning to the late 19th and early 20th centuries when the names Carnegie, Vanderbilt, Morgan, Rockefeller, Ford, among them, ran the nation as though it was their fiefdom and competed for who could control its untapped riches. Innovation has always been at the core of these riches and powers, and today we are deep into the new age of innovation—of brilliant, independent iconoclasts’ inventions that change the ways we live.
The Guardian

‘Not decided yet’: David Miliband hints at political comeback

The former foreign secretary David Miliband has fuelled speculation that he is preparing a political comeback in Britain after he said nothing had yet been decided on his return and delivered a set piece foreign policy speech urging the UK to make greater cooperation with the EU. Miliband lost the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy