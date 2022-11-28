Read full article on original website
MacKenzie Scott donates another $2bn as ex Jeff Bezos complains it is ‘hard’ to give away money
MacKenzie Scott just revealed she’s donated a whopping near $2bn to various causes on the very same day her ex Jeff Bezos announced he is struggling to give away his $124bn fortune. On Monday, Scott shared in a Medium blog post that she’d doled out “$1,990,800,000 to 343 organizations...
Amazon ‘to lay off 10,000 employees’ as Bezos vows to give away his $124bn fortune
Amazon is planning to axe thousands of jobs this week, according to a new report. Up to 10,000 staffers will be cut from Amazon’s devices organisation, retail division and human resources, according to the New York Times. The layoffs, which are yet to be confirmed by the company, would...
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
Billionaire Jeff Bezos advises people to be careful with their money this holiday season
In context: We're just over one week away from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means retailers are getting ready to start (or have already started) their discount sales. Amazon sees billions of dollars worth of purchases over this period, so it's somewhat surprising to hear the company's founder and Chief Executive, Jeff Bezos, advising people to be frugal.
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Ken Griffin are sounding the alarm on a US recession. Here are 12 dire economic warnings from elite commentators.
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Charlie Munger have flagged the risk of a US recession. Carl Icahn, Jamie Dimon, and Ken Griffin are also bracing for a painful economic downturn. Here are 12 recession warnings from top executives, investors, and academics. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Ken Griffin have sounded...
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, says she plans to go to space next year
Jeff Bezos flew into space last year, and soon it'll be his girlfriend's turn. Lauren Sánchez told CNN in an interview published Monday that she plans to go to space sometime in 2023. A former reporter and anchor, Sánchez is also a trained helicopter pilot and founded an aerial...
The gods of Silicon Valley are falling to earth. So are their warped visions for society
The new gods are running into a bit of trouble. From the soap opera playing out at Twitter HQ, the too-big-to-fail bankruptcies in the cryptocurrency space, to mass tech layoffs, the past month has seen successive headlines declaring a litany of woes facing the bullish tech boyos in Silicon Valley and beyond.
Jeff Bezos Makes a Major Announcement
Jeff Bezos is making headlines. The billionaire founder of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report seems to have a media plan that he has been executing perfectly for several weeks. Last month, the tycoon warned of a deteriorating economy, advising businesses and consumers to prepare for tough days ahead. Interest rates are aggressively raised against inflation which, at its highest in 40 years, threatens to plunge the economy into recession.
Co-founder of Crypto Firm Amber Group Dies at 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of the $3 billion cryptocurrency firm Amber Group, has died. He was 30. Amber announced his death on Friday in a statement published on its website. The statement says that Kullander unexpectedly died in his sleep on Wednesday. “His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts...
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Intends to Donate Majority of his $124 Billion Wealth To Support Climate Action, Social Cause
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced plans to donate most of his $124 billion fortune during his lifetime at a time when the e-commerce giant is reportedly set to lay off nearly 10,000 workers. Bezos told CNN that the money would go towards fighting climate change and "supporting people who...
Amazon Could Lay Off Thousands Just Days After Bezos Vowed to Share Fortune
Jeff Bezos announced his intention to donate most of his fortune during his lifetime to worthy causes—including fighting climate change— at almost at the same time as news of his company preparing to lay off some 10,000 staff broke. Bezos—Amazon's founder, executive chairman, former president and CEO—is the...
As Amazon's Alexa unit faces layoffs, insiders describe a department in crisis
Amazon's Alexa department is facing major layoffs. Current and former employees told Insider it's a division in crisis.
MacKenzie Scott says she has given $2 billion to 343 organizations supporting underserved communities in the last 7 months, raising her total to at least $14.5 billion since she pledged to give away most of her fortune
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gave nearly $2 billion to 343 organizations since 2019. In the last 7 months, Scott gave money to organizations supporting people from underserved communities. With this addition, she has now given away $14.5 billion of her fortune since signing the Giving Pledge. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has...
The guy who took Enron through bankruptcy is now boss of FTX and has never seen 'such a complete failure'
The company was apparently buying holiday homes in the Bahamas for execs.
Young Crypto Founder Shocks Industry With Sudden Death at 30 in His Sleep
Tiantian Kullander, the influential young founder of cryptocurrency company Amber Group, died suddenly in his sleep on Nov. 23, the company confirmed. The group had just received a $3 billion valuation earlier this year, and was in the process of raising another $100 million—a meteoric success in which he played an integral role after launching Amber in 2017 with a group of finance insiders, including former Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley workers.
Duchess of Sussex: Meghan faced very real threats, says Met chief
The Duchess of Sussex received "disgusting and very real" threats while a working royal, the outgoing Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner has said. Neil Basu said he would understand if Meghan had felt "under threat all the time". People have been prosecuted over the threats, he told Channel 4 News. Prince...
Brexit changes caused 22.9% slump in UK-EU exports into Q1 2022 according to new research
Research by the Centre for Business Prosperity at Aston University has shown that UK exports to the EU fell by an average of 22.9% in the first 15 months after the introduction of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, highlighting the continuing challenges that UK firms are facing. Building on...
‘We thank him for motivation’: Croatia aim dig at Herdman after Canada go out
The Croatia coach, Zlatko Dalic, and forward Andrej Kramaric both took a swipe at the Canada head coach after their 4-1 win in Qatar
The Daily Heller: Bezos the Puzzling Oligarch
It seems inconceivable that we are returning to the late 19th and early 20th centuries when the names Carnegie, Vanderbilt, Morgan, Rockefeller, Ford, among them, ran the nation as though it was their fiefdom and competed for who could control its untapped riches. Innovation has always been at the core of these riches and powers, and today we are deep into the new age of innovation—of brilliant, independent iconoclasts’ inventions that change the ways we live.
‘Not decided yet’: David Miliband hints at political comeback
The former foreign secretary David Miliband has fuelled speculation that he is preparing a political comeback in Britain after he said nothing had yet been decided on his return and delivered a set piece foreign policy speech urging the UK to make greater cooperation with the EU. Miliband lost the...
