Can Deshaun Watson rally Browns to playoffs? Win over Bucs at least keeps door cracked
The moment has arrived for the Cleveland Browns. All the bad press, all the public missteps, all the draft picks and money spent to get to this moment — the moment where Deshaun Watson finally becomes their starting quarterback. Watson is, fittingly, inheriting a mess when the Browns head...
NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady's Loss Sunday
Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Browns topped the Buccaneers in overtime on Sunday afternoon and the NFL world is pretty shocked. "That’s the worst loss I’ve ever seen from a Brady team," one fan wrote. "The...
thecomeback.com
Browns player gets explicit after beating Tom Brady
The Cleveland Browns beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime on Sunday. The defeat was only the second such setback Brady has suffered against the Browns in his career. Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who called Brady a good friend ahead of this week’s game after their...
Browns Releasing Quarterback After Deshaun Watson's Return
With Deshaun Watson being activated this week, the Cleveland Browns need to make room on their active roster for him. That roster spot being opened up will come at the expense of a quarterback. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are releasing backup quarterback Josh Dobbs. The former...
Browns Send Off Jacoby Brissett with Richly Deserved Victory
The Cleveland Browns played in a manner befitting their leader, Jacoby Brissett, able to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime.
NBC Sports
What Deshaun Watson return means for Cleveland Browns
The Browns are 4-7. They’ve lost six of the last eight, but the return of Deshaun Watson gives them a prayer that, if he hits the ground running (certainly no sure thing), they could be a factor in the playoff race. Cool thing that coach Kevin Stefanski gave Jacoby Brissett, who has kept the seat warm for Watson, a game ball for engineering the comeback to beat Tom Brady and the Bucs in overtime.
NFL World Reacts To Browns' Quarterback Cut Decision
With Deshaun Watson officially rejoining the roster today, the Cleveland Browns had to release a quarterback. Unfortunately for Josh Dobbs, he was the signal caller who drew the short straw. Dobbs was cut earlier today, meaning Kellen Mond is officially the No. 3 quarterback behind Watson and Jacoby Brissett. Dobbs...
NFL World Reacts To The Bill O'Brien Job Report
Bill O'Brien appears to have missed out on a college head-coaching opportunity with Georgia Tech close to hiring Willie Fritz. He could reportedly pivot by returning to the NFL. According to The Athletic's Jeff Schultz, Alabama's offensive coordinator is "considering NFL options" after his discussions with Georgia Tech "cooled." O'Brien...
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots play on Thursday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The...
Matt Light, Jeff Howe think Tom Brady would come back to Patriots
Would Tom Brady and Bill Belichick put aside their old issues and reunite for one last Super Bowl run? A few outside experts think it’s possible.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers taking on Colts on MNF
Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they ball...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Deshaun Watson set for reinstatement Monday | Jacoby Brissett takes down Tom Brady and the Bucs, but can Watson lead them to playoffs?
Yesterday, Jacoby Brissett took down his former teammate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a dog fight that went down to several seconds remaining in overtime. Nick Chubb ran in a touchdown and the Browns walked off as the winners against the Buccaneers. Things for the Browns could...
