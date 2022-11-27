ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady's Loss Sunday

Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Browns topped the Buccaneers in overtime on Sunday afternoon and the NFL world is pretty shocked. "That’s the worst loss I’ve ever seen from a Brady team," one fan wrote. "The...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Browns player gets explicit after beating Tom Brady

The Cleveland Browns beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime on Sunday. The defeat was only the second such setback Brady has suffered against the Browns in his career. Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who called Brady a good friend ahead of this week’s game after their...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Releasing Quarterback After Deshaun Watson's Return

With Deshaun Watson being activated this week, the Cleveland Browns need to make room on their active roster for him. That roster spot being opened up will come at the expense of a quarterback. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are releasing backup quarterback Josh Dobbs. The former...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

What Deshaun Watson return means for Cleveland Browns

The Browns are 4-7. They’ve lost six of the last eight, but the return of Deshaun Watson gives them a prayer that, if he hits the ground running (certainly no sure thing), they could be a factor in the playoff race. Cool thing that coach Kevin Stefanski gave Jacoby Brissett, who has kept the seat warm for Watson, a game ball for engineering the comeback to beat Tom Brady and the Bucs in overtime.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Browns' Quarterback Cut Decision

With Deshaun Watson officially rejoining the roster today, the Cleveland Browns had to release a quarterback. Unfortunately for Josh Dobbs, he was the signal caller who drew the short straw. Dobbs was cut earlier today, meaning Kellen Mond is officially the No. 3 quarterback behind Watson and Jacoby Brissett. Dobbs...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill O'Brien Job Report

Bill O'Brien appears to have missed out on a college head-coaching opportunity with Georgia Tech close to hiring Willie Fritz. He could reportedly pivot by returning to the NFL. According to The Athletic's Jeff Schultz, Alabama's offensive coordinator is "considering NFL options" after his discussions with Georgia Tech "cooled." O'Brien...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers taking on Colts on MNF

Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they ball...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

