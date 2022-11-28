ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Rams Ready to 'Ride' with QB Bryce Perkins Despite Loss vs. Chiefs

With a 3-8 record and multiple injured stars, Los Angeles Rams might as well look toward next season after Sunday’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But looking too far ahead could prevent the Rams from realizing the raw potential that lies in front of them with quarterback Bryce Perkins, who made his first-career start against MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the loss.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Rams' Opportune Red Zone Defense Deserves Credit

Doomed by a lifeless offense that was missing three of its best players in Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Allen Robinson, the Los Angeles Rams held their own in a Week 12 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Granted the scoreboard suggests Sunday’s game was a complete blowout, but...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints

Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Community Policy