Philadelphia, PA

Eagles-Packers inactives for Week 12

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Eagles released their list of inactives for Sunday’s matchup against the Packers, and the team is relatively healthy to enter kickoff.

Philadelphia deactivated five players for Sunday, with Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh expected to see a significant share of snaps.

Here’s the inactive list for both teams.

Eagles inactives

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Packers Inactives

While linebacker David Bakhtiari is active for Green Bay, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is still out.

Green Bay Packers

22 CB Shemar Jean-Charles

44 S Johnathan Abram

59 LB De’Vondre Campbell

63 OL Rasheed Walker

87 WR Romeo Doubs

99 DL Jonathan Ford

