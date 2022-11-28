Eagles-Packers inactives for Week 12
The Eagles released their list of inactives for Sunday’s matchup against the Packers, and the team is relatively healthy to enter kickoff.
Philadelphia deactivated five players for Sunday, with Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh expected to see a significant share of snaps.
Here’s the inactive list for both teams.
Eagles inactives
Packers Inactives
While linebacker David Bakhtiari is active for Green Bay, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is still out.
Green Bay Packers
22 CB Shemar Jean-Charles
44 S Johnathan Abram
59 LB De’Vondre Campbell
63 OL Rasheed Walker
87 WR Romeo Doubs
99 DL Jonathan Ford
