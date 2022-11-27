The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues as Saudi Arabia and Mexico square off in the final round of group play at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday. The two teams are still eligible to advance out of the group with different scenarios. Saudi Arabia are currently in third place with three points, while Mexico is in last place with one point. Both teams will enter the match in a must-win mindset, as three points and some added help during Poland vs. Argentina is the path forward to the round of 16.

