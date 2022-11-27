ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Soccer world blasts referee Anthony Taylor on controversial call

It was a highly entertaining World Cup match between Ghana and South Korea but the game ended under controversial circumstances. With South Korea down 3-2, English referee Anthony Taylor blew for full-time in the 101st minute right when South Korea won a corner kick. Typically, the referee lets the team take the set piece but Taylor didn’t Read more... The post Soccer world blasts referee Anthony Taylor on controversial call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

Mexico’s Andres Guardado rips Canelo Alvarez for ‘silly’ Lionel Messi threat

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez does not represent the Mexican national team’s sentiment about Lionel Messi. One day after the legendary boxer threatened Argentina’s soccer megastar, Mexico’s captain at the World Cup, Andres Guardado, dismissed the comments as “silly.” As is customary between opponents after games, Guardado exchanged jerseys with Messi after Mexico’s 2-0 loss to Argentina on Saturday. After video surfaced of the Argentinian team celebrating in the locker room, Alvarez, who is Mexican, accused Messi of deliberately stepping on the Mexican jersey Guardado gave him. “I know the person Messi is,” Guardado told reporters, per Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports. “It’s a...
SkySports

Lionel Messi expected to resist joining MLS club Inter Miami and stay in European football until at least 2024

Lionel Messi is expected to stay in European football at least until 2024, despite reports he is close to agreeing a deal to join MLS club Inter Miami next year. Sky Sports News has been told that Messi is not close to a new agreement with any club - including his current team Paris Saint-Germain, who want to keep him beyond his current deal which expires in 2023.
BBC

Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison

The far-right gunman who killed South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed in prison, officials say. The stabbing of Janusz Walus comes days before he was due to be released on parole after nearly 30 years in jail. He was allegedly stabbed by another prisoner and is in...
CBS Sports

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico: 2022 World Cup live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, pick, start time

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues as Saudi Arabia and Mexico square off in the final round of group play at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday. The two teams are still eligible to advance out of the group with different scenarios. Saudi Arabia are currently in third place with three points, while Mexico is in last place with one point. Both teams will enter the match in a must-win mindset, as three points and some added help during Poland vs. Argentina is the path forward to the round of 16.
Sporting News

South Korea vs. Ghana final score, result: Mohammed Kudus double gives Black Stars victory in World Cup thriller

Ghana revived their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for only the second time with a thrilling Group H victory after a second-half fightback from South Korea. The 2010 quarterfinalists impressed in an opening 3-2 defeat against Portugal and went in front in the 24th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu swept home Jordan Ayew's curling free-kick.
The Independent

Ghana not out for revenge against Uruguay after Luis Suarez World Cup heartache

Andre Ayew believes the Ghanaian people have not forgiven Luis Suarez for the deliberate handball that stopped the Black Stars from becoming the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup.Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in a rematch of the 2010 quarter-final, which Oscar Tabarez’s side won on penalties but only after Suarez was sent off in the 121st minute.Ghana substitute Dominic Adiyiah’s header was going in before Suarez blocked it with his hand, was red-carded and celebrated enthusiastically when Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. An unrepentant Suarez later said: “The Hand of God...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Australia defeats Denmark to advance

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group D at the forefront. Australia (2-0-1) defeated Denmark (0-1-2), 1-0, in a tense match at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. With the win, Australia moves on to the knockout stage and Denmark has been eliminated from the World Cup.
Reuters

Arab fans unite after surprise wins in Qatar

DOHA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Victories against the odds by Arab teams competing at the Middle East's first World Cup have inspired their supporters, bringing a rare sense of optimism and unity for fans from the Gulf to the Atlantic Ocean.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Andre Onana flies out of Qatar after suspension by Cameroon

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has left their World Cup squad and is set...
Sporting News

Australia vs Denmark World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group D match at Qatar 2022

With Group D leaders France already through to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, Australia and Denmark are fully aware that their meeting is essentially an early knockout game. It's the Aussies who hold the advantage going into this match, having collected three points from two games to...

