fox34.com
Giving Tuesday: Help your neighbors by donating to local nonprofits
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The big shopping deals are coming to an end and the Community Foundation of West Texas is asking you to set aside a little spending money to help your neighbors in need. “Our calling as community members of any community across the world we are to...
fox34.com
Lubbock man celebrates Native American heritage by building tepee in front yard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is celebrating Native American Heritage month and his own heritage by building a tepee right in his front yard. Billy Ray Davis, 75, is building the tepee on his own, hoping to use it to share stories about his ancestors with his descendants. The large display is outside his home on the corner of 30th St. and Ave. P.
fox34.com
Lubbock Municipal Museums participate in food drive
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Municipal Museums will participate in the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock Food Drive this holiday season until December 18, 2022. Both museums will be accepting food donations to assist our local community. Each guest who brings a minimum of three food items will receive half-price admission to either the Buddy Holly Center or the Silent Wings Museum.
I’m One Step Closer To Solving A Riveting Lubbock Mystery
Alright, I don't know about 'riveting'...but it's definitely a mystery. I published an article in early October detailing a bizarre weekly occurrence on 82nd and Quaker across from the radio station. If you didn't get a chance to read it, you can find it here. So basically... Someone has been...
fox34.com
Food Trucks for a Cause celebrates one year of raising money, building relationships
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Food Trucks for a Cause is celebrating more than $10,000 raised for nonprofits and a new priceless bond. The organization commemorated its one year anniversary on Sunday with a battle between locally-owned food trucks. “We just wanted to do something fun, and different, and exciting, something...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock’s Open Door announces Rapid Re-Housing
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock’s Open Door announced the launch of its Rapid Re-Housing (RRH). According to a press release, the goal of RRH is to assist survivors as they move from crisis to stability and into permanent housing in their own apartment in the community. Open...
Lubbock Woman Gets Snowed in While Staying in Ruidoso Cabin
Last week marked the annual fall family get-together some love and others hate, Thanksgiving. As someone that was not only born around Thanksgiving, but also loves anything to do with food, I am quite fond of the holiday. As a fun way to celebrate Thanksgiving, as well as my birthday...
Lubbock Stockyards to close for good in December, owners said
After nearly four decades, Tony and Judy Mann said they made the difficult decision to sell the Lubbock Stockyards. They said the buyer plans to shut the operation down.
fox34.com
Corner Kitchen: Christmas Roll Tree
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - Christmas Roll Up Tree. -1 package Spinach Herb Tortillas (Gluten Free or Carb Friendly) - 1 package Star Lavosh Crackers (found in the Deli) 1. Place about 2 tablespoons of goat cheese on one tortilla; spread evenly. Top with two slices of ham. 2. Roll tortilla...
fox34.com
United Way hosts campaign celebration luncheon
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Area United Way will hold its Campaign Celebration Luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Tuesday, November 29th from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This event celebrates the accomplishments made through United Way’s Annual Campaign that began on August 25th. The program...
Sensory gym for special needs children set to open in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas- We Rock the Spectrum is a gym that provides sensory-safe play for kids who are neurodivergent. The grand opening of its Lubbock location was scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 3. “I chose to open it because I have a four year old that’s autistic and he’s a sensory seeker. He loves […]
everythinglubbock.com
Former Lubbock NAACP President Rose Wilson turns 95
LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday was special for Ms. Rose Wilson, who served as Lubbock’s first African American female President. At 95-years-old Wilson has accomplished a lot, and her family and friends celebrated her birthday in a big way. “A lot of the people that started with me, are...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested During Thanksgiving Week
So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
Year after shortages, Lubbock toy store shares what customers can expect before Christmas
One year following supply chain shortages, Building Blocks Toy Store said on Tuesday that customers can still expect to see higher toy prices this holiday season.
The Real Reason Lubbock Needs A Buc-ee’s Is Not What You Think
I can think of a million reasons why Lubbock deserves a Bucc-ee's, and why one would do well here. The most obvious reason is I27, which serves as a corridor through this part of Texas for truckers. But that's why Bucc-ee's needs Lubbock, not why we need a Bucc-ee's. Do...
Is Lubbock’s Code Enforcement Fining People For Garage Door Trim Color?
From time to time I like to get on the Nextdoor App to see what is happening throughout the community. Of course, people are reporting crime like crazy on the site, and there is the continued debate over which dumpster people can and can't use. Then there was this post...
fox34.com
Crosbyton CISD resumes classes as crews work to restore heat
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crosbyton CISD resumed classes on Tuesday as crews continue working to restore heat to the elementary school building and gymnasiums. Superintendent David Rodriguez said the district became aware of a gas leak in August. At the beginning of November, Rodriguez said the district learned the entire...
fox34.com
Critical needs funding available for volunteer fire departments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each of Lubbock County’s eleven volunteer fire departments can now apply for one-time critical needs funding. The Commissioners set aside half a million dollars in this year’s budget for equipment, specifically, the Commissioners want to replace old tools and invest in protective gear. County...
Lubbock woman was attacked and set on fire Monday, affidavit says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman found critically injured outside of a house fire Monday was attacked and set on fire, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by EverythingLubbock.com. The man accused of doing it, Ynez Spencer, 27, was arrested, Lubbock Police said. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house near 106th Street and Elgin […]
4 Thrifty Discount Stores In Lubbock For Christmas Shopping On A Budget
Christmas is just around the corner and some of us are already sweating. Gas is expensive, rent is high, the LP&L bill is skyrocketing, and the kids seem to want every single thing they see on television. How are you going to stretch your cash to make everyone happy?. I...
