Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Giving Tuesday: Help your neighbors by donating to local nonprofits

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The big shopping deals are coming to an end and the Community Foundation of West Texas is asking you to set aside a little spending money to help your neighbors in need. “Our calling as community members of any community across the world we are to...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock man celebrates Native American heritage by building tepee in front yard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is celebrating Native American Heritage month and his own heritage by building a tepee right in his front yard. Billy Ray Davis, 75, is building the tepee on his own, hoping to use it to share stories about his ancestors with his descendants. The large display is outside his home on the corner of 30th St. and Ave. P.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Municipal Museums participate in food drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Municipal Museums will participate in the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock Food Drive this holiday season until December 18, 2022. Both museums will be accepting food donations to assist our local community. Each guest who brings a minimum of three food items will receive half-price admission to either the Buddy Holly Center or the Silent Wings Museum.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

I’m One Step Closer To Solving A Riveting Lubbock Mystery

Alright, I don't know about 'riveting'...but it's definitely a mystery. I published an article in early October detailing a bizarre weekly occurrence on 82nd and Quaker across from the radio station. If you didn't get a chance to read it, you can find it here. So basically... Someone has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock’s Open Door announces Rapid Re-Housing

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock’s Open Door announced the launch of its Rapid Re-Housing (RRH). According to a press release, the goal of RRH is to assist survivors as they move from crisis to stability and into permanent housing in their own apartment in the community. Open...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Corner Kitchen: Christmas Roll Tree

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - Christmas Roll Up Tree. -1 package Spinach Herb Tortillas (Gluten Free or Carb Friendly) - 1 package Star Lavosh Crackers (found in the Deli) 1. Place about 2 tablespoons of goat cheese on one tortilla; spread evenly. Top with two slices of ham. 2. Roll tortilla...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

United Way hosts campaign celebration luncheon

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Area United Way will hold its Campaign Celebration Luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Tuesday, November 29th from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This event celebrates the accomplishments made through United Way’s Annual Campaign that began on August 25th. The program...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Former Lubbock NAACP President Rose Wilson turns 95

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday was special for Ms. Rose Wilson, who served as Lubbock’s first African American female President. At 95-years-old Wilson has accomplished a lot, and her family and friends celebrated her birthday in a big way. “A lot of the people that started with me, are...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested During Thanksgiving Week

So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Crosbyton CISD resumes classes as crews work to restore heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crosbyton CISD resumed classes on Tuesday as crews continue working to restore heat to the elementary school building and gymnasiums. Superintendent David Rodriguez said the district became aware of a gas leak in August. At the beginning of November, Rodriguez said the district learned the entire...
CROSBYTON, TX
fox34.com

Critical needs funding available for volunteer fire departments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each of Lubbock County’s eleven volunteer fire departments can now apply for one-time critical needs funding. The Commissioners set aside half a million dollars in this year’s budget for equipment, specifically, the Commissioners want to replace old tools and invest in protective gear. County...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX

