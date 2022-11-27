Read full article on original website
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rough few weeks, and his head coach didn?t make things easier on him. The Jets bounced back from a pair of ugly losses to the New England Patriots with a huge win Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 31-10, at MetLife Stadium. They did so behind the arm of Mike White, who was named starter by Robert Saleh after a tumultuous week by Wilson, both on and off the field.
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has received praise from his replacement for his handling of what's become a much-publicized benching. "I look at Zach as my friend before my teammate, and he’s been awesome," fellow Jets signal-caller Mike White told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio after White guided Gang Green to an impressive 31-10 home win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I can’t speak highly enough of him and his attitude and how he’s approached this. He’s been 100 percent supportive through and through, there for whatever needs. He’s always there and he’s like, 'Hey, when I was running this and this kind of happened in the game,' and just little things like that, and he’s been awesome. He’s attacked it with a great mindset, and that’s just the type of guy he is and the type of teammate he is."
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stressed the importance of having someone believe in him the way that HC Mike McDaniel does after their win on Sunday. “Having someone that first off believes in you makes all the difference,” Tagovailoa said. “Having someone that calls me randomly just telling me how much I mean to him and the things that he’s trying to accomplish and we’re trying to accomplish as a team. It’s cool. I’ve never had that, I’ve never experienced that. This is my first time experiencing that kind of relationship with someone that is the head coach of an organization — just love that guy.”
