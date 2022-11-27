BLOOMINGTON – After nine years of dedicated leadership as Chancellor and more than 25 years of service at Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington, Jennie Vaughan will retire from her position as Chancellor on May 15, 2023. During her tenure, the campus expanded its reach in the communities it serves, saw record credentials awarded, built unique partnerships, and added new programs to serve the workforce needs of south-central Indiana. The College will conduct a nationwide search for the next Chancellor and details will be made public in the near future.

