Read full article on original website
Related
Underground fire continues to smolder in Northern Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An area the size of a basketball court is expected to continue burning for days according to fire officials. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said residents may have noticed smoke coming from an area of private property belonging to Dennis Trucking. Berry says numerous logs, stumps and compost, buried […]
vincennespbs.org
Santa Train is coming this Saturday
(photo of the 2021 Santa Train from the Greene County Literacy Facebook Page) Families in southern Indiana have a unique opportunity this week. Santa Train at the Tulip Trestle will take place this Saturday, December 3rd. The Tulip Trestle is in Greene County. It’s a 2300 feet long train trestle...
wbiw.com
Seymour Officer saves Christmas by stopping the Grinch
SEYMOUR – On November 28th, Seymour Police Officer Armando Pasillas was investigating a call regarding a suspicious person in the area of 1600 East Tipton Street. Upon arrival, Officer Pasillas observed a green humanoid male loosely disguised as Santa Claus claiming to have elaborate plans for “stealing Christmas”.
WTHI
Police search for Vigo Co. Public Library thief
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you seen this person?. The Terre Haute Police Department says they were involved in a theft at the Vigo County Public Library. It's not clear what the suspected thief walked away with. If you have information on this, call the detective heading the case...
Train accident leaves one dead in Dubois County
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Huntingburg Police Department tells us an investigation has been opened after a person was hit by a train. The Dubois County Coroner says they were called to the hospital after the person was struck, and police tell us the incident was fatal. We’re told it happened near Highway 231 […]
wbiw.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe Fire Protection District responded to the 9000 block of West State Road 45 Tuesday after a report of a structure Fire. When firefighters arrived they found a partially collapsed barn engulfed in flames. They requested additional manpower and tanker support from Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department in Greene County. An IU Lifeline ambulance and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene.
abc57.com
Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response
GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
wbiw.com
Star will once again adorn the Lawrence County Courthouse
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Courthouse is once again adorned with a Christmas star to celebrate the Christmas season. Lawrence Circuit Court Judge Nathan Nikirk and his wife Amy Nikirk made a donation to the North Lawrence Career Center to cover the expense of the star and to ensure that no tax dollars were used for the project.
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after entering woman’s home
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Monday after Bedford Police officers were called to the 400 block of Northwood Drive after a report of a man walking into the caller’s home. The woman reported she was lying on her couch holding her baby when a man rang...
wbiw.com
Neighbor’s quick action saves a Brownstown woman and her grandchildren from a burning home
BROWNSTOWN – Firefighters with Brownstown, Driftwood, Hamilton, and Carr Townships Volunteer Fire Department battled a house fire at 1252 South County Road 150 West on Thanksgiving night. Firefighters responded to the blaze just before 7 p.m. The homeowner Barbara Stout and two of her grandchildren were able to escape...
wibqam.com
Columbus high school teacher, drama coach arrested for child solicitation
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus North High School teacher was arrested on Wednesday for reportedly trying to solicit a minor for sex. According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, John Johnson, 52, of Columbus is accused of attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old in order to have a sexual relationship. Johnson instead arrived at the predetermined meeting place where he was confronted and then taken into custody by law enforcement officers on Wednesday afternoon.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Bloomington residents invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new playground on December 1
Bloomington, Indiana – Residents of Bloomington will finally be able to enjoy an entertainment area within the city limits. The newest play area is a designated place where residents would be able to have fun time with their loved ones. The long-awaited opening of the new playground in Bloomington...
wibqam.com
1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana
HOPE, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 300 block of Elm Street in Hope shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jesse Bragg suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Good Samaritan Hospital increases masking policy
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Due to rising rates of the flu and RSV, as well as lingering COVID cases, one local hospital is raising its masking policy to a higher level. Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes recently announced that effective Tuesday, universal masking will be required in all patient-facing areas of all Good Samaritan locations, […]
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech Bloomington Chancellor Jennie Vaughan announces retirement
BLOOMINGTON – After nine years of dedicated leadership as Chancellor and more than 25 years of service at Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington, Jennie Vaughan will retire from her position as Chancellor on May 15, 2023. During her tenure, the campus expanded its reach in the communities it serves, saw record credentials awarded, built unique partnerships, and added new programs to serve the workforce needs of south-central Indiana. The College will conduct a nationwide search for the next Chancellor and details will be made public in the near future.
wbiw.com
Updated information released after teen takes BB gun to school
BEDFORD – A child who took a BB gun to Lincoln Elementary School said he was having a difficult time and was being bullied. The administration quickly notified the authorities and placed the school on lockdown for the safety of those in the building. When police arrived at 10:37...
WTHI
Shop Knox County launches this week. Here is how to get a free gift card
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - By the end of this week, the Shop Knox County website will be live. Not only will this website help local businesses, it could help with your holiday shopping. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work putting the final touches on Shop...
Armed unwanted guest arrested in Dugger
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Dugger man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, among other charges. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, deputies were called to a Dugger residence at 3 p.m. Friday for a report of an unwanted guest with a weapon. When deputies arrived on scene they found Brant Boyd, […]
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington officials close sale of Showers Brothers Furniture Factory Kiln Building
BLOOMINGTON – On November 28, 2022, the City of Bloomington Redevelopment Commission and the Kiln Collective closed the sale of the Showers Brothers Furniture Factory Kiln Building at 642 North Madison Street, setting the stage for the redevelopment of the historic structure. The Kiln Collective is a collaboration of...
vincennespbs.org
Traffic stop in Washington leads to 12 lbs. of marijuana
A Vincennes man was jailed for possessing a dozen pounds of marijuana. Washington Police made a traffic stop on Friday night due to a traffic infraction. A Daviess County Deputy and K9 arrived on the scene and the dog alerted to the presence of drugs. Twelve pounds of marijuana and...
Comments / 0