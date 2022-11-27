ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IN

Underground fire continues to smolder in Northern Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An area the size of a basketball court is expected to continue burning for days according to fire officials. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said residents may have noticed smoke coming from an area of private property belonging to Dennis Trucking. Berry says numerous logs, stumps and compost, buried […]
Santa Train is coming this Saturday

(photo of the 2021 Santa Train from the Greene County Literacy Facebook Page) Families in southern Indiana have a unique opportunity this week. Santa Train at the Tulip Trestle will take place this Saturday, December 3rd. The Tulip Trestle is in Greene County. It’s a 2300 feet long train trestle...
Seymour Officer saves Christmas by stopping the Grinch

SEYMOUR – On November 28th, Seymour Police Officer Armando Pasillas was investigating a call regarding a suspicious person in the area of 1600 East Tipton Street. Upon arrival, Officer Pasillas observed a green humanoid male loosely disguised as Santa Claus claiming to have elaborate plans for “stealing Christmas”.
Police search for Vigo Co. Public Library thief

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you seen this person?. The Terre Haute Police Department says they were involved in a theft at the Vigo County Public Library. It's not clear what the suspected thief walked away with. If you have information on this, call the detective heading the case...
Train accident leaves one dead in Dubois County

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Huntingburg Police Department tells us an investigation has been opened after a person was hit by a train. The Dubois County Coroner says they were called to the hospital after the person was struck, and police tell us the incident was fatal. We’re told it happened near Highway 231 […]
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

BLOOMINGTON – Monroe Fire Protection District responded to the 9000 block of West State Road 45 Tuesday after a report of a structure Fire. When firefighters arrived they found a partially collapsed barn engulfed in flames. They requested additional manpower and tanker support from Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department in Greene County. An IU Lifeline ambulance and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene.
Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response

GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
Star will once again adorn the Lawrence County Courthouse

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Courthouse is once again adorned with a Christmas star to celebrate the Christmas season. Lawrence Circuit Court Judge Nathan Nikirk and his wife Amy Nikirk made a donation to the North Lawrence Career Center to cover the expense of the star and to ensure that no tax dollars were used for the project.
Bedford man arrested after entering woman’s home

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Monday after Bedford Police officers were called to the 400 block of Northwood Drive after a report of a man walking into the caller’s home. The woman reported she was lying on her couch holding her baby when a man rang...
Columbus high school teacher, drama coach arrested for child solicitation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus North High School teacher was arrested on Wednesday for reportedly trying to solicit a minor for sex. According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, John Johnson, 52, of Columbus is accused of attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old in order to have a sexual relationship. Johnson instead arrived at the predetermined meeting place where he was confronted and then taken into custody by law enforcement officers on Wednesday afternoon.
1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana

HOPE, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 300 block of Elm Street in Hope shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jesse Bragg suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Good Samaritan Hospital increases masking policy

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Due to rising rates of the flu and RSV, as well as lingering COVID cases, one local hospital is raising its masking policy to a higher level. Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes recently announced that effective Tuesday, universal masking will be required in all patient-facing areas of all Good Samaritan locations, […]
Ivy Tech Bloomington Chancellor Jennie Vaughan announces retirement

BLOOMINGTON – After nine years of dedicated leadership as Chancellor and more than 25 years of service at Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington, Jennie Vaughan will retire from her position as Chancellor on May 15, 2023. During her tenure, the campus expanded its reach in the communities it serves, saw record credentials awarded, built unique partnerships, and added new programs to serve the workforce needs of south-central Indiana. The College will conduct a nationwide search for the next Chancellor and details will be made public in the near future.
Updated information released after teen takes BB gun to school

BEDFORD – A child who took a BB gun to Lincoln Elementary School said he was having a difficult time and was being bullied. The administration quickly notified the authorities and placed the school on lockdown for the safety of those in the building. When police arrived at 10:37...
Armed unwanted guest arrested in Dugger

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Dugger man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, among other charges. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, deputies were called to a Dugger residence at 3 p.m. Friday for a report of an unwanted guest with a weapon. When deputies arrived on scene they found Brant Boyd, […]
Traffic stop in Washington leads to 12 lbs. of marijuana

A Vincennes man was jailed for possessing a dozen pounds of marijuana. Washington Police made a traffic stop on Friday night due to a traffic infraction. A Daviess County Deputy and K9 arrived on the scene and the dog alerted to the presence of drugs. Twelve pounds of marijuana and...
